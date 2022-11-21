Bring on the sales! 51 Amazon Black Friday deals available now from tech to beauty

As frequent shoppers, we spend most of the year looking forward to Black Friday. The major shopping holiday typically brings some of the best prices on everything from tech favorites to discounts on items that rarely go on sale.

And while the big day is still a few days away, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals to be had. Retailers like Walmart and Target have been dropping deals across almost all categories each week throughout the month. And now Amazon has joined the ranks, launching tons of heavy markdowns ahead of the big shopping weekend.

From AirPods to customer-loved bestsellers, we combed through Amazon's site to share some of the best Black Friday deals that you can shop today. While we're still waiting to hear more about the retailer's plan for the big day, judging by the discounts we've seen so far, it's going to be an event that you're not going to want to miss.

Here, 51 Amazon early Black Friday deals to shop now.

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Looking for a Smart TV on a budget? Stop right here. Insignia's 39-inch Smart TV is on sale for 30% off — that's $70 less than the original price! The TV boasts an Alexa Voice Remote and access to more than a million movies and television episodes.

The holidays are right around the corner, and a good speaker is the key to a successful holiday party. At nearly 40% off, this Sony Bluetooth speaker should be at the top of your cart. The waterproof Bluetooth speaker is available in five classic colors, so you can match it to your living room color scheme. Its battery life even lasts up to 16 hours, according to the brand.

Do you always forget if you closed the garage? Grabbing this smart garage control while it's on sale for less than $20 will forever solve that problem. Using the myQ app, you can connect to your garage from anywhere, set a closing schedule and give garage access to friends and family.

Waiting for the right moment to gift a Kindle? Thanks to this 32% discount, you can snag this 8GB model for less than $100. Not to mention it is waterproof making it great for those who may be prone to dropping their gadgets.

Right now, Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick Lite is currently marked down by 50%. So, you can score the device for just $15, which is its lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. The affordable streaming stick connects to your TV and allows you to access practically endless streaming channels, TV shows and movies.

Surprise! Wired headphones are making a comeback. In fact, they're so popular that Apple EarPods Headphones are currently the No. 1 bestselling earbuds on the retail site right now. According to the brand, the pods have been designed to fit the geometry of the ear for comfort. Plus, the cord features a built-in remote that allows you to adjust the volume, pause and start music and answer or end calls with the press of a button.

Even with the popularity of wired headphones, we'll always love Apple's wireless AirPods as a higher-tech option. They feature Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency mode (to minimize environmental noise) and a MagSafe charging case.

For a more affordable option, you can grab these wireless headphones for more than 40% off right now. The sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (according to the brand) are said to deliver big sound while playing music, podcasts or making calls. Plus, the charging case doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to charge your phone when you’re on the go.

With this sleek Fitbit fitness tracker on your wrist, you’ll be able to track your workouts, monitor your sleep, view your heart rate variability and so much more. Plus, it will provide you with a daily Stress Management Score, which can show your body’s response to stress and offer mindfulness exercises to help you manage it.

From video calls to weather updates, the Echo Show can perform a number of tasks. It can also double as a digital photo frame, which makes it a sweet gift for long-distance loved ones.

At 14% off, you can grab this highly-rated bluetooth speaker. Coming in a variety of colors, the brand says it has clear sound quality and is water resistant, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Gadget-lovers will adore this smart plugs pack which will make them feel like they're living in a smart home. According to the brand, you can control your lights, electronics, fans and more, all through a smart app.

If you're looking for a unique gift they'll want to use all the time, this massage gun is currently a whopping 65% off! The brand says you can expect a deep tissue massage that targets muscle soreness, blood circulation and can ease fatigue.

In the market for a smaller TV for your kitchen, office or your teen’s bedroom? Right now, you can grab this one for just $80. That’s nearly $100 off its original price! It has the Fire TV experience built in, so you can easily access all your favorite streaming apps and platforms.

