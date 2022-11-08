Black Friday sales are already happening — 66 deals from Walmart, Target, more

Black Friday is just a few weeks away but major retailers have been gearing up for the holiday shopping season for over a month now. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September, Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event last month and Walmart just kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days event on Nov. 7.

Whether you want to start your holiday shopping early or simply can't resist a good deal, we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop ahead of Black Friday this year, including major markdowns at Target, steep savings at Wayfair and so much more. Plus, Shop TODAY spoke to experts to see how you can score the best deals and get the most out of the holiday shopping event.

If you want to skip straight to the deals, click on the links below. Otherwise, keep reading for everything we know about Black Friday this year.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

While most retailers haven't released their official Black Friday deals just yet, (be sure to keep checking back with us for all of the updates you'll need) Amazon, Target, Walmart and more have already started rolling out early deals. Based on the fall sales we've seen so far, we're expecting to see major discounts on tech, TVs, beauty favorites and more by the time the actual event rolls around.

What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?

In recent years, some retailers have opted to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to give employees time off before Black Friday rolls around. This year, Target and Kohl's have confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

How can you make the most out of Black Friday?

With so many sales going on not only on the day but also leading up to it, you might feel overwhelmed. RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath told Shop TODAY in an interview that the best way to get ahead of the game is to have plan and snag your desired items as soon as it goes on sale. Which means now is a good time to hop on those early deals that are going on right now.

"If you're not thinking about Black Friday until you wake up on Black Friday, you may be too late when it comes to some deals," said McGrath.

How to actually save money and the average Black Friday discount

If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com suggests to shop around because many retailers will have the same product at different prices.

"So many different stores will have so many sales competing that there's a good chance you can find a lower price on something that you want. Be sure to look at retailers you might not ordinarily shop at to see if they have better deals than your tried-and-true stores," Ramhold told Shop TODAY.

Both shopping experts agree that the average Black Friday discount varies. For very popular items, McGrath says you can expect a more modest discount that's up to 20% off. But with other items such as clothing and door-buster items, they say retailers will likely mark down between 40% and 70% off.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Ramhold says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

"If you are eyeing a specific item, we recommend you buy it as soon as a retailer kicks off its 'official' Black Friday sale, as popular items tend to sell out fast on Black Friday," said McGrath.

In recent years, the shopping event has really turned into a major shopping weekend. And now, with so many early events this year, it's turned into a deal shopping season.

Walmart Black Friday deals to shop

Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7, and will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). You can expect new deals and discounts to drop every Monday in November — Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the deals from 12 p.m. EDT - 7 p.m. EDT; all other shoppers will gain access to the deals starting at 7 p.m. EDT the day of the drop. Walmart says shoppers can expect big deals on favorites from Apple, LEGO, Dyson and more and that "Walmart has prepared for months to ensure strong inventory of in-stock Black Friday deals for its customers all November long." We rounded up a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals from the first drop, below.

Been waiting for the right time to grab a new coffee maker? This single-serve model from Keurig is available for just $35 right now.

When it comes to the hottest toys of 2022, L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls fall at the top of our list. This exclusive Black Friday deal means you can get your hands on a 5-piece set for just $70.

Keep little ones occupied with this fun puzzle! It includes 36 pieces — and will only cost $5.

Making the upgrade to wireless headphones? Apple's popular AirPods Pro are on deal right now for more than 20% off. With noise-canceling technology and three soft, tapered silicone tips, this option provides a more custom fit.

Whether you want to monitor your fitness progress or prefer to have immediate access to your phone at all times, an Apple Watch might be a worthy investment. Luckily, you can save $50 on this model when you shop it during Walmart's Rollbacks event.

This 43-inch TV from Hisense has a 4.4 star rating and over 500 five-star reviews. Not only can you watch your favorite shows and movies on streaming and live TV, but the brand says this is "the first TV ever to support the new XClass TV platform."

Don't let the fall and winter weather deter you from running. This compact and foldable treadmill is currently 30% off. The brand says it features wheels and manually folds for easy storage.

Early JCPenney Black Friday deals to shop

JCPenney kicked off its month-long Black Friday event on Nov. 2, giving shoppers through Sunday, Nov. 27 the opportunity too take advantage of deals. You can find everything from jewelry to mattresses and toys on sale for up to 75% off. The savings don't stop there, though — you can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to snag an extra 25% off select items during the event. This year, JCPenney will open its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25).

Over-the-knee boots are trending for fall. Thanks to a $65 markdown, you can snag this pair for just $30.

Amp up your wardrobe with this chic sweater. The colorblock design gives it a trendy feel — and you're not just limited to shades of green as it also comes in blue and grey tones.

Think outside of the box with this interactive game! Suitable for older kids, this two-player game is sure to bring on hours of fun.

If you're short on gift ideas for the men in your life, you can never go wrong with a pair of slippers. This clog-inspired style is on deal for just $16 right now, thanks to a 60% discount.

