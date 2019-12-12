37 fashion must-haves to pull off the hottest holiday styles

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It may seem like December just started, but we have less than three weeks before the month is over. The days are breezing by, but we still have time to reflect on 2019 and plan for the brand new decade to come.

Tara Rudes, Vice President and Partner of the celeb-loved L'Agence fashion line, joined the TODAY team to cover some of the best and most noteworthy styles of 2019.

To help carry us into 2020, she also featured some must-have looks you'll want in your closet for the start of the new year. Check out the outfits below!

Animal Print Trend

Animal Print Blazer

Animal Print Blazer with Rolled-Up Sleeves

Make a bold statement with this impressive blazer from Zara.

Calsunbaby Leopard Print Blazer

This long, full-sleeved blazer might look a bit edgy, but you can wear it everywhere from the office to a dinner with friends.

Angashion Snakeskin Office Blazer

For under $30, you can get this soft, versatile blazer that's perfect for a night out.

Plus Contrast Leopard Print Blazer

Add some new life to your closet with this dramatically contrasting blazer. The long length is in style right now — so you can be sure you'll be the best trendsetter at the party.

Loft PLUS Leopard Print Open Blazer

This jacket is super detailed and full of character. Save 40% on this exciting, size-inclusive option with the code FLASH!

Long and Lean-Fit Metallic Blazer

The fresh, metallic shades make this blazer stand out from the crowd. Not to mention you can add a pair of matching pants for a full-print look!

Black Cami

Best Loved Bra Cami

Every closet could use a staple like this black camisole, and this option from Express is endlessly comfortable.

Basic Solid Camisole

This affordable cami option has adjustable straps and is made from a spandex-blend material.

Black Leggings

Calvin Klein Pull-On Wide Waistband Leggings

These super-soft leggings are expertly crafted for the most flattering fit.

INC Seamed Pull-On Ponte Skinny Pants

This sleek leggings are ultra comfortable and extremely versatile. Right now, they're 40% off online.

Monochrome Dressing Trend

Emerald Look

Pleated Satin-Effect Skirt

We're certain that this high-waisted midi skirt will make your friends green with envy.

Amour Teal Green Velvet High-Low Wrap Dress

Add some extra flair to your holiday wardrobe with this high-low velvet dress! We love the bold teal shade.

Lace Dress

You thought a monochrome look had to be boring? Think again! Keep it interesting with delicate patterns and detailing.

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

The subtle pattern on this mockneck blouse is another perfect option for breaking up a monochrome outfit.

The Palermo Blazer

Some might assume monochrome is void of patterns and reserved for solid colors: Try matching a plaid piece for an extra splash!

Mid-Rise Pull-On Straight Pants

These pants work with a matching blazer or with a contrasting colored top.

Strap Heels

Rorie Teal Snake Ankle Strap Heels

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you have to stick to closed-toe shoes. These teal heels add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

INC Two-Piece Sandals

These strappy, navy sandals will make any outfit just a little more glamorous. And the velvet feel is one that will give a unique spin to your head-to-toe look.

Velvet Trend

Velvet Pants

Aqua Wide-Leg Velvet Pants

These ankle-length, wide-legged pants are a great way to jazz up your go-to office look.

Hayden Tapered-Fit Velvet Ankle Pants

These pants have a subtle tapered look at the bottom — giving a luxe look to an otherwise basic outfit.

High-Waisted Stretch Velvet Leggings

Layer these super-soft leggings under any skirt or dress — or wear them with a trendy top or jacket!

INC Velvet Wide-Leg Paperbag Pants

These soft and elegant pants are a practical piece that you can wear to any holiday party or get-together.

Black Velvet Tuxedo Pant

We love the wide, glamorous silhouette on these velvet tuxedo pants.

Mid-Rise Velvet Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

These calf-length pants can be dressed up or down depending on what style you're going for. Try slipping from a pair of loafers to a pair of heels for a seamless transition.

Women’s Mid-Rise Velvet Slim Ankle Pants

The contrasting satin detail in these pants makes them stand out among the rest.

Ruffled Top

Ruffled Metallic Thread Top

If you're wearing ruffles, you know you're in for a good time. This top is slightly metallic — meaning that it will give you the perfect glow in photos.

Round Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Blouse

This round neck top sits right around the $20 mark which is why we'd like to pick out a few! It comes in ten different colors to fit anyone's look.

Gathered Sleeve Bow Blouse

The dramatic bow on this blouse is chic, classic and full of eye-popping fun!

Sequin Trend

Sequin Top

Trouvé Sequin Mock Neck Top

Turtlenecks are still trending into the colder months — and now you can pair the classic look with some glamorous sequins.

Ladies Sloping Shoulder Sequin Shirt

This flowing, sparkling shirt comes in black, gold and silver. Wear it with jeans for more of a casual look, or a pair of sleek black pants while playing dress-up.

Short-Sleeve Sequin Top

Make sequins the reason for the season with this glittering gold top.

Marie Sequined Blouse

This delicate, glittering top is the perfect foundation for a holiday outfit. We recommend wearing it with basic accessories to keep everyone's eyes on the stunning shirt.

Sequin Sequined Boyfriend Blazer

Add some glamour to a boring office outfit or add a fun pop to any going-out look with this dramatic blazer.

Sequined Midi Skirt

Glitter all year round with this fun, emerald midi skirt. It has a gentile flare, a high waist silhouette and a concealed button back.

Sequin Wrap Skater Dress

Be the literal star of the party in this shimmering skater dress.

Flowing Skirt

Pink Satin Flounce Midi Skirt

This blush midi skirt is made from a light material that will work well with anything from a classy blouse to a moto jacket.

Purple Pleated Skirt

Purple is the color of royalty — and we can't think of anything more regal than this midi skirt.