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

A trustworthy hair dryer is essential for winter haircare. Conair's double ceramic hair dryer is currently on sale for 60% off, putting it just below $15. The hair tool has received more than 75,000 verified 5-star reviews for its drying power, temperature control and ease for traveling.

On sale for its lowest price of all time according to CamelCamelCamel (a free Amazon price tracker), Urban Decay's basic eyeshadow palette will provide you with all the shades necessary to perfect your Smokey Eye or Dewy eyeshadow look. The palette has a 4.6-star average rating.

Customers love Nizoral's anti-dandruff shampoo because of its scent, softness and value for money. The shampoo relies on ketoconazole, an active ingredient that " binds to your hair's natural protein to kill dandruff," according to the brand.

Looking for a better blowout? This popular hair tool is on deal for nearly 40% off of its original price. It has over 16,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers who are calling it a "game changer."

Treat your loved ones to some much-needed self-care time with this thoughtful gift. These bestselling shower tablets are designed to dissolve in the bathtub and release essential oils, so their shower will be filled with the scent of eucalyptus.

Traveling this season? You won’t have to worry about grabbing travel-sized versions of all your beauty products when you have these toiletry containers. Each one is 3 ounces and are designed to meet TSA standards. Plus, they’re made to be leak-proof, so you won’t have to worry about spills in your carry-on.

This popular mascara from Covergirl is designed to give your lashes an instant boost of fullness and length. And right now, you can get it for 30% off.

This highly-pigmented cream eyeshadow comes in a pack of three and can be used as an allover eyeshadow or subtle eyeliner. Coming in a pack of three, the brand says you can expect all day wear with its smudge-proof and waterproof formula.

This makeup brush set has an impressive average 4.6-star rating from more than 110,000 reviews. It comes with 14 different brushes, including ones for concealer, lips, eyeliner and more, so you can upgrade your entire collection.

Whether you're looking for a little self care or looking to buy a neat gadget for your beauty-loving friend, this cooling massage tool comes in a pack of two and is under $10. According to the brand, the cold therapy roller will help relieve puffiness, irritation and can even ease headaches.

One former Shop TODAY writer who tried this bestselling makeup brush called it one of her “favorite beauty staples.” She said that it makes it easy to apply makeup and can be used for multiple products, including foundation, bronzer and blush.

According to experts, argan oil is rich in nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants, so it can help prevent heat damage and increase shine in your hair. This hair care set, which is currently marked down to under $10, features the ingredient and is designed to help strengthen and repair damaged strands.

More than 75,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bestselling face serum a perfect five-star rating. Featuring ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil, customers say it's been a "game changer" for helping to smooth skin, fade fine lines and improve dryness.

From red wine to coffee, it seems like all of our favorite things have a negative impact on the color of our teeth. Thankfully, you can have them sparkling white again in no time with these 3D Whitestrips. They're designed to whiten your smile in as little as 30 minutes and even have a no-slip grip, so you can talk and drink water while you whiten, the brand says.

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

It's the time of year to shop for cozy clothes for your friends who are always cold. This open-front cardigan is available in over 20 solid colors and stripes and is the perfect clothing staple for work or home.

These classic claw clips are a number one bestseller in hair clips on Amazon. Sold in a pack of four, the claw clips come in a variety of classic colors, so you can match them to any outfit. "These are hands down the best claw clips I've ever found! I have pretty thick hair [and a lot] of it, so I need my clips to be sturdy," one reviewer wrote. "These are so sturdy, & well made. I love the neutral colors too! These always hold all my long hair with no problems, I highly recommend these!"

If you haven't hopped on the belt bag trend, this is your chance. For under $20, you can snag this belt bag, which is available in more than 30 colors. You might as well grab multiple for yourself or one for each of your friends while this deal is still live.

Don't know what to get your mom or sister this year? How about this cozy robe. According to the brand, it's soft, absorbent and comfortable, so she can wear it after a shower or on lazy days lounging around the house.

