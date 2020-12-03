Shop Today was paid by Under Armour, Nordstrom, + GiftCards.com to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Searching for the perfect gift for your favorite runner? Consider your quest complete. SHOP Today has rounded up nine gift options that any avid runner will not only love, but find extremely useful. From warm outdoor clothing essentials and accessories like headphones to gift cards, this list has something for beginners and seasoned runners alike.

When Under Armour first released this protective face mask, it sold out in under an hour and was on backorder for months, but it is back and available in six colors and five sizes. The breathable bestseller is an athlete’s dream and has cooling ear loops/interior lining, a soft and flexible fabric, a water-resistant outer shell, and built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.

Giving the gift of choice is sometimes the best option of all. Columbia is known for its warm, durable sportswear and has countless options for runners looking to freshen up their workout wardrobe. And with an online gift card, you’ll never even have to leave the house to do your holiday shopping!

A cozy, warm fleece hoodie is a wardrobe staple for avid runners, and this full-zip hoodie is made of a soft, mid-weight cotton and a brushed interior that adds an extra dose of warmth. Available in five colors, the hoodie has convenient open hand pockets to help you store your keys and phone, and an elastic hem that offers a flattering, fitted look.

These bestselling Under Armour fleece pants are made of a light, breathable material that works to trap heat and keep runners warm during their workout. The stretchy fabric has the perfect amount of give to move with runners and the pants come in seven sizes and colors.

It can get pretty chilly out there when you’re running in the winter, and an insulated hat is one way to fend off the cold. The North Face knows a thing or two about staying warm this time of year, and made this slouchy knit beanie with recycled yarns to reduce landfill waste. So it will help you feel good and do good all at the same time!

Running can work up quite the appetite, so a restaurant gift card is always a good idea for athletes. This multi-retailer gift card can be redeemed at The Cheesecake Factory, Subway, IHOP, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Outback Steakhouse and is available in denominations running from $25-500. Even better? Three percent of the proceeds benefit Feeding America.

Music can make or break a workout, so a topnotch pair of headphones is a must in any runner’s arsenal. This wireless pair of in-ear headphones from Bose has a water-repellent mesh material and a five-hour battery life to help you power through your route. The earbuds are available in three colors and also come with a handy carrying case and three sizes of StayHear+ Sport tips.

Running can be exhilarating, but it can also do a number of your feet, so a strong pair of kicks is a nonnegotiable accessory. New Balance combined comfort and performance with these lightweight running shoes that cushion feet with soft foam and go the distance with you, offering excellent support on longer runs.

Not sure where your favorite runner likes to shop? This gift card is good at seven popular retailers. So whether they choose to pick up some workout gear at Macy's and Lululemon, grab some skin care essentials at Ulta or shop for some home goods at Wayfair and Lowe’s, you’ll cover all your bases with one card.