TODAY Show book recommendations 2019

December 25, 2019
"Who Do You Say I Am?," by Cardinal Timothy Dolan
December 23, 2019
"The Big Book of Experiments," by Kate Biberdorf
December 20, 2019
"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton
December 19, 2019
"Goodnight Bubbala," by Sheryl Haft
"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten
December 16, 2019
"More Beautiful Than Before," by Rabbi Steve Leder
"Nothing Fancy," by Alison Roman
December 11, 2019
"Permission to Feel," by Marc Brackett
December 6, 2019
"The Serious Goose," Jimmy Kimmel
"Criss Cross," James Patterson
December 4, 2019
"The Blue Zones Kitchen," by Dan Buettner
December 3, 2019
"Unselfish Kids," by Paul D. Parkinson and Sammie Parkinson
December 2, 2019
"Can't Nothing Bring Me Down," by Ida Keeling
"Instant Loss," by Brittany Williams
"My Book with No Pictures," B.J. Novak
"Late Migrations," by Margaret Renkl
"The Broken Road," by Peggy Wallace Kennedy
November 27, 2019
"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee
November 26, 2019
"Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump," by Neil Katyal
November 25, 2019
"JAY-Z: Made in America," by Michael Eric Dyson
"Crime in Progress," by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch
November 21, 2019
"Tough Love," by Susan Rice
November 20, 2019
"The Little Book of Big Lies," by Tina Lifford
"Before and After," by Lisa Wingate
November 19, 2019
"Becoming Eve," by Abby Stein
November 18, 2019
"Full Circle," by Andrea Barber
November 13, 2019
"Citizen Outlaw," by Charles Barber
"Felidia," by Lidia Bastianich
November 12, 2019
"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
"With All Due Respect," by Nikki Haley
November 11, 2019
"A Song for You," by Robyn Crawford
November 8, 2019
"Keep It Moving," by Twyla Tharp
November 7, 2019
"The Pretty One," by Keah Brown
November 6, 2019
"The Knock at the Door," by Ryan Manion
"I Am Perfectly Designed," by Karamo and Jason Brown
"American Sfoglino," by Evan Funke
November 5, 2019
"Finding Chika," by Mitch Albom
"The Great Pretender," by Susannah Cahalan
"Little Weirds," by Jenny Slate
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling
November 4, 2019
"Grit & Grace," by Tim McGraw
"Moving Forward," by Karine Jean-Pierre
"Around the World in 60 Seconds," by Nuseir Yassin
November 1, 2019
"The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek," by Rhett McLaughlin
October 30, 2019
"My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!" by Hannah Hart
October 29, 2019
"The Other Side of the Coin," by Angela Kelly
For much of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, her longtime aide and dressmaker has been right by her side. Now Angela Kelly has a new book, “The Other Side of the Coin,” and it’s filled with never-before-seen photos and stories.
Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker has a revealing new book: A first lookOct. 29, 201902:49
"The Fall of Richard Nixon," by Tom Brokaw
October 28, 2019
"The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance, and Healing," by Adam Frankel
"Skinnytaste One and Done," by Gina Homolka
October 24, 2019
"Donal's Meal in Minutes," by Donal Skehan
October 23, 2019
"Three Women," by Lisa Taddeo
"N Fancy," by Allison Roman
October 22, 2019
"Touched by the Sun," by Carly Simon
"The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier," by Ree Drummond
October 21, 2019
"Cozy White Cottage," by Liz Marie Galvan
"The CF Warrior Project," by Andy Lipman
October 17, 2019
"Take the Leap," Sara Bliss
"Butcher and Beast," by Angie Mar
"The Magical Land of Birthdays," by Amirah Kassem
"The Best 384 Colleges, 2019 Edition," by The Princeton Review
October 16, 2019
"Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection," Martha Stewart
"Dear Girls," by Ali Wong
October 15, 2019
"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb
"Mixtape Potluck," by Questlove
"Home Work," by Julie Andrews
"Free Cyntoia," by Cyntoia Brown
October 14, 2019
"Me," by Elton John
"Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me," by Adrienne Brodeur
"Raising an Organized Child," by Damon Korb, MD
October 10, 2019
"Yummy Yoga," by Joy Bauer
October 8, 2019
"This Is Baby," by Jimmy Fallon
"A Life in 12 Recipes," by Jean-Georges Vongericten
"Grill Seeker: Basic Training for Everyday Grilling," by Matthew Eads