For cozy mornings or holiday shopping excursions, this sweatshirt is bound to be one of your new go-to tops for the season. Reviewers say it's "super soft" and "comfy," and it comes in six different color options.

'Tis the season for matching holiday PJs! Select versions of this set are on sale, so you can stock up on cute options for the whole family.

With a memory foam insole and cozy fleece lining, these shoes are basically the perfect pair of house slippers. That's why we're not surprised that they're currently the No. 1 bestselling women's slippers on Amazon.

Get in on the shacket trend and add this bestselling version to your cart while it's $35. According to the brand, it's made with a high-quality flannel material that's wear-resistant and soft to the touch.

This wardrobe staple is an Amazon bestseller and has over 33,000 ratings, plus you can wear them year round. Coming in tons of different shades, the brand says these yoga pants are ultra-soft and even have side pockets to hold your small essentials while you're out and about.

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on pricey winter essentials, like this winter coat that's under $85! This down jacket easily packs into a matching drawstring bag, making it perfect for travel.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Setting your Black Friday shopping strategy is the key to snagging all the good deals. At the top of this list should be stocking up on home essentials, like this Bissell vacuum cleaner. The vacuum has received rave reviews for its maneuverability, suction power and ability to deep clean.

"I have 2 kids, a dog and a cat, and live in a very tiny house so, dirt and odors become a problem. And, given that I’m single mom and work full-time, I need daily cleaning methods that are both quick and efficient," one reviewer wrote. "I’ve used this every night after dinner since I bought it and my house is so clean and smells great!"

Casper is a leader in the mattress and bedding industry, which means that whenever the brand is having a sale, everyone should hop on the deals before it disappears. The brand's 20-pound weighted blanket is on sale right now for more than 60% off. The blanket features a breathable cover to circulate air, according to the brand.

Are you a craftter? This no-stress heat press, which is on sale for less than $100 (that's nearly 50% off!), is the perfect tool for any heat transfer project, according to the brand. Past customers have used the press to label clothes and make custom shirts.

Is your little one wishing for a beanbag? Big Joe's classic beanbags are the perfect size for children of all ages, according to the brand. The beanbag even features stain-resistant fabric so you don't need to worry about sticky fingers or spills.

Need a faster way to make smoothies or soups? You can save $20 on this kitchen essential ahead of Black Friday to whip them up in a matter of minutes.

Don't have time for weeknight dinners? From quick meals to reheating leftovers, an air fryer might be worth the investment if you want to save time and money.

If you know someone who will never give up their iced coffee (even when the temperatures outside are veering toward freezing), you can get them this ice coffee machine so they can make their favorite brew at home whenever they please. According to the brand, it's super easy to use — just add water, coffee grounds, ice, and then brew!

Upgrade your home security with this popular video doorbell, which has over 130,000 ratings. This system allows you to see, hear and speak to any visitors, and monitor your entrances from your phone, computer or tablet. Plus it's currently 40% off.

Baking season is upon us, and this electric mixer is designed to make your time in the kitchen easier — whether you're kneading bread dough or mixing cookie dough and whipping cream. Don't miss your chance to grab it while it's just $72.

If you're making the switch from a live Christmas tree to an artificial version this year, we suggest considering this option. The six-foot tree (there are many sizes available) features hundreds of individually crafted branch tips that give the tree a full, lifelike look, the brand says.

Get a head start on your fitness goals for the new year with the help of this smart scale. It connects to your phone, so you can keep track of your stats and progress over time.

You can finally learn about your ancestry, health predispositions and more with this testing kit from 23andMe. Grab one for yourself and one to gift your genealogy-obsessed friend — the kits are marked down by $100 right now!

Upgrade your home gym with this indoor bike, which is $160 off right now. It has a heavy-duty flywheel, similar to what you'd find in a cycling class, which the brand says provides a smooth, nearly silent and stable ride. And with the adjustable resistance, you can breeze through your cycling session or turn it up to really boost the intensity.