TODAY Show book recommendations 2019

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

December 25, 2019

December 23, 2019

December 20, 2019

December 19, 2019

December 16, 2019

December 11, 2019

December 6, 2019

December 4, 2019

December 3, 2019

December 2, 2019

November 27, 2019

November 26, 2019

November 25, 2019

November 21, 2019

November 20, 2019

November 19, 2019

November 18, 2019

November 13, 2019

November 12, 2019

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

November 11, 2019

November 8, 2019

November 7, 2019

November 6, 2019

November 5, 2019

November 4, 2019

November 1, 2019

October 30, 2019

October 29, 2019

For much of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, her longtime aide and dressmaker has been right by her side. Now Angela Kelly has a new book, “The Other Side of the Coin,” and it’s filled with never-before-seen photos and stories.

October 28, 2019

October 24, 2019

October 23, 2019

October 22, 2019

October 21, 2019

October 17, 2019

October 16, 2019

October 15, 2019

October 14, 2019

October 10, 2019

October 8, 2019

October 7, 2019

October 4, 2019

October 3, 2019

October 2, 2019

October 1, 2019

September 30, 2019

September 26, 2019

September 25, 2019

September 24, 2019

September 23, 2019

September 20, 2019

September 19, 2019

September 17, 2019

September 16, 2019

September 13, 2019

September 11, 2019

September 10, 2019

September 9, 2019

September 6, 2019

September 5, 2019

September 4, 2019

September 3, 2019

August 28, 2019

August 22, 2019

August 20, 2019

August 19, 2019

August 15, 2019

August 14, 2019

August 9, 2019

August 7, 2019

August 5, 2019

August 1, 2019

July 30, 2019

"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey, $7, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

July 25, 2019

"Hey Grandude!" by Paul McCartney, $16, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

"Perfectly You," by Mariana Atencio, $17, Amazon

July 22, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $12, Amazon

July 18, 2019

"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva, $17, Amazon

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey," $26, Amazon

July 16, 2019

"Sorry, Grown Ups, You Can't Go to School," by Christina Geist, $13, Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17, Amazon

"They Called Us Enemy," by George Takei, $14, Amazon

"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod, $17, Amazon

July 15, 2019

"Cook to Thrive," by Natalie Coughlin, $15, Amazon

"The Moment of Lift," by Melinda Gates, $17, Amazon

July 9, 2019

"America's Reluctant Prince," by Steven M. Gillon, $20, Amazon

July 8, 2019

"Inseparable," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, $18, Amazon

"Food You Want," by Nealy Fischer, $18, Amazon

"The Alter Ego," by Todd Herman, $17, Amazon

July 3, 2019

"Son of a Southern Chef," by Lazarus Lynch, $17, Amazon

"American Spirit," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice, $18, Amazon

July 1, 2019

"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves, $12, Amazon

"A Dog Named Beautiful," by Rob Kugler, $16, Amazon

June 25, 2019

"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20," by Tina Seelig, $15, Amazon

June 17, 2019

"The Person You Mean to Be," by Dolly Chugh, $15, Amazon

June 14, 2019

"Let Her Fly," by Ziauddin Yousafzai, $16, Amazon

June 11, 2019

"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm, $16, Amazon

"Behind the Laughter," by Anthony Griffith and Dr. Brigitte Travis-Griffith, $19, Amazon

June 10, 2019

"Songs of America," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw, $19, Amazon

"Buttermilk and Bourbon," by Jason Santos, $15, Amazon

June 7, 2019

"Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure," by Eva Chen, $19, Amazon

June 5, 2019

"Martha Stewart's Grilling," by Martha Stewart, $16, Amazon

"The League of Wives," by Heath Hardage Lee, $14, Amazon

"The Beautiful No," by Sheri Salata, $18, Amazon

June 4, 2019

"Play Hungry," by Pete Rose, $18, Amazon

"The Plaza," by Julie Satow, $19, Amazon

June 3, 2019

"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear," by Vanessa Bayer, $12, Amazon

"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselyn Silva, $12, Amazon

May 31, 2019

"S'mores," by Dan Whalen, $10, Amazon

May 29, 2019

"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black, $13, Amazon

May 28, 2019

"Indian-ish," by Priya Krishna, $25, Amazon

"Pick Three," by Randi Zuckerberg, $12, Amazon

May 22, 2019

"You Deserve the Truth," by Erica Williams Simon, $15, Amazon

May 21, 2019

"Vegetables Unleashed," by Jose Andres, $25, Amazon

"How to Forget," by Kate Mulgrew, $18, Amazon

May 20, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"All the Way," by Joe Namath, $21, Amazon

