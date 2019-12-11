32 style essentials that are perfect for holiday parties

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

This time of year is full of fun get-togethers with the ones we love the most. Though festive events are certainly worth celebrating, cooking, prepping and dressing for everything on your calendar can be a lot to handle at once.

Style expert Bobbie Thomas and People Magazine style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal visited TODAY to show us that we don't have to stress — they've got the beauty and style part of the holidays down pat.

So whether you're looking for something for your next office gathering or an exclusive holiday party, you're sure to create a complete look that will turn heads.

Dinner and Dancing

Women's Look

Metallic dresses are consistently featured on the red carpet because the shimmery finish catches the light perfectly. This one, chosen by Lavinthal, incorporates a vintage-type feel while the beautiful accessories add just a touch of flare.

Makeup wise, Thomas loves using a liquid eye shadow with a little sparkle. It looks natural and it's easy to apply.

How Lovely Black Blazer

It's all in the name with this one because this stark black blazer is truly lovely. Great for the office or for a party this closet addition is sure to turn some heads.

Christina Gold Pleated Halter Midi Dress

Bold and beautiful. We adore this fancy gold dress that will have you feeling like the star of your holiday festivities.

Kinsley Heel

Looking for a heel to fit any occasion? Look no further. This style is available in 41 (yes, 41!) colors so you'll be pretty certain you can find a pair to fit your outfit.

Jacklyn Evening Bag

This purse is unique, fun and totally ready to be your companion this winter. Style it with anything from a classy dress to an edgy moto jacket.

Bold Dangle Drop Earrings

Dropping in as one of the hottest looks of the season are these dazzling drop earrings. They feature pink, red and purple glass stones and each one is finished with gold.

Men's Look

Colorful suits are all the rage right now — meaning this one will be a trend-setter all night long. The dark reed hue shown here is simple to pull off no matter what your style may be.

Slim Fit Linen-blend Blazer

Stop where you're at and take a look at this fiery blazer. It's sleek, form fitting and stitched with notched lapels and buttons at the cuff.

Slim Fit Suit Pants

Sure, the blazer looks great with anything from jeans to slacks, but to complete the remarkable look, we recommend this matching pair of suit pants.

Slim Fit Easy-iron Shirt

Classic and clean — this shirt is a versatile staple that works well with anyone's wardrobe.

Narrow Floral Silk Tie

You can't have a finished look without a sleek tie! This one is speckled with florals that will stand out amid the solid suit jacket.

Aston Grey Leu Oxford

Shop these Aston Grey oxford shoes from DSW and head straight out on the town looking extremely polished.

Night Out and Cocktail

Women's Look

If you don't have at least one sparkly item hanging in your closet, we're certain you'll want to add this one for the holiday season. The sequins are striking, but when paired with a simple top, the pair create an immaculate balance of glitz.

A lot of people go for red this time of year, but Thomas recommends trying out a "berry" look on everything from your eyes to your lips.

Twist Halter Shell Top

The twisted top of this basic halter means that it's far from basic. You can get it in two classic colors — plus, the light-feeling material will keep you comfortable all night long.

Nine West Sequin Skirt

Strut the runway (or the newest restaurant in town) while wearing this beautiful sequin skirt. The silhouette is classic but the material is certainly unique.

Long Sleeve Faux Fur Jacket

We're loving the faux fur trend this holiday season. This cozy jacket comes in two striking colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Loft Black Snake Heels

Add some texture to your shoes with these strappy sandals. The heel is low meaning you can wear them for a whole night of dancing.

Embellished Drawstring Crossbody Bag

Remarkably modern but spun with a vintage twist, this drawstring bag is certain to have you standing out among the crowd.

Pave Stone Drop Earrings

We're pretty sure these beauties were made for holiday parties. The rounded squares are finished with pave crystals and a gold-tone finish.

Work Party

Work parties can be difficult in the style department, but his sophisticated look will have the office talking for days.

Highlight your cheeks and fill in your brows for a refined look — Thomas loves how this simple trick can totally change someone's style.

Women's Look

Metallic Thread Printed Blouse

If you thought florals were exclusively meant for the spring, we're here to tell you otherwise. This elegant blouse is made to stand out — so why leave it in your closet during the holiday season?

Candie Seamless Shaping Cami

Soft, shaping and simple. All characteristics that describe this basic tank. It has adjustable straps and a comfortable side-seam for all-day wear.

Velvet Skinny Pants

Take a regular skinny jean and give it a total style upgrade. These pants are made from a cotton-blend with a soft, velvet feel so they're sure to have you feeling relaxed even after a full day of work.

Nina85 Pump

Some offices are more casual while others have more of a dress-up vibe. No matter the feel of your work environment, these pumps are bound to have you feeling good on the job.

Legoiri Satchel

A practical black bag should be a wardrobe essential no matter what, which is why we're head-over-heels for this satchel from ALDO. It even comes with a gold chain attachment for a little extra flare.

We love the versatility of a stud earring, but sometimes you need a little more excitement in the accessories department. This pair features a glossy assortment of pearly and swingy pearl fringe.

House Party

Cozy, but make it fashion! Though this pairing looks elegant, it's also extraordinarily comfortable which is ideal for a house party environment. Plus, the snakeskin shoes seriously compliment the gold headband.

Thomas recommends doing a red lip with this look. You'll want to keep it simple, but the bold color will compliment the entire outfit!

Women's Look

Cozy Crew Neck Sweater

This cozy crew is perfect for a house party when you're trying to balance comfort and style. It comes in 12 colors and is made from an acrylic-blend material. And the $20 price tag is hard to pass up!

Welt-pocket Pants

Feel festive with these gold pants from Chico's. They are made from wrinkle-free fabric and you can machine wash them at home.

Homerun Flats

You know how they say something is a "home run" if it is a real winner? Well that's exactly how we feel about these snakeskin flats. If animal print isn't the look you're going for, they also come in solid metallic and matte colors.

Tafari Mini Crossbody Bag

This fashion find is under $50 — but it still looks extremely glam. It's not too bulky but will still hold all your holiday party essentials.

Turban Knot Headband

Have you noticed how popular headbands are this season? Join the trendsetters with this metallic gold one from J.Crew.

Snowflake Ring

You're going to sparkle and shine with this stunning gold ring. The star shape is intricate, polished and full of character.

Men's Look

Take the classic sweater and give it a modern spin with this textured look. It's fashionably festive, yet soft and relaxed.

Sonoma Stretch Sport Coat

Step into the party with this sport coat and you'll certainly see a few glimpses darting your way. It has a two button front and is made for long-wear comfort.

Textured Tartan Crew-Neck Sweater

This classic pattern is one you'll want if you're trying to get into the holiday mood. We love it with a pair of dark wash jeans or some khaki pants.

Slim Straight Jeans

These highly rated jeans are made from GapFlex material that stretches when you move. They also feature classic five-pocket styling and a raw indigo rinse.

Synthetic Nubuck Sneaker

Sneakers are a year-round shoe you can always count on. Check out these ones — they come in 13 colors and materials, are made with a leather sole, and showcase a classic almond toe.

