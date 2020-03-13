TODAY Show book recommendations 2019

By Megan Foster

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book.

December 25, 2019

"Who Do You Say I Am?," by Cardinal Timothy Dolan

"Who Do You Say I Am?," by Cardinal Timothy Dolan
$22.96
$26.00

$22.96
$26.00

December 23, 2019

"The Big Book of Experiments," by Kate Biberdorf

"The Big Book of Experiments," by Kate Biberdorf
$17.99

$17.99

December 20, 2019

"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton

"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton
$9.99
$17.99

$9.99
$17.99

December 19, 2019

"Goodnight Bubbala," by Sheryl Haft

"Goodnight Bubbala," by Sheryl Haft
$16.19
$17.99

$16.19
$17.99

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten
$18.40
$35.00

$18.40
$35.00

December 16, 2019

"More Beautiful Than Before," by Rabbi Steve Leder

"More Beautiful Than Before," by Rabbi Steve Leder
$10.99
$17.99

$10.99
$17.99

"Nothing Fancy," by Alison Roman

"Nothing Fancy," by Alison Roman
$19.50
$32.50

$19.50
$32.50

December 11, 2019

"Permission to Feel," by Marc Brackett

"Permission to Feel," by Mark Brackett
$15.37
$28.00

$15.37
$28.00

December 6, 2019

"The Serious Goose," Jimmy Kimmel

"The Serious Goose," by Jimmy Kimmel
$13.58
$18.99

$13.58
$18.99

"Criss Cross," James Patterson

"Criss Cross," James Patterson
$17.67
$29.00

$17.67
$29.00

December 4, 2019

"The Blue Zones Kitchen," by Dan Buettner

"The Blue Zones Kitchen," by Dan Buettner
$27.00
$30.00

$27.00
$30.00

December 3, 2019

"Unselfish Kids," by Paul D. Parkinson and Sammie Parkinson

"Unselfish Kids," by Paul D. Parkinson and Sammie Parkinson
$21.99

$21.99

December 2, 2019

"Can't Nothing Bring Me Down," by Ida Keeling

"Can't Nothing Bring Me Down," by Ida Keeling
$12.99
$22.99

$12.99
$22.99

"Instant Loss," by Brittany Williams

"Instant Loss," by Brittany Williams
$17.49
$24.99

$17.49
$24.99

"My Book with No Pictures," B.J. Novak

"My Book with No Pictures," B.J. Novak
$9.99

$9.99

"Late Migrations," by Margaret Renkl

"Late Migrations," by Margaret Renkl
$14.99
$24.00

$14.99
$24.00

"The Broken Road," by Peggy Wallace Kennedy

"The Broken Road," by Peggy Wallace Kennedy
$28.00

$28.00

November 27, 2019

"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee

"We Need to Talk,," by Celeste Headlee
$22.49
$26.99

$22.49
$26.99

November 26, 2019

"Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump," by Neil Katyal

"Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump," by Neil Katyal
$13.49
$14.99

$13.49
$14.99

November 25, 2019

"JAY-Z: Made in America," by Michael Eric Dyson

"JAY-Z: Made in America," by Michael Eric Dyson
$18.19
$25.99

$18.19
$25.99

"Crime in Progress," by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch

"Crime in Progress," by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch
$27.00
$30.00

