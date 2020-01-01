12 must-have items that will upgrade your style 2020

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The start of a new year is the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe by adding a few new pieces that will make it feel new.

Stylist Brittney Levine stopped by TODAY to share some of the must-have items you can add to your closet to upgrade your style. From incorporating bold shades into your closet to embracing the jumpsuit trend — along with some trends that we loved in 2019 — these trendy tips will help revamp your look.

Ahead, shop the fashion essentials to hit reset on your 2020 wardrobe.

Introduce a bold color

Having black pieces in your wardrobe is the practical choice, but it can also make your style feel bland. Use the new year as a starting point to embrace bold colors, including mustard yellow which is the color of the season according to Levine.

This flowy, figure-flattering skirt isn't just fashion-forward — it's practical. The midi silhouette is perfect for winter and it has an elastic waist for optimal fit.

Cashmere doesn't have to be expensive. Case in point: This versatile design for just $29. The bright pink adds an eccentric spin to your closet but is still simple enough to wear to work.

A pair of classic slingbacks with a fashionable twist makes it easy to add a bold look to your shoe collection. These have a fun, crocodile-embossed pattern but the neutral color and stacked heel give them a practical factor.

These versatile floral studs can be worn to parties, to the office or for a day out shopping with friends. The gold pair above has a 1 1/2-inch diameter so they're sure to stand out.

Go for a coordinating set

Coordinating sets are gaining momentum as a rising trend for 2020 says, Levine. These sets are perfect for lounging, traveling or just running errands.

Yes, loungewear can be fashionable. And there's no doubt that this jersey top is both stylish and comfortable.

Lounge Jogger Pants

Finish your cozy at-home outfit with a pair of matching joggers.

This oversized scarf is just as comfortable as it looks. It's made from a brushed knit fabric that will keep you warm on chilly winter days.

Try an animal print

If you continue to wear the same pair of boots with every outfit, it's time to switch things up. This year, add some character to your wardrobe with a pair of animal print booties to spruce up any outfit.

If you thought we were leaving animal print in 2019, you're in for a surprise. This pair of gorgeous Marc Fisher booties is fashioned with an outer zipper and a block heel.

Sweater dresses are perfect for this time of year because it's practical and comfortable. This trendy style can be paired with your favorite coat, a denim jacket or a chic moto jacket.

A cute pair of gold hoops is a great addition to any wardrobe — simple accessories like this dress up any outfit.

Dress in a jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are a perfect option if you're used to wearing pants but want to update your 2020 wardrobe. The one-piece silhouette flatters all body types and can be paired with everything from sneakers to booties.

Embrace two trends at once with this athleisure-inspired jumpsuit. The sequined piece has a zip closure at the front and a cinched waist for added definition.

You'll feel like you're strutting down the runway in this snake print faux-leather style. With a 4.6-star rating and close to 300 reviews, it's a fan favorite you'll wear all year.

