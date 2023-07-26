Old Navy's 'kid-proof' guarantee is good news for back-to-school shoppers — here's why

Now that we're in the backend of summer, it's time to get serious about your back-to-school shopping. And if you're the kind of parent who dreads the annual trip to stock up on clothes and supplies (we get it), you want to be sure that anything you get for your kid now is going to last through the whole year — so you don't have to go through the process again in just a few months.
And Old Navy just announced an initiative that should keep your mind at ease. Today, the brand launched its one-year "kid-proof" guarantee, promising shoppers that if products "don't stand up to the wear and tear of a school year," they can be returned for a full refund.
According to the brand, its products are made with features that help them stand up to use, such as fabric strength to fade resistance, but even still, kids have been known to really put their clothes to the test. The one-year money-back guarantee applies to uniform items purchased between now and Sept. 30 and you must have your original receipt to make the return.
"At Old Navy, we understand the demands of a busy school year. That's why our uniform products are made using durable fabrics that are proven to be built to last,” Sarah Holme, Old Navy's head of design and product development shared in a release. “We go the extra mile to ensure our uniforms can withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting value for both parents and students.”
Applicable styles include a range of uniform items for both kids and adults and are marked with the “one-year guarantee” badge on the Old Navy site. Plus, to make your shopping even easier, all of Old Navy’s uniform basics will be priced at $15 and under through Sept. 28.
All of the below picks are included in the brand's guarantee and there are even some options for adults that are perfect for your work wardrobe!
For girls | For boys | For men | For women
Old Navy back-to-school fashion for girls
Old Navy School Uniform Pull-On Bermuda Shorts for Girls
If she prefers to bare her legs while the weather is still warm, she can wear these shorts, which come in both regular and plus-sized options.
Sleeveless School Uniform Dress for Girls
Perfect for pairing with her favorite polo or long-sleeve tee, she’ll look cute and put-together in this uniform dress.
Old Navy School Uniform Skinny Pull-On Tech Pants for Girls
No restrictive waistbands here! These uniform pants have an elasticized waist for comfort.
Old Navy School Uniform Ponte-Knit Jeggings for Girls
Available in two colors, navy and khaki, these leggings are perfect for both school and play. They’re designed to have a comfortable amount of stretch to keep up with her active lifestyle.
Old Navy School Uniform Long-Sleeve Shirt for Girls
“The sizing is perfect and the quality is amazing for its price,” one shopper wrote about this chic button-down shirt.
Old Navy School Uniform Fit & Flare Pique Polo Dress for Girls
Cute, comfortable and practical, this fit-and-flare dress will be her new favorite for school. It comes in four colors, and since it’s currently so affordable, you might as well add a few to your cart!
Old Navy School Uniform Twill Bermuda Shorts 2-Pack for Girls
Stock up on shorts with this two-pack. They’re designed to hit at the thigh, so they should be long enough to meet their school’s dress code.
Old Navy School Uniform Button-Front Cardigan for Girls
If she’s all about the Barbiecore trend, she’ll love this cardigan, which comes in a bright pink shade, along with other color options.
Old Navy Uniform Pique Polo Shirts
This multi-pack of polos comes with five polos, so she’ll be covered for every day of the school week. The polos are described as being “mega soft” and are made without uncomfortable tags.
Old Navy back-to-school fashion for boys
Old Navy Short-Sleeve Oxford Shirt for Boys
While this Oxford shirt is perfect for school days, he can also wear it for nice dinners, recitals or any other time that he might need a dressier option.
Old Navy Moisture-Wicking School Uniform Polo Shirt for Boys
This polo is made with a soft material, which the brand says wicks away moisture to help him stay dry, even when he’s running around the playground.
Old Navy Straight Built-In Flex Uniform Pants for Boys
These straight-leg uniform pants come in regular, slim and plus sizes as well as multiple color options, so he can easily find the perfect style and fit.
Old Navy Solid V-Neck Sweater for Boys
Grab this V-neck sweater now, so he has it for when the days start to get cooler. It comes in five different colors, including red, blue and green.
Old Navy School Uniform Polo Shirt for Boys
While this pack of polos is normally $75, you can get it for a huge discount right now (over 50% off!). Each one features a rib-knit collar and a two-button placket.
Old Navy Gender-Neutral Water-Resistant Hooded Zip Utility Jacket for Kids
A little rain won’t stop him from playing outside! He can stay dry with this water-resistant jacket, which features a built-in hood, long sleeves and utility pockets.
Old Navy back-to-school fashion for him
Tipped-Collar Classic Fit Pique Polo for Men
A good polo is a wardrobe must-have, and this one is said to be made with a soft cotton material and features a relaxed fit.
Old Navy Athletic Built-In Flex Rotation Chino Pants for Men
We can’t forget about the adults! These pants are perfect for older teens or men who are looking for a new pair of work trousers. Grab them now to ensure you get the one-year guarantee.
Old Navy back-to-school fashion for her
Old Navy Uniform Pique Polo for Women
“This shirt is soft and comfortable for all day wear,” one shopper wrote. “Perfect for business casual and uniform attire. I love it!”
Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Skinny Pants for Women
These skinny pants are designed to hit right below the ankles so they’re perfect for pairing with flats or sneakers, if your office or school is more casual.
Old Navy High-Waisted Uniform Bermuda Shorts for Women
While the weather is still hot, the thought of slipping pants on every day is pretty unimaginable. Thankfully, these Bermuda shorts are both stylish and modest enough that you should be able to wear them to the office.