$27.00
$30.00

November 21, 2019

"Tough Love," by Susan Rice

"Tough Love," by Susan Rice

$17.99
$30.00

November 20, 2019

"The Little Book of Big Lies," by Tina Lifford

"The Little Book of Big Lies," by Tina Lifford
$15.00
$23.99

$15.00
$23.99

"Before and After," by Lisa Wingate

"Before and After," by Lisa Wingate
$18.18
$26.00

$18.18
$26.00

November 19, 2019

"Becoming Eve," by Abby Stein

"Becoming Eve," by Abby Stein
$23.11
$28.00

$23.11
$28.00

November 18, 2019

"Full Circle," by Andrea Barber

"Full Circle," by Andrea Barber
$21.07
$27.00

$21.07
$27.00

November 13, 2019

"Citizen Outlaw," by Charles Barber

"Citizen Outlaw," by Charles Barber
$12.89
$27.99

$12.89
$27.99

"Felidia," by Lidia Bastianich

"Felidia," by Lidia Bastianich
$22.99
$35.00

$22.99
$35.00

November 12, 2019

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
$12.28
$18.99

$12.28
$18.99

"With All Due Respect," by Nikki Haley

"With All Due Respect," by Nikki Haley
$20.99
$29.99

$20.99
$29.99

November 11, 2019

"A Song for You," by Robyn Crawford

"A Song for You," by Robyn Crawford
$19.60
$28.00

$19.60
$28.00

November 8, 2019

"Keep It Moving," by Twyla Tharp

"Keep It Moving," by Twyla Tharp
$20.66
$27.00

$20.66
$27.00

November 7, 2019

"The Pretty One," by Keah Brown

"The Pretty One," by Keah Brown
$12.99
$17.00

$12.99
$17.00

November 6, 2019

"The Knock at the Door," by Ryan Manion

"The Knock at the Door," by Ryan Manion
$25.20
$28.00

$25.20
$28.00

"I Am Perfectly Designed," by Karamo and Jason Brown

"I Am Perfectly Designed," by Karamo and Jason Brown
$13.29
$18.99

$13.29
$18.99

"American Sfoglino," by Evan Funke

"American Sfoglino," by Evan Funke
$25.49
$35.00

$25.49
$35.00

November 5, 2019

"Finding Chika," by Mitch Albom

"Finding Chika," by Mitch Albom
$16.71
$24.99

$16.71
$24.99

"The Great Pretender," by Susannah Cahalan

"The Great Pretender," by Susannah Cahalan
$19.60
$28.00

$19.60
$28.00

"Little Weirds," by Jenny Slate

"Little Weirds," by Jenny Slate
$18.90
$27.00

$18.90
$27.00

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Parts One and Two: The Official Playscript of the Original West End Production
$8.99
$12.99

$8.99
$12.99

November 4, 2019

"Grit & Grace," by Tim McGraw

"Grit & Grace," by Tim McGraw
$20.99
$29.99

$20.99
$29.99

"Moving Forward," by Karine Jean-Pierre

"Moving Forward," by Karine Jean-Pierre
$18.89
$26.99

$18.89
$26.99

"Around the World in 60 Seconds," by Nuseir Yassin

"Around the World in 60 Seconds," by Nuseir Yassin
$26.99
$29.99

$26.99
$29.99

November 1, 2019

"The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek," by Rhett McLaughlin

"The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek," by Rhett McLaughlin
$15.60
$26.00

$15.60
$26.00

October 30, 2019

"My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!" by Hannah Hart

"My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!" by Hannah Hart
$19.44
$28.00

$19.44
$28.00

October 29, 2019

"The Other Side of the Coin," by Angela Kelly

"The Other Side of the Coin," by Angela Kelly
$24.66
$35.00

$24.66
$35.00

For much of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, her longtime aide and dressmaker has been right by her side. Now Angela Kelly has a new book, “The Other Side of the Coin,” and it’s filled with never-before-seen photos and stories.

Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker has a revealing new book: A first look

Oct. 29, 201902:49

"The Fall of Richard Nixon," by Tom Brokaw

"The Fall of Richard Nixon," by Tom Brokaw
$23.95
$27.00

$23.95
$27.00

October 28, 2019

"The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance, and Healing," by Adam Frankel

"The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance, and Healing," by Adam Frankel
$27.99