"Sex, Teens, and Everything in Between," by Shafia Zaloom
October 7, 2019
"Where to Begin," by Cleo Wade
"Rhythms of Renewal," by Rebekah Lyons
"Judy Joo's Korean Soul Food," by Judy Joo
"Deep State," by James B. Stewart
"Yummy Yoga," by Joy Bauer
October 4, 2019
"Renia's Diary," by Reina Spiegel and Elizabeth Bellak
"The Gift Inside the Box," by Adam Grant
October 3, 2019
"Architectural Digest at 100," by Amy Astley
"Reach for the Skai," by Skai Jackson
October 2, 2019
"Highway 61," by Jessica Lange
"How to Cook Everything," by Mark Bittman
October 1, 2019
"When Life Gives You Pears," by Jeannie and Jim Gaffigan
"Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran
September 30, 2019
"The Dutch House," Ann Patchett
"The Dearly Beloved," Cara Wall
"Alien Superstar," by Henry Winkler
September 26, 2019
"The Power of Sprinkles," by AMirah Kassem
September 25, 2019
"Elderhood," by Louise Aronson
September 24, 2019
"Love, Obsession, and Recipes from Tokyo's Most Unlikely Noodle Joint," by Ivan Ramen
"Over the Top," by Jonathan Van Ness
September 23, 2019
Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen," by Bobby Flay
September 20, 2019
"Motherhood So White," by Nefertiti Austin
September 19, 2019
"Represent," by June Diane Raphael
September 17, 2019
"The Art of the Host," by Alex Hitz
September 16, 2019
"How to Be a Family," by Dan Kois
September 13, 2019
"Kinda Like Grace," by Ginger Sprouse
"State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation," by Melissa Isaacson
September 11, 2019
"To Build a Better World," by Condoleeza Rice and Philip Zelikow
September 10, 2019
"Everything is Figureoutable," by Marie Forleo
"Builder Brothers: Better Together," by Jonathan and Drew Scott
"The Magic Misfits," by Neil Patrick Harris
"The Proudest Blue" by Ibtihaj Muhammad
September 9, 2019
"Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski
"She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
September 6, 2019
"Big Words for Little Geniuses" by Susan and James Patterson
September 5, 2019
"Hey Grandude," by Paul McCartney
"The Possibility Mom," by Lisa Canning
"Slay Like a Mother," by Katherine Wintsch
September 4, 2019
"Just Ask!" by Sonia Sotomayor
"How to Raise Successful People," by Esther Wojcicki
"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan
September 3, 2019
"My Life on the Line," by Ryan O'Callaghan
"The Power of Meaning," by Emily Esfahani Smith
August 28, 2019
"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo
"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo
August 22, 2019
"Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go To School", by Christina Geist
August 20, 2019
"The World According to Fannie Davis," by Bridgett Davis
August 19, 2019
"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro
August 15, 2019
"Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook," by Rachel Fong
August 14, 2019
"Diagnosis," by Dr. Lisa Sanders
"The Art of the Date," by Rori Sassoon
August 9, 2019
"The Kindness Advantage," by Dale Atkins and Amanda Salzhauer
August 7, 2019
"An Invisible Thread," by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski
August 5, 2019
"Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law" by Haben Girma
August 1, 2019
"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb
July 30, 2019
"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey, $7, Available for Pre-order on Amazon
July 25, 2019
"Hey Grandude!" by Paul McCartney, $16, Available for Pre-order on Amazon
"Perfectly You," by Mariana Atencio, $17, Amazon
July 22, 2019
"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $12, Amazon
July 18, 2019
"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva, $17, Amazon
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey," $26, Amazon
July 16, 2019
"Sorry, Grown Ups, You Can't Go to School," by Christina Geist, $13, Amazon
"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17, Amazon
"They Called Us Enemy," by George Takei, $14, Amazon
"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod, $17, Amazon
July 15, 2019
"Cook to Thrive," by Natalie Coughlin, $15, Amazon
"The Moment of Lift," by Melinda Gates, $17, Amazon
July 9, 2019
"America's Reluctant Prince," by Steven M. Gillon, $20, Amazon
July 8, 2019
