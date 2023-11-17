Live updates: Amazon Black Friday is officially here — deals starting at $7

You can always count on Amazon to start the holiday deals party early because — Black Friday at Amazon is here!

That's right, the official Black Friday deals started today — a whole week earlier than Black Friday itself — and the retailer will hold deals through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. Which means you have even more time to shop and save. According to Amazon's press release, you can expect the "lowest prices of the year," and we found some pretty steep discounts on day one alone.

So get your gift shopping and deal hunting started because we rounded up Amazon Black Friday deals that are worth grabbing, from 50% off smart home devices to nearly 40% off a Dyson vacuum (!!). And we'll be adding even more deals throughout the event so be sure check back for more Black Friday savings.

Tech deals | Beauty deals | Fashion deals | Home and kitchen deals | Toy deals

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Shoppers can score this Kasa smart plug for just $7 ahead of Black Friday. Once you set it up, you can control the smart plug from anywhere by using the Kasa app. Plus, you can program timers to turn your electronics, such as lamps and fans, on and off.

Another steep deal from Kasa, this smart light bulb can change color and brightness at the touch of a button. To work magic, simply download the Kasa home app and connect to your light bulb from anywhere.

This portable power bank claims to charge a phone to 73% in just one hour, says the brand. Plus, it has a slim design, so it’s easy to throw in your travel bag or purse.

You can save 50% off an Amazon Fire TV stick, which allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies in full HD picture. The brand says this generation is 50% faster than the previous versions, too.

Save 38% off this affordable pair of wireless earbuds, which have more than 234,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers say they are comfortable and provide "excellent sound."

According to the brand, this gaming keyboard has illuminated keys that are designed to be used in the dark. Many reviewers say it has a great design for fast typers, too.

Prime members can save 62% off the Echo Show 8. This tech gadget can help you manage your home by setting timers, calendar reminders, controlling other smart devices, and even video call, stream TV and movies and more.

From note-taking to sketching, the brand states this No.1 bestseller has "pixel-perfect precision," making it a great gift for the student, professional or artist in your life. You'll save 31% on this Black Friday deal.

These high-quality earbuds offer the option to toggle between noise-canceling and transparency sound, and up to eight hours of listening, says the brand. You'll save 33% during the Black Friday deals!

You won't want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal — almost 10% off Apple AirPod Pros! The brand says they have two times more noise cancellation than previous versions.

Save 45% off this 32-inch Fire TV, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and television right off your TV.

Save 35% off this TV that doubles as an art museum, right now. When not binging your favorite TV shows, you can exhibit pieces from your favorite artists right in your living room.

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Stubborn pimples won't stand a chance against these hydrocolloid patches. The brand says it'll help extract gunk from your spot and help prevent any picking.

For times when you need to blot, this oil control roller will absorb excess oil for a mattifying effect, says the brand. And since it's compact, you could easily throw it in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

This Shop TODAY favorite concealer promises to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, according to the brand. Plus Maybelline mentions you can expect up to 12 hours of medium coverage.

Whether you've been wanting to try this trendy, hydrating ingredient or looking for a gift for a beauty lover, the brand says this No. 1 bestseller will help the skin feel soothed and moisturized.

Give your loved ones the gift of relaxation this year with this aromatherapy shower steamer set. It comes with six different scents and is currently marked down by 40%!

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

A soft pair of slippers for less than $25 may seem like a dream, but it’s a dream come true! Since the memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always cold.

"These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!" says one verified reviewer. And since you can really never have enough leggings, you might want to stock up on this No.1 bestseller while they're on sale.

It’s officially scarf season, and this Calvin Klein satin scarf is on sale for 55% off ahead of Black Friday. Grab it in black or eggshell while the deal lasts.

Save 46% off these highly-rated New Balance sneakers, which the brand says have lightweight cushioning and support. "The cushioning and support make them ideal for long walks, workouts, and all-day wear. I’ve experienced less fatigue and discomfort, even during extended periods of activity," says on verified reviewer.

Cozy up for cardigan season in this cute shopper-loved sweater! It comes in a range of colors, from Khaki to Beige and many are on sale right now.

Save 20% off this water-resistant puffer vest, which can be easily layered over your favorite T-shirt or turtleneck for added warmth.

Not only is this Vera Bradley bag chic and machine washable, but it’s on sale at 50% off right now. You can customize the shape of the bag by pulling on its drawstrings.

Looking for your new favorite jeans? This straight-leg pair from Amazon is on sale at 50% off right now. The pair has a patented crisscross design to shape your silhouette, according to the brand.

This lounge set will take you from couch to errands while looking effortlessly chic (and not to mention cozy!). It comes in over 20 colors, meaning we might grab two at nearly 25% off!

In need of new running sneakers? We found select colors and sizes of these Asics at over 30% off. According to the brand, the shoes feature gel technology to provide cushioning, shock absorption and stability. You can find the men's version on sale too!

Coming with a watch and two bangle bracelets, all accented with crystals, this jewelry set makes the perfect gift for moms, friends and anyone who's hard to shop for. Plus, it's marked down by 64%!

These boots by Koolaburra by Ugg will make a great gift for any fashionista. The cozy boots come in four different colors and feature a stylish buckle and zipper enclosure.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Cozy up this season in a weighted Sherpa blanket. It comes in an option of 15 or 20 pounds, and will provide relaxing and stress-reducing benefits, says the brand.

You can save 50% off on this compact Keurig coffee maker. The brand says it has the option to brew six, eight or 10-ounce cups and features an automatic shutoff.

This nonstick saute pan makes a great housewarming or holiday gift for a self-proclaimed chef. It features high-quality, nonstick technology and one reviewer said it was worth the price, "I ordered an entire set of Calphalon pans for the first time. These are top-quality and the best cookware I have ever had."

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly-perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Plus, it’s on sale for less than $100 for a limited time.

This car seat can sit rear-facing, forward-facing and be used to as a booster, depending on which option you're using, the brand says it can accommodate up to 100 pounds.

Shop TODAY editors are shopping for air fryers this Black Friday, and this option is just $130 right now. It has 12 functions, so you can choose between air frying, air roasting, toasting, baking and air broiling and more at the push of a button.

If you are always wondering where your roots lie, this ancestry kit is on sale for 57% off. It can even give you answers to genetic conditions and other health data.

If you're looking to give your morning coffee an upgrade, this Nespresso machine is 36% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee machine comes with a milk frother to really elevate your morning latte.

Now's your chance to grab this cordless Dyson vacuum while it's nearly 40% off! According to the brand, it has 60 minutes of run time and picks up stubborn hair.

Amazon Black Friday toy deals

This learning toy helps toddlers practice phrases, counting, colors — and even Spanish! Grab it now while it's $7 during Black Friday.

This cuddly plushie from the popular series has seven phrases and sings the CoComelon nursery song, says the brand. It's currently on deal for 50% off, so you'll want to score it now!

These action figures are filled with squishy beads and can stretch up to three times its size, says the brand. This duo comes with Spiderman and Venom, but you could also grab Hulk and Thanos on deal, too.

This hot toy is on sale for 30% off, and according to Amazon, it's a No.1 "most gifted" item. It stands almost four feet tall with three stories and a slide — talk about a dreamhouse!