/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Rachel Greenberg

Sweater weather is in full swing and this season’s stylish crop of comfy knits range from chunky and oversized to embellished and ruffled. And let’s not forget the return of the cardigan!

Here, we’ve compiled 22 of our favorite knits of the season. Because no matter what silhouette or style you’re looking for, a new sweater is the coolest way to stay warm on winter days.

Cardigan Sweaters

While the cardigan has spent the past few years on the back burner, this style is back in a big way. For a modern take, try a long, flowing silhouette paired with flared trousers, or go all in on the retro vibe and tuck a shell tank into high-waisted jeans.

1. Women's Cocoon Cardigan, $23, Target

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This simple cardigan, which comes in 16 colors, is a great every day staple.

2. BP Cable Knit Cardigan, $29 (normally $49), Nordstrom

Perfect for casual weekends, this classic cable-knit cardigan goes with almost any outfit.

3. Plaid Open-Front Sweater, $25 (normally $50), Old Navy

Not only does this open-front cardigan have a subdued plaid pattern, it also comes in regular, tall and petite sizes.

4. Paris Cafe Cardigan, $49, Modcloth

As the name suggests, this cardigan would fit in perfectly at a Parisian cafe.

Laced-Up Sweaters

For casual days, laced-up sweaters are a top trend. Still great for keeping you warm, these knits reveal just enough skin to feel slightly sexy.

1. Knit Sweater with Lacing, $30, H&M

The cropped length and heavily dropped shoulders give this sweater a laid-back feel.

2. By The Way Sandy Lace Up Back Sweater, $62, Revolve

For a twist on the classic lace up sweater, check out this black knit that ties in the back. Style long hair up in a bun to really show off the detailing.

3. Lace-Up Knit Sweater, $10 (normally $20), Forever 21

This sweater has a rounded neckline at the top instead of a v-neck giving it a slightly different look.

Ruffled Sweaters

A little bit of texture goes a long way. Add interest to an everyday style — or give a masculine silhouette a feminine twist — with a ruffle detail.

1. Vila Ruffle Sweater, $22 (normally $47), ASOS

The ruffles on this boxy gray sweater add a pop to an otherwise basic outfit.

2. Knit Sweater With Ruffles, $46 (originally $60), Zara

You can never have enough ruffles with a sweater like this one.

Thin-ribbed turtleneck sweaters

Worn alone or under another top, this is a winter wardrobe staple every woman should own. Look for thin ribbing and a form-fitting silhouette to keep the look sleek.

1. Extra Fine Merino Turtleneck Sweater, $20 (normally $40), Uniqlo

There are so many ways to wear this mock-neck sweater that you may need to get one in each of the five colors.

2. The Cashmere Turtleneck, $120, Everlane

Although it's a bit of a splurge, this soft cashmere sweater will last you years and the cut will never go out of style.

3. Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $15, H&M

This fitted top comes in black and gray and is great for looking effortlessly put together.

Embellished Sweaters

Whether you choose embroidery, beading or fringe, every girl needs one standout sweater in her closet. This should be your go-to top when temperatures drop but the style stakes are high. No “ugly sweaters” here!

Beaded sweaters are a cute way to dress up without sacrificing comfort.

2. Sequin Fringe Cardigan, $25 (normally $50), Forever 21

This sequined cardigan would be perfect for a party, but still super cozy.

3. Woven Heart Placement Knot Knit Sweater, $33 (normally $55), Nordstrom

Wear your heart on your sleeve, literally, with this adorable purple or mustard sweater.

Shell and Sleeveless Sweaters

This is the ultimate layering piece. Try this boxy sweater-vest over turtlenecks or button-downs for a fresh way to stay warm.

1. MPG Sport Funnel Neck Poncho, $33, Target

The side slit, statement neck and A-line back add to the sophisticated look of this inexpensive sweater.

2. Buttoned Sweater Tank, $88, Anthropologie

Not only can this sleeveless style count as a great layering piece for winter, it's also a good transitional piece heading into spring. The buttons on the back add elegance to the look.

Exaggerated and Balloon Sleeved Sweaters

The exaggerated sleeve trend offers just a hint of detailing on an otherwise ordinary knit. Consider this the updated classic that everyone can — and should — try.

1. Missguided Flared Sleeve Tie Detail Sweater, $29, ASOS

The bow and wrist details tie together this striped sweater.

2. Donegal Sweater, $98, Anthropologie

Spice up a plain sweater with balloon sleeves, one of this year's biggest trends.

Oversized Sweaters

Generous silhouettes look great over fitted dresses, flowy skirts or sleek leggings. Plus, it feels like wearing a blanket all day!

1. The Oversized Alpaca Crew, $95, Everlane

According to the brand, alpaca is less prickly, longer-lasting, and resists pilling, not to mention being better for the environment.

2. Throw in the Cowl Sweater, $59, Modcloth

This oversized sweater is the perfect cozy piece to cuddle up in this winter.

3. Alinfu Women’s Casual Unbalanced Crew Neck Knit Sweater, $24, Amazon

This warm sweater comes in one size only, meaning the level of slouchiness will vary person to person. But it's sure to be cuddly no matter what your size!

