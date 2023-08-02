Back-to-school shopping? How to save and score essentials for as little as 25 cents

If you're already worrying about how hard this back-to-school season might hit your wallet, you're not the only one.

The National Retail Federation is predicting that households with kids in elementary through high school will spend a record-high average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year. Because a number of retailers are offering deals and initiatives that will help you stretch your dollars and save on your shopping for the year ahead.

Below, everything you need to know about how to save from top back-to-school shopping destinations right now.

Amazon | Target | Walmart | Old Navy

Amazon back-to-school deals

Amazon has a number of deals available for back-to-school shoppers this season, including nearly 50% off essentials from Five Star, BIC, Amazon Basics and more, as well as deals on laptops and tablets.

Need a binder for every class? This bestselling, durable option is currently marked down to under $7, so you can grab a couple. According to the brand, it can hold up to 670 sheets and has two interior clear pockets for extra storage.

According to the brand, the G2 has been proven to be the longest-lasting gel ink pen, so they can write for longer before having to swap their pen out. The pack comes with eight pens and is available in all black or color variety packs.

Each of these notebooks features 100 double-sided, college-ruled sheets, so they're perfect for taking notes, finishing homework assignments or just jotting down their big ideas.

Mistakes happen! But they're not a big deal — especially when they can easily be corrected with a little Wite-Out. You can grab this multi-pack for over 50% off so they'll be covered for most of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, one reason why spending is estimated to be so high this year is because many consumers are expecting to buy more expensive items, like laptops and tablets. If you're searching for an affordable option, this one is currently marked down by over 20%, bringing its price to under $85. It features a slim and light 8-inch HD display, dual speakers and up to 16 hours of battery life, the brand says.

Target back-to-school deals

From teachers to college students and parents, almost everyone can find ways to save at Target. For educators, Target brought back its annual Target Circle Teacher Appreciation event, giving teachers a one-time 20% discount on their entire purchase either in-store or online from now to Aug. 26. (You need to be signed up for Target's free Circle loyalty program to save.)

During that time period, college students with a valid student ID can also score the same discount. For more details about the programs, click here.

Otherwise, the retailer is offering plenty of other discounts throughout the season on everything from clothing to backpacks and notebooks.

Whether they're diving into a new coloring book or making their own art, these crayons will come in handy. They come pre-sharpened so your little one can start coloring right off the bat.

They'll look like the star they are with this cute backpack. It's designed to fit laptops up to 15 inches as well as their books and other belongings — and it even has a special pocket for their water bottle!

Students (and adults) of any age can appreciate this trendy water bottle from Owala. It features double-wall insulation, which the brand says can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

If they just need a basic laptop for homework assignments, taking notes or watching Netflix between classes, grab this affordable option while it's on sale. It has a fanless design, which the brand says helps to reduce noise, a lightweight design for portability and a full-size backlit keyboard.

Walmart back-to-school deals

This year, Walmart introduced a number of new initiatives for back-to-school shoppers. The brand will be offering 14 of the most popular items on school supply lists (including Pen + Gear Composition Notebooks, 24-count Crayola Crayons and more) at the same prices as last year — which ring in at less than $13 altogether.

Additionally, Walmart also has school supply lists curated by school districts or individual teachers, so you can easily type in your zip code, select school, grade and teacher, and then add everything you'll need to your cart at once.

Here, some of our favorite deals on school essentials that you can shop now.

They can keep all their pens, pencils and erasers together in this pouch, which is marked down to less than $1 right now.

This roomy backpack is perfect for older kids or college students. It has multiple compartments and pockets to help them keep everything organized. The best part? It's just $19 right now.

Already dreading having to pack their lunch every day? At least when you grab these snack packs, you'll have their sweet treat covered!

Between the late nights and early mornings, coffee is an essential for college students. And they'll be able to make a fresh cup whenever they want with this Keurig coffee maker. According to the brand, it's less than 5 inches wide, so it's great for their small space, whether they're moving into the dorms or an apartment.

Old Navy back-to-school deals

Tired of buying your kids new clothes for school only to find that they rip as soon as your little one runs out onto the playground? Old Navy just announced that it will be instating a "kid-proof" guarantee on uniform items purchased this season. So if you buy a uniform piece between now through Sept. 30 and it doesn't stand up to the wear and tear of the school year, it can be returned for a full refund.

To make things even better, Old Navy is currently marking down items across its site by up to 60% off, so you can make sure your kids are fully outfitted for the year ahead.

Parents and grandparents have raved about this dress in the review section, saying that it's "easy to wear," "stretchy," "lightweight" and "super cute." One shopper noted that it's "just right for back to school wear."

If their school requires that they wear a uniform, you can find plenty of affordable picks at Old Navy. Not only does this skort fall under the retailer's "kid-proof" guarantee, but it also features built-in shorts, so they can comfortably wear it during recess.

From the fun prints to the "mega soft" material, there are plenty of things to love about this crew neck shirt. That's why we weren't totally surprised to see that more than 2,900 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

While it's still too hot for him to wear pants, he can add these shorts to his uniform. According to the brand, they feature built-in stretch and an adjustable interior waistband for a comfortable fit.