"The Naked Truth," by Leslie Morgan, $17, Amazon

May 17, 2019

"Supermarket," by Logic, $13, Amazon

"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You," by Lydia Fenet, $16, Amazon

May 16, 2019

"Life to the Extreme," by Ty Pennington, $18, Amazon

May 15, 2019

"Once More We Saw Stars," by Jayson Greene, $15, Amazon

"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland, $16, Amazon

"Just Show Up," by Cal Ripken Jr., $17, Amazon

May 14, 2019

"Forever and Ever, Amen," by Randy Travis, $18, Amazon

"Mind and Matter," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas, $18, Amazon

May 9, 2019

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Earn it," by Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, $12, Amazon

May 8, 2019

"The Collected Schizophrenias," by Esmé Weijun Wang, $11, Amazon

May 7, 2019

"Where the Light Enters," by Jill Biden, $19 (normally $27), Amazon

"Everyone Can be a Ninja," by Akbar Gbajabiamila, $18, Amazon

"Let Live Have The Last Word," by Common, $18, Amazon

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Stop Doing that Sh*t," by Gary John Bishop, $15, Amazon

May 6, 2019

"Identity Leadership," by Stedman Graham, $18, Amazon

May 3, 2019

"Where Cooking Begins," by Carla Lalli Music, $19, Amazon

"Fiestas," by Marcella Valladolid, $14, Amazon

"Mama's Boy," by Dustin Lance Black, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

May 2, 2019

"From Scratch," by Tembi Locke, $18, Amazon

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $16, Amazon

May 1, 2019

"A Woman Is No Man," by Etaf Rum, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton, $13, Amazon

April 30, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"Find Your Way," by Carly Fiorina, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"You are a Badass Every Day," by Jen Sincero, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"You're Missing It!" by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith, $13, Amazon

"101 Epic Dishes," by Jet and Ali Tila, $15, Amazon

April 29, 2019

"Steak and Cake," by Elizabeth Karmel, $15 (originally $23), Amazon

"Shotgun Angels," by Jay DeMarcus, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

April 25, 2019

"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming, $12, Amazon

April 24, 2019

"What No One Tells You," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

April 23, 2019

"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal, $13 (originally $18), Amazon

"The Valedictorian of Being Dead," by Heather B. Armstrong, $17 (originally $26), Amazon

"Daring Greatly," by Dr. Brene Brown, $10 (originally $17), Amazon

April 19, 2019

"Code Name: Lise," by Larry Loftis, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Notes from a Young Black Chef," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"For Such a Time as This," by Reverend Sharon Risher, $18, Amazon

April 16, 2019

"The Mister," by EL James, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"We Choose You," by Lauren and Tony Dungy, $12, Amazon

"I Am Enough," by Marisa Peer, $14, Amazon

"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo, $10, Amazon

"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo, $13, Amazon

April 15, 2019

"Life Is a Party," by David Burtka, $19, Amazon

"Crushing," by T.D. Jakes, $17, Amazon

April 12, 2019

"To Stop a Warlord," by Shanon Sedgwick Davis, $17, Amazon

April 11, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18, Pre-Order on Amazon

April 10, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $23, Amazon

"The Last O.G. Cookbook," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker, $19, Amazon

April 9, 2019

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $17 (originally $27), Amazon

"You Are the Universe," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $26), Amazon

April 8, 2019

"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"Tiny Hot Dogs," by Mary Giuliani, $16 (originally $24), Amazon

April 1, 2019

"The Unwinding of the Miracle," by Julie Yip Williams, $18, Amazon

"Women with Money," by Jean Chatzky, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

March 29, 2019

"The Altman Close," by Josh Altman, $17, Amazon

March 27, 2019

"The Matriarch," by Susan Page, $23 (originally $32), Pre-order on Amazon

"Can't Hurt Me," by David Goggins, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

March 26, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"Unbecoming," by Anuradha Bhagwati, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

March 25, 2019

"Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance" by Brad Deutser, $14, Amazon

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $18, Amazon

"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper and Marta Kissi, $11 (originally $8), Amazon

March 19, 2019

"The Home Edit," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins," $25, Amazon

March 13, 2019

"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, $11, Amazon

March 11, 2019

"Don't Stop Believin'," by Olivia Newton John, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"Love You Hard," by Abby Maslin, $27, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

March 8, 2019

"Lee Brice," $10, Amazon

March 7, 2019

"Heart Talk," by Cleo Wade, $11 (originally $18), Amazon

March 6, 2019

"Magic Is Dead," by Ian Frisch, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis, $15, Amazon