$27.99

"Skinnytaste One and Done," by Gina Homolka

"Skinnytaste One and Done," by Gina Homolka
$15.89
$30.00

$15.89
$30.00

October 24, 2019

"Donal's Meal in Minutes," by Donal Skehan

"Donal's Meal in Minutes," by Donal Skehan
$21.00
$30.00

$21.00
$30.00

October 23, 2019

"Three Women," by Lisa Taddeo

"Three Women," by Lisa Taddeo
$16.29
$27.00

$16.29
$27.00

"N Fancy," by Allison Roman

"Nothing Fancy," by Alison Roman
$19.50
$32.50

$19.50
$32.50
$31.37
$19.59
$32.50

October 22, 2019

"Touched by the Sun," by Carly Simon

"Touched by the Sun," by Carly Simon
$18.90
$27.00

$18.90
$27.00

"The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier," by Ree Drummond

"The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier," by Ree Drummond
$17.99
$29.99

$17.99
$29.99

October 21, 2019

"Cozy White Cottage," by Liz Marie Galvan

"Cozy White Cottage," by Liz Marie Galvan
$17.19
$26.99

$17.19
$26.99

"The CF Warrior Project," by Andy Lipman

"The CF Warrior Project," by Andy Lipman
$20.62
$26.99

$20.62
$26.99

October 17, 2019

"Take the Leap," Sara Bliss

"Take the Leap," Sara Bliss
$17.99

$17.99

"Butcher and Beast," by Angie Mar

"Butcher and Beast," by Angie Mar
$35.46
$40.00

$35.46
$40.00

"The Magical Land of Birthdays," by Amirah Kassem

"The Magical Land of Birthdays," by Amirah Kassem
$14.99

$14.99

"The Best 384 Colleges, 2019 Edition," by The Princeton Review

"The Best 384 Colleges, 2019 Edition," by The Princeton Review
$17.97
$24.99

$17.97
$24.99

October 16, 2019

"Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection," Martha Stewart

"Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection," Martha Stewart
$18.20
$26.00

$18.20
$26.00

"Dear Girls," by Ali Wong

"Dear Girls," by Ali Wong

$18.90
$27.00

October 15, 2019

"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb

"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb
$16.89
$24.00

$16.89
$24.00

"Mixtape Potluck," by Questlove

"Mixtape Potluck," by Questlove
$20.99

$20.99

"Home Work," by Julie Andrews

"Home Work," by Julie Andrews
$21.00
$30.00

$21.00
$30.00

"Free Cyntoia," by Cyntoia Brown

"Free Cyntoia," by Cyntoia Brown
$23.40
$26.00

$23.40
$26.00

October 14, 2019

"Me," by Elton John

"Me," by Elton John

$17.60
$30.00

"Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me," by Adrienne Brodeur

"Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me," by Adrienne Brodeur
$24.30
$27.00

$24.30
$27.00

"Raising an Organized Child," by Damon Korb, MD

"Raising an Organized Child," by Damon Korb, MD
$11.99
$16.95

$11.99
$16.95

October 10, 2019

"Yummy Yoga," by Joy Bauer

"Yummy Yoga," by Joy Bauer
$9.99

$9.99

October 8, 2019

"This Is Baby," by Jimmy Fallon

"This Is Baby," by Jimmy Fallon
$12.14
$16.99

$12.14
$16.99

"A Life in 12 Recipes," by Jean-Georges Vongericten

"A Life in 12 Recipes," by Jean-Georges Vongericten
$25.60
$26.95

$25.60
$26.95

"Grill Seeker: Basic Training for Everyday Grilling," by Matthew Eads

"Grill Seeker: Basic Training for Everyday Grilling," by Matthew Eads
$12.00
$18.99