"Inseparable," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, $18, Amazon
"Food You Want," by Nealy Fischer, $18, Amazon
"The Alter Ego," by Todd Herman, $17, Amazon
July 3, 2019
"Son of a Southern Chef," by Lazarus Lynch, $17, Amazon
"American Spirit," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice, $18, Amazon
July 1, 2019
"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves, $12, Amazon
"A Dog Named Beautiful," by Rob Kugler, $16, Amazon
June 25, 2019
"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20," by Tina Seelig, $15, Amazon
June 17, 2019
"The Person You Mean to Be," by Dolly Chugh, $15, Amazon
June 14, 2019
"Let Her Fly," by Ziauddin Yousafzai, $16, Amazon
June 11, 2019
"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm, $16, Amazon
"Behind the Laughter," by Anthony Griffith and Dr. Brigitte Travis-Griffith, $19, Amazon
June 10, 2019
"Songs of America," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw, $19, Amazon
"Buttermilk and Bourbon," by Jason Santos, $15, Amazon
June 7, 2019
"Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure," by Eva Chen, $19, Amazon
June 5, 2019
"Martha Stewart's Grilling," by Martha Stewart, $16, Amazon
"The League of Wives," by Heath Hardage Lee, $14, Amazon
"The Beautiful No," by Sheri Salata, $18, Amazon
June 4, 2019
"Play Hungry," by Pete Rose, $18, Amazon
"The Plaza," by Julie Satow, $19, Amazon
June 3, 2019
"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear," by Vanessa Bayer, $12, Amazon
"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselyn Silva, $12, Amazon
May 31, 2019
"S'mores," by Dan Whalen, $10, Amazon
May 29, 2019
"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black, $13, Amazon
May 28, 2019
"Indian-ish," by Priya Krishna, $25, Amazon
"Pick Three," by Randi Zuckerberg, $12, Amazon
May 22, 2019
"You Deserve the Truth," by Erica Williams Simon, $15, Amazon
May 21, 2019
"Vegetables Unleashed," by Jose Andres, $25, Amazon
"How to Forget," by Kate Mulgrew, $18, Amazon
May 20, 2019
"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18 (originally $27), Amazon
"All the Way," by Joe Namath, $21, Amazon
"The Naked Truth," by Leslie Morgan, $17, Amazon
May 17, 2019
"Supermarket," by Logic, $13, Amazon
"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You," by Lydia Fenet, $16, Amazon
May 16, 2019
"Life to the Extreme," by Ty Pennington, $18, Amazon
May 15, 2019
"Once More We Saw Stars," by Jayson Greene, $15, Amazon
"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland, $16, Amazon
"Just Show Up," by Cal Ripken Jr., $17, Amazon
May 14, 2019
"Forever and Ever, Amen," by Randy Travis, $18, Amazon
"Mind and Matter," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas, $18, Amazon
May 9, 2019
"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon
"Earn it," by Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, $12, Amazon
May 8, 2019
"The Collected Schizophrenias," by Esmé Weijun Wang, $11, Amazon
May 7, 2019
"Where the Light Enters," by Jill Biden, $19 (normally $27), Amazon
"Everyone Can be a Ninja," by Akbar Gbajabiamila, $18, Amazon
"Let Live Have The Last Word," by Common, $18, Amazon
"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon
"Stop Doing that Sh*t," by Gary John Bishop, $15, Amazon
May 6, 2019
"Identity Leadership," by Stedman Graham, $18, Amazon
May 3, 2019
"Where Cooking Begins," by Carla Lalli Music, $19, Amazon
"Fiestas," by Marcella Valladolid, $14, Amazon
"Mama's Boy," by Dustin Lance Black, $18 (originally $28), Amazon
May 2, 2019
"From Scratch," by Tembi Locke, $18, Amazon
"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $16, Amazon
May 1, 2019
"A Woman Is No Man," by Etaf Rum, $18 (originally $27), Amazon
"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton, $13, Amazon
April 30, 2019
"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $14 (originally $16), Amazon
"Find Your Way," by Carly Fiorina, $18 (originally $26), Amazon
"You are a Badass Every Day," by Jen Sincero, $14 (originally $20), Amazon
"You're Missing It!" by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith, $13, Amazon
"101 Epic Dishes," by Jet and Ali Tila, $15, Amazon
April 29, 2019
"Steak and Cake," by Elizabeth Karmel, $15 (originally $23), Amazon
"Shotgun Angels," by Jay DeMarcus, $18 (originally $27), Amazon
April 25, 2019