"Where Do I Begin," by Elvis Duran, $27, Pre-order on Amazon

For full details, check out Simon & Schuster

"How To Break Up With Your Phone," by Catherine Price, $11 (originally $13), Amazon

March 5, 2019

"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb, $13 (originally $19), Amazon

"Brain Body Diet," by Sara Gottfried, M.D., $19 (originally $29), Amazon

"Cinder Girl," by Christina Meredith, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"Era of Ignition," by Amber Tamblyn, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"Karamo," by Karamo Brown, $16 (originally $27), Amazon

March 4, 2019

"Hungry Girl Simply 6," by Lisa Lillien, $15 (originally $22), Amazon

"Every Monday Matters," by Matthew Emerzian, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic, $13, Amazon

March 1, 2019

"The Perfect Predator," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson, $22, Amazon

February 28, 2019

"Dinner for Everyone," by Mark Bittman, $25, Amazon

"Good Kids, Bad City," by Kyle Swenson, $19, Amazon

"Waking up in Winter," by Cheryl Richardson, $18, Amazon

February 19, 2019

"The Threat," by Andrew G. McCabe, $18 (originally $30), Amazon

"The Upside of Stress," by Kelly McGonigal, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

February 14, 2019

"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen, $19, Amazon

February 13, 2019

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone," by Lori Gottlieb, $18, Amazon

February 12, 2019

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, $19, Amazon

"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee, $15, Amazon

February 11, 2019

"Grateful American," by Cary Sinise, $18, Amazon

February 8, 2019

"Damn Delicious Meal Prep," by Chungah Rhee, $19, Amazon

February 5, 2019

"The Truth About Men," by DeVon Franklin, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"More Beautiful Thank Before," by Steve Leder, $16 (originally $18), Amazon

"Here's Hank: Everybody is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, $10, Amazon

January 31, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $15, Amazon

"Golden Child," by Claire Adam, $17, Amazon

"Broadcasting Happiness," by Michelle Gielan, $15, Amazon

January 30, 2019

"Breaking and Entering," by Jeremy N. Smith, $16, Amazon

"Rejection Proof," by Jia Jiang, $15, Amazon

January 29, 2019

"The Bold World," by Jodie Patterson, $18, Amazon

"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield, $33, Amazon

January 28, 2019

"Brave Love," by Lisa Leonard, $16, Amazon

January 23, 2019

"The Elephant in the Room," by Tommy Tomlinson, $18, Amazon

January 22, 2019

"The Soul of a Team," by Tony Dungy, $18, Amazon

"Maid," by Stephanie Land, $16, Amazon

"Quiet," by Susan Cain, $13, Amazon

January 21, 2019

"Vertical Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson, $15, Amazon

January 17, 2019

"Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married," by Abby Ellin, $18, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women―Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He showed us how to make cheese-stuffed chicken parmesan and Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon. He also reveals his three top tips to master meal prep.

January 15, 2019

"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro, $16, Amazon

"Limitless," by Laura Gassner Otting, $24, Pre-order on Amazon

January 14, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $20, Pre-order on Amazon

Also available wherever books are sold.

January 11, 2019

"Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days," by Brandon McMillan, $12, Amazon

January 9, 2019

"Dressing on the Side," by Jaclyn London, $13, Amazon

Plenty of diets out there are full of promises – and also pitfalls. Jackie London, a registered dietitian and Good Housekeeping nutrition director, stopped by to share her tips, as detailed in her book, “Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked).”

January 8, 2019

"The Greenprint," by Marco Borges, $20, Amazon

'The Greenprint' was written by Beyonce's nutrition coach who joined TODAY to cook vegan tacos and discuss is plant-based lifestyle.

"I've Been Thinking... The Journal," Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

Maria Shriver joined TODAY to talk about her latest book, which encourages readers to put their dreams and goals down on the page.

"Still in the Game," by Devon Still, $17, Amazon

Devon Still visited TODAY with his daughter to talk about cancer, remission and the 5 things he wished he's known about being a cancer dad.

"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn, $13, Amazon

"Zero Debt," by Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, $16, Amazon

"Put Your Best Face Forward," by Dr. Sandra Lee, $24, Amazon

And for Dr. Lee's "Pimple Pete" game, check out the link below.

Pimple Pete Game, $10, Amazon

January 7, 2019

"The Martha Manual," by Martha Stewart, $24, Amazon

"Help Me!," by Marianne Power, $24, Amazon

January 3, 2019

"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko, $18, Amazon

January 2, 2019

"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya, $35, Amazon

"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittany Williams, $13, Amazon