$12.00
$18.99

"Sex, Teens, and Everything in Between," by Shafia Zaloom

"Sex, Teens, and Everything in Between," by Shafia Zaloom
$13.57
$16.99

$13.57
$16.99

October 7, 2019

"Where to Begin," by Cleo Wade

"Where to Begin," by Cleo Wade
$16.79
$23.99

$16.79
$23.99

"Rhythms of Renewal," by Rebekah Lyons

"Rhythms of Renewal," by Rebekah Lyons
$14.49
$24.99

$14.49
$24.99

"Judy Joo's Korean Soul Food," by Judy Joo

"Judy Joo's Korean Soul Food," by Judy Joo
$30.00

$30.00

"Deep State," by James B. Stewart

"Deep State," by James B. Stewart
$27.09
$30.00

$27.09
$30.00

"Yummy Yoga," by Joy Bauer

"Yummy Yoga," by Joy Bauer
$14.99

$14.99

October 4, 2019

"Renia's Diary," by Reina Spiegel and Elizabeth Bellak

"Renia's Diary," by Reina Spiegel and Elizabeth Bellak
$16.79
$27.99

$16.79
$27.99

"The Gift Inside the Box," by Adam Grant

"The Gift Inside the Box," by Adam Grant
$16.99
$18.99

$16.99
$18.99

October 3, 2019

"Architectural Digest at 100," by Amy Astley

"Architectural Digest at 100," by Amy Astley
$95.00
$100.00

$95.00
$100.00

"Reach for the Skai," by Skai Jackson

"Reach for the Skai," by Skai Jackson
$13.59
$19.99

$13.59
$19.99

October 2, 2019

"Highway 61," by Jessica Lange

"Highway 61," by Jessica Lange
$72.31

$72.31

"How to Cook Everything," by Mark Bittman

"How to Cook Everything," by Mark Bittman
$19.25
$35.00

$19.25
$35.00

October 1, 2019

"When Life Gives You Pears," by Jeannie and Jim Gaffigan

"When Life Gives You Pears," by Jeannie and Jim Gaffigan
$25.20
$28.00

$25.20
$28.00

"Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran

"Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran
$18.89
$26.99

$18.89
$26.99

September 30, 2019

"The Dutch House," Ann Patchett

"The Dutch House," Ann Patchett
$17.93
$27.99

$17.93
$27.99

"The Dearly Beloved," Cara Wall

"The Dearly Beloved," Cara Wall
$19.49
$26.99

$19.49
$26.99

"Alien Superstar," by Henry Winkler

"Alien Superstar," by Henry Winkler
$14.99

$14.99

September 26, 2019

"The Power of Sprinkles," by AMirah Kassem

"The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop," by Amirah Kassem
$13.44
$24.99

$13.44
$24.99

September 25, 2019

"Elderhood," by Louise Aronson

"Elderhood," by Louise Aronson
$16.76
$30.00

$16.76
$30.00

September 24, 2019

"Love, Obsession, and Recipes from Tokyo's Most Unlikely Noodle Joint," by Ivan Ramen

"Love, Obsession, and Recipes from Tokyo's Most Unlikely Noodle Joint," by Ivan Ramen
$19.68
$29.99

$19.68
$29.99

"Over the Top," by Jonathan Van Ness

"Over the Top," by Jonathan Van Ness
$19.59
$27.99

$19.59
$27.99

September 23, 2019

Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen," by Bobby Flay

Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen," by Bobby Flay
$25.67

$25.67

September 20, 2019

"Motherhood So White," by Nefertiti Austin

"Motherhood So White," by Nefertiti Austin
$25.99

$25.99

September 19, 2019

"Represent," by June Diane Raphael

"Represent," by June Diane Raphael
$14.99
$19.95

$14.99
$19.95

September 17, 2019

"The Art of the Host," by Alex Hitz

"The Art of the Host," by Alex Hitz
$40.50
$45.00

$40.50
$45.00

September 16, 2019

"How to Be a Family," by Dan Kois

"How to Be a Family," by Dan Kois
$25.20
$28.00

$25.20
$28.00

September 13, 2019

"Kinda Like Grace," by Ginger Sprouse

"Kinda Like Grace," by Ginger Sprouse
$20.97
$24.99

$20.97
$24.99

"State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation," by Melissa Isaacson

"State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation," by Melissa Isaacson
$14.45
$27.00