"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming, $12, Amazon
April 24, 2019
"What No One Tells You," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf, $12 (originally $17), Amazon
April 23, 2019
"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal, $13 (originally $18), Amazon
"The Valedictorian of Being Dead," by Heather B. Armstrong, $17 (originally $26), Amazon
"Daring Greatly," by Dr. Brene Brown, $10 (originally $17), Amazon
April 19, 2019
"Code Name: Lise," by Larry Loftis, $18 (originally $27), Amazon
"Notes from a Young Black Chef," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein, $18 (originally $26), Amazon
"For Such a Time as This," by Reverend Sharon Risher, $18, Amazon
April 16, 2019
"The Mister," by EL James, $12 (originally $17), Amazon
"We Choose You," by Lauren and Tony Dungy, $12, Amazon
"I Am Enough," by Marisa Peer, $14, Amazon
"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo, $10, Amazon
"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo, $13, Amazon
April 15, 2019
"Life Is a Party," by David Burtka, $19, Amazon
"Crushing," by T.D. Jakes, $17, Amazon
April 12, 2019
"To Stop a Warlord," by Shanon Sedgwick Davis, $17, Amazon
April 11, 2019
"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18, Pre-Order on Amazon
April 10, 2019
"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $23, Amazon
"The Last O.G. Cookbook," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker, $19, Amazon
April 9, 2019
"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $17 (originally $27), Amazon
"You Are the Universe," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $26), Amazon
April 8, 2019
"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $16), Amazon
"Tiny Hot Dogs," by Mary Giuliani, $16 (originally $24), Amazon
April 1, 2019
"The Unwinding of the Miracle," by Julie Yip Williams, $18, Amazon
"Women with Money," by Jean Chatzky, $18 (originally $28), Amazon
March 29, 2019
"The Altman Close," by Josh Altman, $17, Amazon
March 27, 2019
"The Matriarch," by Susan Page, $23 (originally $32), Pre-order on Amazon
"Can't Hurt Me," by David Goggins, $15 (originally $25), Amazon
March 26, 2019
"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $14 (originally $20), Amazon
"Unbecoming," by Anuradha Bhagwati, $18 (originally $27), Amazon
March 25, 2019
"Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance" by Brad Deutser, $14, Amazon
"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $18, Amazon
"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper and Marta Kissi, $11 (originally $8), Amazon
March 19, 2019
"The Home Edit," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, $15 (originally $25), Amazon
"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins," $25, Amazon
March 13, 2019
"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, $11, Amazon
March 11, 2019
"Don't Stop Believin'," by Olivia Newton John, $18 (originally $28), Amazon
"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17 (originally $25), Amazon
"Love You Hard," by Abby Maslin, $27, Amazon
"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon
March 8, 2019
"Lee Brice," $10, Amazon
March 7, 2019
"Heart Talk," by Cleo Wade, $11 (originally $18), Amazon
March 6, 2019
"Magic Is Dead," by Ian Frisch, $18 (originally $27), Amazon
"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis, $15, Amazon
"Where Do I Begin," by Elvis Duran, $27, Pre-order on Amazon
For full details, check out Simon & Schuster
"How To Break Up With Your Phone," by Catherine Price, $11 (originally $13), Amazon
March 5, 2019
"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb, $13 (originally $19), Amazon
"Brain Body Diet," by Sara Gottfried, M.D., $19 (originally $29), Amazon
"Cinder Girl," by Christina Meredith, $12 (originally $17), Amazon
"Era of Ignition," by Amber Tamblyn, $17 (originally $25), Amazon
"Karamo," by Karamo Brown, $16 (originally $27), Amazon
March 4, 2019
"Hungry Girl Simply 6," by Lisa Lillien, $15 (originally $22), Amazon
"Every Monday Matters," by Matthew Emerzian, $12 (originally $17), Amazon
"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic, $13, Amazon
March 1, 2019
"The Perfect Predator," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson, $22, Amazon
February 28, 2019
"Dinner for Everyone," by Mark Bittman, $25, Amazon