Target Black Friday deals to shop

Target's Black Friday sale began on Monday, Oct. 10, and will run all the way through Thanksgiving week. Shoppers can expect to see weeklong deals on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 50% off. You can also expect to spot daily "Deal of the Days," which are deals on top brands that are only available for 24 hours, according to Target. You can shop Target's Black Friday deals online, via the Target app and in-store, depending on availability.

Don't miss your chance to score these bestselling headphones for 50% off! You can grab them in black or rose gold.

This flat screen is on deal for 43% off right now. Since it is a Smart TV, it is compatible with RokuTV and smart home devices from Amazon, Apple and Google.

Thanks to a 45% discount, you can grab this Chromebook on deal for less than $200. It features an Intel Celeron processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

A new comforter can make all of the difference in your nightly routine. This set comes in seven different colors and is on deal for less than $60.

Early Best Buy Black Friday deals to shop

Best Buy's early Black Friday discounts are here! Right now, you can score savings on the Apple iPad Mini, Sony wireless earbuds, flat screen TVs and more. The retailer's official Black Friday discounts won't kick off until Sunday, Nov. 20, though.

These sleek wireless earbuds are currently on deal for 50% off. The brand says they boast a 32-hour battery life and come with removable ear tips for a custom fit.

Microsoft's 2-in-1 device is on deal, so you can save $230 on it ahead of Black Friday. Since it features a detachable keyboard, you can easily convert the device into a tablet and then back into a laptop again whenever you need to get work done.

You can snag $100 worth of savings on a Dyson vacuum right now. The brand says this cordless vacuum has a filtration system to remove allergens such as pet hair and fine dust. Plus it turns into a handheld device that can be used on carpets and hardwood floors.

Thanks to a special clearance deal, Apple's Series 4 watch is on deal for less than $600. With it, you can make calls, send messages, monitor your heart rate and more.

Score some savings on a new flat screen! Thanks to a 26% markdown, this 50-inch model from TCL is on deal for less than $250. You can access live TV and streaming services, since it is Roku-enabled.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals to shop

Amazon just came off their massive fall Prime Day event and while we're eager to see what the holiday sales will look like, the retailer is already offering some "epic holiday deals" you can shop right now. Below you can find deep discounts on Apple, beauty and more.

Right now you can save $50 on these highly-rated wireless earbuds. The brand says they boast a powerful sound, are noise-cancelling and provide up to eight hours of listening.

Give the gift of Alexa this year. The popular smart Amazon device is currently 55% off ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

With this streaming device, you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and connect all of your devices and apps in one place, all for under $100.

For 47% off, you can snag a salon-favorite CHI ceramic flat iron. Featuring 1-inch plates, this hair tool can straighten or curl your locks.

Early Wayfair Black Friday deals to shop

Wayfair is always offering huge discounts to shoppers, and we have a feeling the retailer's Black Friday deals will be just as good. While Wayfair hasn't announced any official deals just yet, it's offering a Black Friday Sneak Peek right now.

Now's the time to upgrade your living space with a new area rug because Wayfair is offering up to 80% off on home essentials. This versatile oriental-style rug is currently 66% off and comes in many shapes and colors to fill any space in your living room or hallway.

We've seen a similar version of this cereal dispenser go viral on TikTok as a parenting hack. Right now, you can grab this version on sale for more than 20% off.

Need an easy way to get your pantry organized? This six-basket unit can hold boxes of pasta, canned sauces and more in order to help clear up shelf space.

This highly-rated bakeware set from Ayesha Curry's kitchenware line includes a muffin pan, cake pan and two baking sheets. Right now, it is on deal for 50% off.

Lodge's cast iron Dutch oven — which has over 1,700 five-star reviews — is currently on sale for less than $70. You can use it to make everything from stews to bread.

It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays! If you're looking to invest in an artificial tree this year, we found this artificial spruce on deal for less than $90.

For less than $500, you can grab this 88-inch couch ahead of Black Friday. It comes in three different neutral colors to match your current living room decor.

Early Macy's Black Friday deals to shop

You'll have to wait until Nov. 20 to shop Macy's official Black Friday deals, but the retailer is offering its Black Friday Early Access deals right now. You can shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 60% off.

This chic sweater comes in four different color palettes, all of which will pair well with a pair of leather leggings and booties.

Need a new winter coat? This style from Calvin Klein is on deal right now for less than $100 in all nine colors.

These pumps come in a range of colors and are perfect for the office or the post-work happy hour. Right now, you can snag them for 40% off.

Looking for something a bit more cozy than heels? These slippers are on deal right now for more than 25% off and are both moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, according to the brand.

Need a quick kitchen upgrade on a budget? This 17-piece cookware set includes everything from pans to spatulas and is on sale for over 60% off.

Early Home Depot Black Friday deals to shop

Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.

Right now, you can add this high pressure inflator to your cart for less than $25. It's a Home Depot exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else at a deal price this good.

Appliances tend to be pricey purchases. This large capacity dryer from LG is on sale for more than 25% off right now, so you can save $251 ahead of Black Friday.

Here's your chance to save over $800 on a new refrigerator! This model from LG is fingerprint-resistant, smart home and Wi-Fi-enabled and features three different cooling technologies, according to the brand.

