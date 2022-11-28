If you’ve been dreaming about Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals in your sleep, mapping out how you’ll take advantage of the best discounts, the moment for you to flex your shopping skills is here. Dozens of Black Friday toy deals have been sprinkling in early, giving us all a taste of the savings we can expect, but today’s the day they all officially drop, and you get to do what you’ve been dreaming about — save, save and save some more.

So whether you’ve been keeping your finger on the pulse of all things hot toys or are just itching to jump right into Walmart’s 2022 toy sale, we have the hottest toys that are still available for Cyber Monday, all at a deep discount.

Best Cyber Monday toy deals

The hottest toy of recent Christmas past is now on steep discount: The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron is now $45 on Walmart (it typically rings up at $70). So hurry: We're sure parents are snagging this up quick before the stock runs out.

Let your little ones fight crime in the nighttime with this fun-filled PJ Masks-themed board game, ideal for kids four and up.

Your toddler Minnie Mouse fan or aspiring doctor will love exploring these essential doctors tools, including a pretend thermometer, syringe and two pages of color bandage stickers.

Kickstart their building careers with this comprehensive Magna-Tiles set, which comes with 84 colorful pieces ready to be constructed into buildings, castles and the tallest towers young children can imagine.

Fans of the show will love interacting with Bluey, Bingo and Indy in this pretend juice truck, which can be decorated with the included stickers. All three characters can ride in the car and hold little juice cups.

Kids three and up will now have a dedicated space to do all of their creative projects. Up-and-coming artists are invited to paint, draw and color.

Kids ages three and up will find endless ways to entertain themselves with this multilevel playhouse. It’s designed to seamlessly fit all the big players — that means Barbie, L.O.L. and Disney Princess can wobble right in.

Give the primary colors a rest and introduce your little one to this neutral-toned ball pit, ideal for kids six months to six years of age.

Keep the wizards busy for 24 straight days with this magical kids Advent calendar, which is ideal for kids seven and up.

The dream house is a classic and one your imaginative child will love if they’re into Barbie. It’s 43 inches by 41 inches, so there’s no shortage of space for kids to play.

Toddlers ages three and up will enjoy this four-foot-wide multilevel playset, which landed on Toy Insider’s annual toy list this year.

Kids try to ride everything — finally, a toy they’re allowed to. Young ones mount it and can travel forward, backward and even turn by leaning their body to the side. This popular pony is now on sale for 20% off for Cyber Monday on the brand's site, so hurry!

Designed for kids ages three and up, this modular play unit enables young toddlers to build their own play structure or fort. Pieces connect via magnets so they can be changed often. Today, you can get $30 off with the code BF30 at checkout.

Help your little one improve their balance while having fun on this little tricycle. With a sturdy and comfortable design, it's a great way to introduce coordination and confidence skills to those under two. Note that this is an exclusive deal for Prime members.

Your little one will love the rhythmic tunes generated by this microphone toy, but, adults, we must warn you (if you haven’t already heard) this is the song that never ends.

You’ll be amazed when kids six and up can sit down for focused periods of time and build with this 700+ piece Lego set. It features all the “Frozen” heavy-hitters, including Anna, Elsa and Olof.

The parents have spoken: they love this two-player game for keeping the kids busy and, as one reviewer said, it’s also a “great way for the family to get outdoors.” It's now at a new low price of $23.99 at Macy's.

No batteries required! This set comes with three mini cars to navigate through eight different challenges.

Send your little one to the market to pick up groceries this week. They’ll love pretending they run the store with this 70+ piece set. Bonus points if you can get them to put the groceries away.

Encourage your budding scientist to form their own geological creations with this family-favorite STEM toy. The kit comes with everything your eight-year-old needs to grow crystals, including a microscope so they can take a closer look at their work.

A favorite at the arcade, this is a fun interactive toy that has nine speeds and eight language options.

Have a kid obsessed with all things dinosaur? This set includes a truck, eight dinosaur figures and a play mat for hours of imaginative fun.

With 130 complete pieces, this set will keep the kids busy for hours designing their own marble run. Allowing them to use their critical thinking skills, it's a fun way to explore the endless building possibilities.

If there’s a dino lover in your family, they’ll enjoy stomping and chomping around the house with this 16-inch Giganotosaurus.

Introduce classic shapes and bright colors to your young toddler with this flashing and singing bear. It knows over 60 songs, sounds and phrases to help teach the little one about colors. One happy reviewer was especially pleased to find "this owl has such a variety of knowledge to share."

If you're looking for a remote control monster truck that will keep them busy for hours, this is it. One reviewer was beyond pleased with it. "This is one of the best toys my sons have ever gotten! The New Bright Snake Bite Battery Radio Control Monster Truck has been a toy that has consumed many hours of play time this summer."

This creative set has everything they need to start becoming your dedicated barista in the family. With five Play-Doh jars, they’ll have fun mixing and matching color — and coffee — combos.

One of Toy Insider’s Hottest Toys, this teaches babies and toddlers nine to 36 months coordination through dance, bouncing and bright lights.

This handy six-piece set has everything your little one needs to start mirroring you as you, yet again, have to mop, sweep or dust the house.

If someone in your house is a big Spider-Man fan, kids four and older will get a ton of use out of this Lego set, which comes with 155 pieces of colorful fun.

Kids will find endless entertainment with this parking garage. Cars go up the elevator to the top level before flying down the ramp and — what’s that up ahead? — plunging into the jaws of a massive shark.

Easy to assemble, this playhouse is a little space for them to have peace and quiet, and let their imaginations run wild. It's also machine-washable and comes with a non-slip mat.

Consider this your Lego starter set, with 1,500 pieces in every color of the rainbow that are designed to be constructed into 10 animals — or anything else your little one can conjure up.

Prepare for your toddler to have the nicest car in the family (presumably). This 12V single-seater electric car has all the bells and whistles — MP3 player, LED lights and a horn — and a parental control remote.

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls remain a top toy each year, and right now you can score this mega set with over 70 prizes hiding inside at a deep discount.

Craving more screen-free entertainment? Meet Tonies, the portable entertainment center that puts the control in the hands of the littles. They get to steer the songs and stories by interacting with the toy.

Get the whole family involved in this competitive game. Great for kids ages eight and older, it's a fun way to test their knowledge.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

What are the best Black Friday toy deals?

Some of the best Black Friday toy deals are hiding at your favorite retailers: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Macy’s and more. Brands like Lego, Hot Wheels and L.O.L. Surprise! are discounted, and since they remain so popular with kids, this is a great time to stock up on favorites.

Are Black Friday toy deals worth it?

Many retailers and brands wait until Black Friday to offer their deepest discounts, so it’s absolutely a smart time to check your shopping list and see if anything you’ve been meaning to get is discounted. More often than not, it’s totally worth it.