"Good Kids, Bad City," by Kyle Swenson, $19, Amazon
"Waking up in Winter," by Cheryl Richardson, $18, Amazon
February 19, 2019
"The Threat," by Andrew G. McCabe, $18 (originally $30), Amazon
"The Upside of Stress," by Kelly McGonigal, $14 (originally $16), Amazon
February 14, 2019
"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen, $19, Amazon
February 13, 2019
"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon
"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone," by Lori Gottlieb, $18, Amazon
February 12, 2019
"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, $19, Amazon
"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee, $15, Amazon
February 11, 2019
"Grateful American," by Cary Sinise, $18, Amazon
February 8, 2019
"Damn Delicious Meal Prep," by Chungah Rhee, $19, Amazon
February 5, 2019
"The Truth About Men," by DeVon Franklin, $18 (originally $26), Amazon
"More Beautiful Thank Before," by Steve Leder, $16 (originally $18), Amazon
"Here's Hank: Everybody is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, $10, Amazon
January 31, 2019
"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $15, Amazon
"Golden Child," by Claire Adam, $17, Amazon
"Broadcasting Happiness," by Michelle Gielan, $15, Amazon
January 30, 2019
"Breaking and Entering," by Jeremy N. Smith, $16, Amazon
"Rejection Proof," by Jia Jiang, $15, Amazon
January 29, 2019
"The Bold World," by Jodie Patterson, $18, Amazon
"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield, $33, Amazon
January 28, 2019
"Brave Love," by Lisa Leonard, $16, Amazon
January 23, 2019
"The Elephant in the Room," by Tommy Tomlinson, $18, Amazon
January 22, 2019
"The Soul of a Team," by Tony Dungy, $18, Amazon
"Maid," by Stephanie Land, $16, Amazon
"Quiet," by Susan Cain, $13, Amazon
January 21, 2019
"Vertical Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson, $15, Amazon
January 17, 2019
"Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married," by Abby Ellin, $18, Amazon
"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon
Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women―Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He showed us how to make cheese-stuffed chicken parmesan and Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon. He also reveals his three top tips to master meal prep.
January 15, 2019
"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro, $16, Amazon
"Limitless," by Laura Gassner Otting, $24, Pre-order on Amazon
January 14, 2019
"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $20, Pre-order on Amazon
Also available wherever books are sold.
January 11, 2019
"Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days," by Brandon McMillan, $12, Amazon
January 9, 2019
"Dressing on the Side," by Jaclyn London, $13, Amazon
Plenty of diets out there are full of promises – and also pitfalls. Jackie London, a registered dietitian and Good Housekeeping nutrition director, stopped by to share her tips, as detailed in her book, “Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked).”
January 8, 2019
"The Greenprint," by Marco Borges, $20, Amazon
'The Greenprint' was written by Beyonce's nutrition coach who joined TODAY to cook vegan tacos and discuss is plant-based lifestyle.
"I've Been Thinking... The Journal," Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon
Maria Shriver joined TODAY to talk about her latest book, which encourages readers to put their dreams and goals down on the page.
"Still in the Game," by Devon Still, $17, Amazon
Devon Still visited TODAY with his daughter to talk about cancer, remission and the 5 things he wished he's known about being a cancer dad.
"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn, $13, Amazon
"Zero Debt," by Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, $16, Amazon
"Put Your Best Face Forward," by Dr. Sandra Lee, $24, Amazon
And for Dr. Lee's "Pimple Pete" game, check out the link below.
Pimple Pete Game, $10, Amazon
January 7, 2019
"The Martha Manual," by Martha Stewart, $24, Amazon
"Help Me!," by Marianne Power, $24, Amazon
January 3, 2019
"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko, $18, Amazon
January 2, 2019
"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya, $35, Amazon
"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittany Williams, $13, Amazon
