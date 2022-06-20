7 finds from Black-founded businesses that celebrate joy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When was the last time you purchased something that sparked a little bit of joy? While your grocery bill might not make you smile, there are plenty of things you can treat yourself to if you're looking to boost your mood — and plenty of businesses you can support while doing it.

If you're in the spirit of celebration today, Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some Black-founded businesses that you can shop for everything from wine to T-shirts.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a new fragrance or treat someone else to a bottle of rosé, keep reading to discover some of the businesses that you can shop right now (and support always).

Black-founded businesses to support in 2022

This colorful children's book is one way to introduce little ones to the history of Juneteenth. It details the evolution of the holiday, from its stat as "Jubilee Day" to the ways in which it is celebrated now.

Chef Liz Rogers, founder, president and executive chef of Creamalicious, crafts her desserts in a way that honors her Southern roots and community — while also throwing some fun into the mix. The flavors, which include "Porch Light Peach Cobbler," "Uncle Charles' Brown Suga Bourbon Cake" and "Thick as Thieves Pecan Pie," for starters, are inspired by her own family recipes that have been passed down for generations.

Brown Girl Jane makes fragrances that smell good and do good, too. The brand donates a portion of its sales to a non-profit that aligns with their mission of bettering the lives of women of color. Right now, the brand is donating a portion of its sales to Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Nude heels don't just come in one color — Salone Monet's inclusive heels come in a range of shades. Ndlovu says her shoes, which help make "Black women of all hues feel seen and beautiful," are highly sought after and have been spotted on many celebrities.

This one is for all of the parents that want to express their truths! KaAns Designs tees and other products not only make for the perfect photo op according to Ndlovu, but are also sure to get a smile from fellow parents who can relate to the humorous sayings on their apparel.

In 2005, sisters Robin and Andréa discovered their shared passion for all things wine. Now, they're transforming the industry as they say they are the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States. They make everything from canned wines to bottled wines that are perfect for gifting — Ndlovu says she loves the wines in their Black Girl Magic collection.

Infants are also prone to hair loss, which is why designer and founder Dana Reed decided to start a business where she could help protect their hair — including that of her own daughter, Bellamy. Dana drew inspiration from satin bonnets to create a mattress slip that has just as many benefits, according to the brand.