$14.45
$27.00

September 11, 2019

"To Build a Better World," by Condoleeza Rice and Philip Zelikow

"To Build a Better World," by Condoleeza Rice and Philip Zelikow
$35.00

$35.00

September 10, 2019

"Everything is Figureoutable," by Marie Forleo

"Everything Is Figureoutable," by Marie Forleo
$17.50
$25.00

$17.50
$25.00

"Builder Brothers: Better Together," by Jonathan and Drew Scott

"Builder Brothers: Better Together," by Jonathan and Drew Scott
$16.19
$17.99

$16.19
$17.99

"The Magic Misfits," by Neil Patrick Harris

"The Magic Misfits," by Neil Patrick Harris
$14.99
$18.99

$14.99
$18.99

"The Proudest Blue" by Ibtihaj Muhammad

"The Proudest Blue" by Ibtihaj Muhammad
$12.77
$17.99

$12.77
$17.99

September 9, 2019

"Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski

"Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski
$21.00
$30.00

$21.00
$30.00

"She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

"She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
$25.20
$28.00

$25.20
$28.00

September 6, 2019

"Big Words for Little Geniuses" by Susan and James Patterson

Big Words for Little Geniuses
$17.99

$17.99

September 5, 2019

"Hey Grandude," by Paul McCartney

"Hey Grandude!," by Paul McCartney
$14.39
$17.99

$14.39
$17.99

"The Possibility Mom," by Lisa Canning

"The Possibility Mom: How to be a Great Mom and Pursue Your Dreams at the Same Time," by Lisa Canning
$15.26
$16.95

$15.26
$16.95

"Slay Like a Mother," by Katherine Wintsch

"Slay Like a Mother: How to Destroy What's Holding You Back So You Can Live the Life You Want," by Katherine Wintsch
$12.99
$25.99

$12.99
$25.99

September 4, 2019

"Just Ask!" by Sonia Sotomayor

"Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You" by Sonia Sotomayor

$13.13
$17.99

"How to Raise Successful People," by Esther Wojcicki

"How to Raise Successful People: Simple Lessons for Radical Results," by Esther Wojcicki

$10.27
$28.00

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan

"Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning to Say," by Kelly Corrigan

$11.54
$16.00

September 3, 2019

"My Life on the Line," by Ryan O'Callaghan

"My Life on the Line," by Ryan O'Callaghan

$15.95

"The Power of Meaning," by Emily Esfahani Smith

"The Power of Meaning," by Emily Esfahani Smith

$7.76
$16.00

August 28, 2019

"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo

"The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing," by Marie Kondo

$9.69
$16.99

"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo

"Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo

$13.29
$18.99

August 22, 2019

"Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go To School", by Christina Geist

Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go to School!

$13.42
$17.99
$16.68
$17.99

August 20, 2019

"The World According to Fannie Davis," by Bridgett Davis

The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother's Life in the Detroit Numbers

$14.99

August 19, 2019

"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro

Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love

$8.68
$24.95

August 15, 2019

"Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook," by Rachel Fong

"Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook," by Rachel Fong

$13.29
$24.99

August 14, 2019

"Diagnosis," by Dr. Lisa Sanders

"Diagnosis: Solving the Most Baffling Medical Mysteries," by Dr. Lisa Sanders

$13.43
$17.00

"The Art of the Date," by Rori Sassoon

"The Art of the Date"

$24.99

August 9, 2019

"The Kindness Advantage," by Dale Atkins and Amanda Salzhauer

"The Kindness Advantage: Cultivating Compassionate and Connected Children"

$5.67
$12.95

August 7, 2019

"An Invisible Thread," by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski

"An Invisible Thread: A Young Readers' Edition"

$12.32
$17.99

August 5, 2019

"Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law" by Haben Girma

Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law

$18.36
$27.00

August 1, 2019

"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb

I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By

$15.03
$24.00

July 30, 2019

"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey, $7, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey

$7.27
$12.99

July 25, 2019

"Hey Grandude!" by Paul McCartney, $16, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

"Hey Grandude!," by Paul McCartney

$16.19
$17.99

"Perfectly You," by Mariana Atencio, $17, Amazon

"Perfectly You: Embracing the Power of Being Real," by Mariana Atencio

$17.41
$26.99

July 22, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $12, Amazon

"Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning to Say," by Kelly Corrigan

