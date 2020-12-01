Shop Today was paid by Casper to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

After wrapping up back-to-back Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Casper is keeping the deals coming with its Surprise Cyber Monday Extension sale. That means you can still score 20% off the brand’s bestselling mattresses, 30% off bundles and 10% off sitewide!

Whether you’re in the market for a new bed frame, mattress, blankets or pillows, now’s the time to act because this sale is only sticking around for one more day. Not sure where to start? Here are eight Casper deals we’re ready to scoop up before they're gone.

Anyone who has trouble falling asleep or hates the blaring sound of an alarm clock will perk up at the sight of this popular Glow Light from Casper. Its warm light helps you relax at night, and it gradually dims as you fall asleep. When morning comes, the room is filled with soft light to help you naturally wake up.

The Casper engineers created this comfy bed for one of the most important members of the family: your dog. The dual layer memory foam bed comes in three colors — blue, tan and gray — and three sizes that are perfect for dogs between 30 to 90 pounds. Plus, it has a removable cover that’s machine-washable, so you can easily clean it up if your pup sneaks some treats into bed while you’re not looking.

If you’ve been curious about weighted blankets, now’s the perfect time to try one out because Casper’s bestselling quilted design is currently 10% off. Available in colors like blue, gray and light pink and three sizes (10, 15 and 20 pounds), the blanket evenly distributes weight around your body and leaves you feeling cozy and relaxed.

This Casper memory foam mattress offers much-needed support and a pleasant cooling effect for the optimal sleep experience. Available in six sizes ranging from twin and queen to California king, the mattress features two layers of breathable foam that prevent overheating and seven support zones that help align your spine. It’s also got a plush, velvety top layer that keeps you cozy and ergonomic support under the shoulders, hips, lower back and waist.

On sale for 30% off right now, this Best-Selling Bundle includes one Original Casper Mattress, a supportive box spring and a mattress protector that shields mattresses from liquids, dirt and wear and tear. The value set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

A Casper memory foam mattress is already pretty comfy. If you want some added cushioning, though, the brand’s plush mattress toppers are a nice finishing touch. The non-slip topper is made of premium, breathable latex foam that keeps you cool and cozy as you sleep.

If you’ve never seen a Casper bed before, you’re in for a treat. The brand’s popular Adjustable Pro bed comes with several preset positions aimed at relieving pressure and preventing snoring, and it can be customized if you want to raise your head or feet. The adjustable bed saves your favorite positions and comes with a light massaging function and under-bed lights.

Finding a pillow that works well for any sleep position is kind of like stumbling upon the holy grail, and this Casper Down Pillow has a five-chamber structure that makes it supportive and cool. The comfy bed accessory is filled with ethically sourced down feathers and can be thrown in the washing machine with ease.