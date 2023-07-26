Old Navy's 'kid-proof' guarantee is good news for back-to-school shoppers — here's why

Now that we're in the backend of summer, it's time to get serious about your back-to-school shopping. And if you're the kind of parent who dreads the annual trip to stock up on clothes and supplies (we get it), you want to be sure that anything you get for your kid now is going to last through the whole year — so you don't have to go through the process again in just a few months.

And Old Navy just announced an initiative that should keep your mind at ease. Today, the brand launched its one-year "kid-proof" guarantee, promising shoppers that if products "don't stand up to the wear and tear of a school year," they can be returned for a full refund.

According to the brand, its products are made with features that help them stand up to use, such as fabric strength to fade resistance, but even still, kids have been known to really put their clothes to the test. The one-year money-back guarantee applies to uniform items purchased between now and Sept. 30 and you must have your original receipt to make the return.

"At Old Navy, we understand the demands of a busy school year. That's why our uniform products are made using durable fabrics that are proven to be built to last,” Sarah Holme, Old Navy's head of design and product development shared in a release. “We go the extra mile to ensure our uniforms can withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting value for both parents and students.”

Applicable styles include a range of uniform items for both kids and adults and are marked with the “one-year guarantee” badge on the Old Navy site. Plus, to make your shopping even easier, all of Old Navy’s uniform basics will be priced at $15 and under through Sept. 28.

All of the below picks are included in the brand's guarantee and there are even some options for adults that are perfect for your work wardrobe!

For girls | For boys | For men | For women

Old Navy back-to-school fashion for girls

If she prefers to bare her legs while the weather is still warm, she can wear these shorts, which come in both regular and plus-sized options.

Perfect for pairing with her favorite polo or long-sleeve tee, she’ll look cute and put-together in this uniform dress.

No restrictive waistbands here! These uniform pants have an elasticized waist for comfort.

Available in two colors, navy and khaki, these leggings are perfect for both school and play. They’re designed to have a comfortable amount of stretch to keep up with her active lifestyle.

“The sizing is perfect and the quality is amazing for its price,” one shopper wrote about this chic button-down shirt.

Cute, comfortable and practical, this fit-and-flare dress will be her new favorite for school. It comes in four colors, and since it’s currently so affordable, you might as well add a few to your cart!

Stock up on shorts with this two-pack. They’re designed to hit at the thigh, so they should be long enough to meet their school’s dress code.

If she’s all about the Barbiecore trend, she’ll love this cardigan, which comes in a bright pink shade, along with other color options.

This multi-pack of polos comes with five polos, so she’ll be covered for every day of the school week. The polos are described as being “mega soft” and are made without uncomfortable tags.

Old Navy back-to-school fashion for boys

While this Oxford shirt is perfect for school days, he can also wear it for nice dinners, recitals or any other time that he might need a dressier option.

This polo is made with a soft material, which the brand says wicks away moisture to help him stay dry, even when he’s running around the playground.

These straight-leg uniform pants come in regular, slim and plus sizes as well as multiple color options, so he can easily find the perfect style and fit.

Grab this V-neck sweater now, so he has it for when the days start to get cooler. It comes in five different colors, including red, blue and green.

While this pack of polos is normally $75, you can get it for a huge discount right now (over 50% off!). Each one features a rib-knit collar and a two-button placket.

A little rain won’t stop him from playing outside! He can stay dry with this water-resistant jacket, which features a built-in hood, long sleeves and utility pockets.

Old Navy back-to-school fashion for him

A good polo is a wardrobe must-have, and this one is said to be made with a soft cotton material and features a relaxed fit.

We can’t forget about the adults! These pants are perfect for older teens or men who are looking for a new pair of work trousers. Grab them now to ensure you get the one-year guarantee.

Old Navy back-to-school fashion for her

“This shirt is soft and comfortable for all day wear,” one shopper wrote. “Perfect for business casual and uniform attire. I love it!”

These skinny pants are designed to hit right below the ankles so they’re perfect for pairing with flats or sneakers, if your office or school is more casual.

While the weather is still hot, the thought of slipping pants on every day is pretty unimaginable. Thankfully, these Bermuda shorts are both stylish and modest enough that you should be able to wear them to the office.