$11.54
$16.00

July 18, 2019

"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva, $17, Amazon

"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva

$17.39
$28.99

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey," $26, Amazon

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey"

$26.42
$39.99

July 16, 2019

"Sorry, Grown Ups, You Can't Go to School," by Christina Geist, $13, Amazon

"Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go to School!" by Christina Geist

$12.77
$17.99

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17, Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers: Suppers to celebrate the seasons," by Clodagh McKenna

$16.50
$24.99

"They Called Us Enemy," by George Takei, $14, Amazon

They Called Us Enemy

$13.95
$19.99

"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod, $17, Amazon

"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod

$17.12
$24.99

July 15, 2019

"Cook to Thrive," by Natalie Coughlin, $15, Amazon

Cook to Thrive: Recipes to Fuel Body and Soul

$14.71
$25.00

"The Moment of Lift," by Melinda Gates, $17, Amazon

The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World

$16.57
$26.99

July 9, 2019

"America's Reluctant Prince," by Steven M. Gillon, $20, Amazon

"America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.," by Steven M. Gillon

$20.30
$29.00

July 8, 2019

"Inseparable," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, $18, Amazon

"Inseparable: How Family and Sacrifice Forged a Path to the NFL," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin

$17.70
$26.99

"Food You Want," by Nealy Fischer, $18, Amazon

Food You Want: For the Life You Crave," by Nealy Fischer

$18.29
$28.00

"The Alter Ego," by Todd Herman, $17, Amazon

"The Alter Ego Effect: The Power of Secret Identities to Transform Your Life," by Todd Herman

$16.89
$26.99

July 3, 2019

"Son of a Southern Chef," by Lazarus Lynch, $17, Amazon

"Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul," by Lazarus Lynch

$17.12
$25.00

"American Spirit," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice, $18, Amazon

"American Spirit: Profiles in Resilience, Courage, and Faith," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice

$18.22

July 1, 2019

"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves, $12, Amazon

"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves

$12.32
$17.99

"A Dog Named Beautiful," by Rob Kugler, $16, Amazon

"A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home," by Rob Kugler

$15.88
$26.99

June 25, 2019

"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20," by Tina Seelig, $15, Amazon

"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20: A Crash Course on Making Your Place in the World," by Tina Seelig

$15.24
$22.99

June 17, 2019

"The Person You Mean to Be," by Dolly Chugh, $15, Amazon

"The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias," by Dolly Chugh

$15.37
$27.99

June 14, 2019

"Let Her Fly," by Ziauddin Yousafzai, $16, Amazon

"Let Her Fly: A Father's Journey," by Ziauddin Yousafzai

$15.98
$25.00

June 11, 2019

"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm, $16, Amazon

"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm

$16.43
$27.00

"Behind the Laughter," by Anthony Griffith and Dr. Brigitte Travis-Griffith, $19, Amazon

"Behind the Laughter: A Comedian's Tale of Tragedy and Hope"

$19.39
$29.99

June 10, 2019

"Songs of America," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw, $19, Amazon

"Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw

$19.49
$30.00

"Buttermilk and Bourbon," by Jason Santos, $15, Amazon

"Buttermilk & Bourbon: New Orleans Recipes with a Modern Flair," by Jason Santos

$14.57
$21.64

June 7, 2019

"Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure," by Eva Chen, $19, Amazon

Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure

$18.99

June 5, 2019

"Martha Stewart's Grilling," by Martha Stewart, $16, Amazon

Martha Stewart's Grilling: 125+ Recipes for Gatherings Large and Small

$16.00
$26.00

"The League of Wives," by Heath Hardage Lee, $14, Amazon

"The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home"

$14.20
$28.99

"The Beautiful No," by Sheri Salata, $18, Amazon

"The Beautiful No: And Other Tales of Trial, Transcendence, and Transformation," by Sheri Salata

