This bestselling sweater on Amazon will majorly upgrade your winter wardrobe

Every woman knows that chunky sweaters are essential to any winter wardrobe. Whether you're wearing it out to meet friends or bundling up for a cozy night in, the chunky sweater can do it all. But it's not always easy to find one that is both cute and flattering.
This bestselling pullover sweater on Amazon may be just what you've been looking for.
Asvivid Chunky Pullover Sweater
Featuring a turtle cowl neck with button detailing and an asymmetric hem, the sweater is suitable for any occasion. Made of a soft and lightweight material, the sweater is perfect for both fall and winter weather. The chunky cowl neck even acts as a built-in scarf.
The piece is available in a multitude of different colors and styles in sizes ranging from small to XX-Large.
With a 4.1 rating, the garment is rated as Amazon's Choice for chunky sweaters and is listed as an Amazon bestseller. These customer reviews speak for themselves.
"Very cute!" one review raved. "I’m a small/6 usually but went with the medium based on reviews. It fits well but I bet I could wear the large and like the fit also. Quality is good, super soft. Sleeve length is perfect for me (I’m 5’6”)."
"Amazed and impressed with this high quality wrap sweater coat," another customer wrote. "It looks so beautiful...I would recommend it to anyone who would want to buy a good quality good looking sweater."
Whether you need a stylish sweater for yourself — or anyone left on your holiday shopping list — this unique asymmetrical look might be exactly what you're looking for.
