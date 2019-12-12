37 fashion must-haves to pull off the hottest holiday styles

Be the star of the season with these trend-worthy looks.

Hottest holiday fashion trends: Animal prints, velvet, sequins, more

Dec. 12, 201904:20
By Kerry Breen and Megan Foster

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It may seem like December just started, but we have less than three weeks before the month is over. The days are breezing by, but we still have time to reflect on 2019 and plan for the brand new decade to come.

Related

shop

shopFind the hottest fashion staples for the holiday season at TODAY.com

Tara Rudes, Vice President and Partner of the celeb-loved L'Agence fashion line, joined the TODAY team to cover some of the best and most noteworthy styles of 2019.

To help carry us into 2020, she also featured some must-have looks you'll want in your closet for the start of the new year. Check out the outfits below!

Animal Print Trend

Animal Print Blazer

Animal Print Blazer with Rolled-Up Sleeves

Animal Print Blazer with Rolled-Up Sleeves

$69.90

Make a bold statement with this impressive blazer from Zara.

Calsunbaby Leopard Print Blazer

Women's Long Sleeve Blazer Cardigan

$16.69

This long, full-sleeved blazer might look a bit edgy, but you can wear it everywhere from the office to a dinner with friends.

Angashion Snakeskin Office Blazer

Angashion Snakeskin Office Blazer

$26.99

For under $30, you can get this soft, versatile blazer that's perfect for a night out.

Plus Contrast Leopard Print Blazer

Plus Contrast Lapel Leopard Print Blazer

$22.00
$57.00

Add some new life to your closet with this dramatically contrasting blazer. The long length is in style right now — so you can be sure you'll be the best trendsetter at the party.

Loft PLUS Leopard Print Open Blazer

LOFT Plus Leopard Print Open Blazer

$119.00

This jacket is super detailed and full of character. Save 40% on this exciting, size-inclusive option with the code FLASH!

Long and Lean-Fit Metallic Blazer

Long and Lean-Fit Metallic Leopard Blazer

$107.00
$179.00

The fresh, metallic shades make this blazer stand out from the crowd. Not to mention you can add a pair of matching pants for a full-print look!

Black Cami

Best Loved Bra Cami

Best Loved Bra Cami

$11.94
$19.90

Every closet could use a staple like this black camisole, and this option from Express is endlessly comfortable.

Basic Solid Camisole

Basic Solid Camisole

$14.18

This affordable cami option has adjustable straps and is made from a spandex-blend material.

Black Leggings

Calvin Klein Pull-On Wide Waistband Leggings

Calvin Klein Pull-On Wide-Waistband Knit Pants

$59.50

These super-soft leggings are expertly crafted for the most flattering fit.

INC Seamed Pull-On Ponte Skinny Pants

INC Seamed Pull-On Ponte Skinny Pants

$29.70

This sleek leggings are ultra comfortable and extremely versatile. Right now, they're 40% off online.

Monochrome Dressing Trend

Emerald Look

Stuff We Love

Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish.

Pleated Satin-Effect Skirt

Pleated Satin Effect Skirt

$39.90

We're certain that this high-waisted midi skirt will make your friends green with envy.

Amour Teal Green Velvet High-Low Wrap Dress

Amour Teal Green Velvet High-Low Wrap Dress

$60.00

Add some extra flair to your holiday wardrobe with this high-low velvet dress! We love the bold teal shade.

Lace Dress

Lace Dress

$49.99

You thought a monochrome look had to be boring? Think again! Keep it interesting with delicate patterns and detailing.

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Pleated Tee Shirt

$29.90

The subtle pattern on this mockneck blouse is another perfect option for breaking up a monochrome outfit.

The Palermo Blazer

Lioness The Palermo Blazer

$104.00

Some might assume monochrome is void of patterns and reserved for solid colors: Try matching a plaid piece for an extra splash!

Mid-Rise Pull-On Straight Pants

Mid-Rise Pull-On Straight Pants for Women

$35.00
$39.99

These pants work with a matching blazer or with a contrasting colored top.

Strap Heels

Rorie Teal Snake Ankle Strap Heels

Rorie Teal Snake Ankle Strap Heels

$36.00
$39.99

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you have to stick to closed-toe shoes. These teal heels add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

INC Two-Piece Sandals

INC Kivah Two-Piece Sandals

$43.93
$89.50

These strappy, navy sandals will make any outfit just a little more glamorous. And the velvet feel is one that will give a unique spin to your head-to-toe look.

