27 shoe deals to score this Prime Day — up to 53% off on Crocs, Adidas, Teva and more

Prime Day is finally here and the shoe deals are sweeter than ever! This year, Amazon has a footwear collection that will inspire you to take a hike, go to beach or upgrade your work wardrobe.

The two-day shopping event brings with it a ton of shoe deals to transform any closet. Whether you're preparing to go to a wedding, hop on a cruise or jet off to an island, Amazon's impressive prices will get you excited to shop.

You'll see discounts from Adidas, Teva, Crocs and more. Add these to your cart before they're gone!

Best Prime Day shoe deals

If watersports are on your itinerary this summer, complete your aquatic attire with this pair of water shoes. This slip-on option is great for protecting your feet in uneven terrain.

These slippers will feel like a pillow under your feet. They're unisex and feature a supportive EVA material that relieves foot pain.

If you're a fan of Birkenstocks, you will love this pair from Madden Girl. This is a great slide-on to wear during the summer months and travel occasions. "The quality craftsmanship is evident in every detail, from sturdy construction to reliable stitching," said one Amazon reviewer.

Go sporty with this pair of Crocs sandals that comes in more than 12 colors. This pair is all about comfort and functionality, plus they can help relax your muscles after a workout.

These sandals are going to give you that luxury spa feeling when you wear them. The cloud-feel material offers cushioning and the terrycloth upper absorbs and releases moisture.

Flaunt your summer pedicure with these bohemian-inspired sandals, which offer back strap support. The sandals feature rhinestone decoration, rubber soles and breathable sponge cushions to make your stride more comfortable.

Get these Crocs for 46% off and stay cool during hot summer months. These shoes are breathable and provide ventilation when the heat starts to rise.

Upgrade your footwear repertoire with these chic ballet flats. With an elegant aesthetic and lightweight construction, these shoes will give you versatility in your outfits.

You can never go wrong with a pair of Teva sandals. This one features quick-drying webbing and a lightweight EVA foam that will keep your feet light.

With a round heel, chunky hardware and breathable fabric, this shoe makes a great option for work, travel and summer outings. "This shoe is gorgeous. Great quality and definitely does not look like a dupe. The substantial horse bit ornament ... really looks like the Gucci mules," said one buyer.

Boost your height with this elegant heel, which features a durable and supportive construction. This shoe will pair well with all your wedding attires this summer.

This sleek pair is essential to keep in your footwear collection. The strappy sandals can be paired with dresses, trousers or even denim. Also, they feature a kitten heel that won't give you pain after wearing them for hours.

Get ready for all your nuptials and gala events with these pumps from Dream Pairs. With over 9,800 five-star ratings, this pair will support your feet all night long. Customers rave about this shoe because there are no "weird pressure points."

Keep it elevated yet comfortable with these braided sandals. They feature a block heel and slip-friendly style that is easy to wear.

If you love espadrilles these heels are a great option. The shoe features braided details and suede material that looks chic. Mix and match this pair with maxi skirts, dresses and your favorite pair of jeans.

Look classy and elegant in this men's Oxford shoe from Clarks. Over 9,400 shoppers said this pair is stylish, comfortable and top quality for the price.

Going on a cruise trip this summer? These boat shoes are the way to go when it comes to exploring the deck and different destinations. These shoes feature a comfortable leather footbed that won't give you blisters.

Prepare for the fall season with this pair from Dr. Scholl's. This western-inspired boot is a great choice to pair with your maxi dresses or denim.

These casual platforms are a great travel choice when you need comfort and functionality. "I’ve now worn them hiking through a rainforest, in the ocean, climbing sharp lava boulders, to church, camping, around the house almost daily— they are seriously the best," said one buyer.

If you're looking for a pair of casual platform sandals, choose between the 18 hues from this Keen pair. The shoe features a dual-density underfoot that provides cushioning and shock absorption.

Deals on running shoes

ASICS is favored by podiatrists because the brand is "biomechanically superior" to most sneakers. This pair includes GEL Technology which provides excellent shock absorption.

These casual kicks are designed for all-day wear. New Balance sneakers are popular for their long-lasting comfort and reliable construction.

Enjoy everyday comfort with this pair from Adidas, which features a cushioned midsole that offers support. This running shoe comes in 21 different colors and are made of great quality that will give you speed even on your first wear.

Whether you're going out for a morning workout or to run errands, this cross trainer will give you all-day comfort. Choose from over 25 hues and styles.

Upgrade your white sneakers with this pair from Adidas. Customers rave about this shoe because of its lightweight design, comfortable feel and supportive fabric.

Embrace the '80s with this high-top design from Reebok. This pair can be worn to the gym or with your casual outfits for a laidback vibe.

Go out for a run in this pair of Adidas that features a soft textile upper, rubber outsole and energy capsules to keep your feet moving.

FAQS:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 will fall on July 11 and 12.

During Prime Day, shoppers can expect steep discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion, kitchen and more.