This top-rated tool kit is on deal for 45% off, thanks to a "Special Buy" deal. It includes a drill/driver and Hex impact driver that can be used for a range of tasks.

Early Lowe's Black Friday deals to shop

Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are already live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.

Here's your chance to save $80 on this top-rated tool! It is half-driver, half-wrench and comes with its own battery.

Already thinking about next summer? You can snag this patio upgrade for less than $275 right now, all the way through Dec. 31.

This affordable smart home gadget is on deal for more than $25 off right now. It can play music, control the lights in your home, deliver a weather report and more.

Thanks to a $349 markdown, you can snag this robotic vacuum for just $250 right now. It works on both hard floors and carpets and uses sensors to create maps of the rooms in your home to make cleaning more efficient.

Early Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals to shop

While we haven't seen Bed Bath & Beyond's official Black Friday deals just yet, the retailer is letting us in on its early Black Friday deals right now. You can shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 50% off.

Getting ready to host Thanksgiving this year? You can snag this roaster set for 50% off right now and save $35. It includes the roaster, removable V-rack, two turkey lifters, a bulb baster and cleaning brush.

If you prefer lattes and cappuccinos over a traditional cup of coffee, this machine might be worth picking up while it is on sale. Thanks to a 22% discount, you can save $50 on the countertop appliance.

Insert some zen into your home with this diffuser. It can run continuously for up to six hours in order to fill a 200 square-foot room — all you'll need is water and your favorite essential oils.

Thanks to a 49% discount, you can save $32 on Revlon's popular hair tool. It combines the power of a blow dryer and a rounded brush, so you can cut down on the time it takes to blowout your hair.

Early Kohl's Black Friday deals to shop

Kohl's recently kicked off its Black Friday Early Access deals — and they're hot! Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and sale offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.

A classic pair of comfortable jeans is a wardrobe must-have and right now, you can grab this stylish pair of high-waisted jeans at more than 70% off.

Don't miss a major discount on this cozy looking jacket! It comes in three different colors and in sizes small to extra large.

Need a new set of pajamas? This 3-piece set includes a short-sleeve top, cropped pants and a matching headband, all on sale for more than 60% off.

These cozy slippers are on sale right now for less than $40. We think they'd make the perfect around-the-house shoe, given its lightweight design and cozy faux fur lining.

This mic will make little fans feel like they're on world tour with their favorite Trolls characters. The brand says it features built-in music and lights for the full concert effect.

More early deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Ulta early Black Friday deals

Ulta Beauty is celebrating Black Friday early by offering deals on top-rated favorites in hair, skincare and more. The deals drop weekly and will last through Nov. 19.

This neutral-toned eyeshadow palette makes for easy everyday glam. Right now, it's on deal for 50% off.

Score some savings on this top-rated serum before it's gone! According to the brand, it can help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as hydrate the skin.

According to the brand, all you need is one droplet of this bestselling foundation to get full coverage. Even better, the matte finish formula comes in 22 shades and is currently 50% off.

If you're looking to combat dry hair or rejuvenate your locks, the brand says this moisturizing hair mask detangles and de-frizzes curly hair thanks to ingredients like jojoba oil and avocado oil.

Old Navy early Black Friday deals

Run, don't walk! Old Navy's massive Holiday's ON sale means you can take up 50% off select items right now. Here are some of the fashionable finds we have our eyes on.

These jeans scream polished, but comfortable. They boast an extra high-rise waistband and smoothing front pockets that make for a flattering fit, according to the brand.

Don't miss your chance to stock up on this winter essential! Thanks to the markdown, you can snag one for $27.

Keep cozy with this 2-in-1 accessory. You can wear it as a scarf on your way to work and then transform it into a poncho once you get to the office.

Lululemon early Black Friday deals

While Lululemon hasn't announced any Black Friday deals just yet, you can always expect to find something good in the brand's We Made Too Much section. We found savings on leggings, tees and more.

The brand's popular leggings are on deal for $80 right now in select colors. We found this "Prosecco" pair is still available in sizes 0-20.

This breathable tee is also on sale in select colors right now. We're loving the roasted brown design for its fall feel.

These mid-rise joggers are made with a cotton terry fabric and boast a slim fit that skims your body, according to the brand.

Alo Yoga

Unfortunately, you can't shop Alo Yoga's epic Black Friday deals just yet, but be prepared for some major savings during their seven day sale spanning from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. You'll get 30% off sitewide, and up to 70% off sale items. To help you shop, we picked a few favorites that we think you should bookmark for the upcoming sale — including some you can save on right now.

According to the brand, these leggings are one of their most-loved pairs. With no side seams and a four-way stretch, these pants are both comfortable and flattering.

Boasting a super soft fabric and cozy feel, this long sleeve top is great for the colder weather. Wear it alone while lounging or layer it under a stylish jacket for an elevated look.

There's nothing quite as comfy as a pair of heavyweight sweatpants, and this pick is certainly proof of that. Sporting a bottom side slit and internal drawcords, this pant is both comfortable and practical.