Velvet Trend

Velvet Pants

Aqua Wide-Leg Velvet Pants

Wide-Leg Velvet Pants

$51.00
$68.00

These ankle-length, wide-legged pants are a great way to jazz up your go-to office look.

Hayden Tapered-Fit Velvet Ankle Pants

Hayden Tapered-Fit Velvet Ankle Pant

$59.00
$98.50

These pants have a subtle tapered look at the bottom — giving a luxe look to an otherwise basic outfit.

High-Waisted Stretch Velvet Leggings

High-Waisted Stretch Velvet Leggings

$41.94
$69.90

Layer these super-soft leggings under any skirt or dress — or wear them with a trendy top or jacket!

INC Velvet Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants

INC Velvet Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants

$47.70
$79.50

These soft and elegant pants are a practical piece that you can wear to any holiday party or get-together.

Black Velvet Tuxedo Pant

Black Velvet Tuxedo Pant

$39.97
$79.95

We love the wide, glamorous silhouette on these velvet tuxedo pants.

Mid-Rise Velvet Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

Mid-Rise Velvet Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants for Women | Old Navy

$35.00
$39.99

These calf-length pants can be dressed up or down depending on what style you're going for. Try slipping from a pair of loafers to a pair of heels for a seamless transition.

Women’s Mid-Rise Velvet Slim Ankle Pants

Women's Mid-Rise Velvet Slim Ankle Pants - A New Day™ Black

$27.99

The contrasting satin detail in these pants makes them stand out among the rest.

Ruffled Top

Ruffled Metallic Thread Top

Ruffled Metallic Thread Top

$49.90

If you're wearing ruffles, you know you're in for a good time. This top is slightly metallic — meaning that it will give you the perfect glow in photos.

Round Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Blouse

Round Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Blouse

$21.99

This round neck top sits right around the $20 mark which is why we'd like to pick out a few! It comes in ten different colors to fit anyone's look.

Gathered Sleeve Bow Blouse

Gathered Sleeve Bow Blouse

$39.90

The dramatic bow on this blouse is chic, classic and full of eye-popping fun!

Sequin Trend

Sequin Top

Trouvé Sequin Mock Neck Top

Trouvé Sequin Mock Neck Top

$89.00

Turtlenecks are still trending into the colder months — and now you can pair the classic look with some glamorous sequins.

Ladies Sloping Shoulder Sequin Shirt

Multitrust Sloping Shoulder Glistening Sequin Shirt

$14.99

This flowing, sparkling shirt comes in black, gold and silver. Wear it with jeans for more of a casual look, or a pair of sleek black pants while playing dress-up.

Short-Sleeve Sequin Top

Short-Sleeve Sequined Top

$29.75
$59.50

Make sequins the reason for the season with this glittering gold top.

Marie Sequined Blouse

Marie Sequined Blouse

$79.95
$120.00

This delicate, glittering top is the perfect foundation for a holiday outfit. We recommend wearing it with basic accessories to keep everyone's eyes on the stunning shirt.

Sequin Sequined Boyfriend Blazer

Notch Collar Long Sleeve Sequin Boyfriend Blazer

$76.80
$128.00

Add some glamour to a boring office outfit or add a fun pop to any going-out look with this dramatic blazer.

Sequined Midi Skirt

Calf-length Sequined Skirt

$49.99

Glitter all year round with this fun, emerald midi skirt. It has a gentile flare, a high waist silhouette and a concealed button back.

Sequin Wrap Skater Dress

Boutique Sequin Wrap Skater Dress

$30.00
$76.00

Be the literal star of the party in this shimmering skater dress.

Flowing Skirt

Pink Satin Flounce Midi Skirt

Pink Satin Flounce Midi Skirt

$55.00

This blush midi skirt is made from a light material that will work well with anything from a classy blouse to a moto jacket.

Purple Pleated Skirt

Pleated Skirt

$39.90

Purple is the color of royalty — and we can't think of anything more regal than this midi skirt.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.

Kerry Breen
Megan Foster

Megan is an Associate Commerce Editor for TODAY Digital. Connect with her on Instagram or on Twitter