$17.70
$26.99

June 4, 2019

"Play Hungry," by Pete Rose, $18, Amazon

"Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player," by Pete Rose

$18.30
$28.00

"The Plaza," by Julie Satow, $19, Amazon

"The Plaza: The Secret Life of America's Most Famous Hotel," by Julie Satow

$18.90
$29.00

June 3, 2019

"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear," by Vanessa Bayer, $12, Amazon

"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear?" by Vanessa Bayer

$12.14
$16.99

"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselyn Silva, $12, Amazon

"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselynn Silva

$12.32
$17.99

May 31, 2019

"S'mores," by Dan Whalen, $10, Amazon

"S'mores!: Gooey, Melty, Crunchy Riffs on the Campfire Classic," by Dan Whalen

$10.46
$14.95

May 29, 2019

"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black, $13, Amazon

"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black

$12.75
$17.99

May 28, 2019

"Indian-ish," by Priya Krishna, $25, Amazon

"Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family," by Priya Krishna

$14.99
$28.00
$14.99
$14.99
$28.00

"Pick Three," by Randi Zuckerberg, $12, Amazon

"Pick Three: You Can Have It All (Just Not Every Day)," by Randi Zuckerberg

$11.59
$16.99

May 22, 2019

"You Deserve the Truth," by Erica Williams Simon, $15, Amazon

"You Deserve the Truth: Change the Stories that Shaped Your World and Build a World-Changing Life," by Erica Williams Simon

$8.02
$26.00

May 21, 2019

"Vegetables Unleashed," by Jose Andres, $25, Amazon

"Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook," by Jose Andres

$25.46
$39.99

"How to Forget," by Kate Mulgrew, $18, Amazon

"How to Forget: A Daughter's Memoir," by Kate Mulgrew

$18.29
$27.99

May 20, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom," by Alice Marie Johnson

$17.70
$26.99

"All the Way," by Joe Namath, $21, Amazon

"All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters,"

$21.00
$30.00

"The Naked Truth," by Leslie Morgan, $17, Amazon

"The Naked Truth: A Memoir," by Leslie Morgan

$17.10
$26.00

May 17, 2019

"Supermarket," by Logic, $13, Amazon

"Supermarket," by Logic

$12.95
$17.99

"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You," by Lydia Fenet, $16, Amazon

"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You: Command an Audience and Sell Your Way to Success," by Lydia Fenet

$15.63
$26.99

May 16, 2019

"Life to the Extreme," by Ty Pennington, $18, Amazon

"Life to the Extreme: How a Chaotic Kid Became America’s Favorite Carpenter," by Ty Pennington

$17.70
$26.99

May 15, 2019

"Once More We Saw Stars," by Jayson Greene, $15, Amazon

"Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir," by Jayson Greene

$15.00
$25.00

"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland, $16, Amazon

"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland

$16.14
$17.99

"Just Show Up," by Cal Ripken Jr., $17, Amazon

"Just Show Up: And Other Enduring Values from Baseball’s Iron Man," by Cal Ripken Jr.

$17.10
$25.99

May 14, 2019

"Forever and Ever, Amen," by Randy Travis, $18, Amazon

"Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life," by Randy Travis

$17.70
$26.99

"Mind and Matter," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas, $18, Amazon

"Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas

$17.70
$27.00

May 9, 2019

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America," by Bill Geist

$17.10
$26.00

"Earn it," by Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, $12, Amazon

"Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond"

$11.59
$16.99

May 8, 2019

"The Collected Schizophrenias," by Esmé Weijun Wang, $11, Amazon

The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays

$9.60
$16.00

May 7, 2019

"Where the Light Enters," by Jill Biden, $19 (normally $27), Amazon

"Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself," by Jill Biden

$18.88
$27.00

"Everyone Can be a Ninja," by Akbar Gbajabiamila, $18, Amazon

Everyone Can Be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dreams

$17.70
$26.99

"Let Live Have The Last Word," by Common, $18, Amazon

"Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir," by Common

$18.20
$26.00

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America," by Bill Geist

$17.10
$26.00

"Stop Doing that Sh*t," by Gary John Bishop, $15, Amazon

"Stop Doing That Sh*t: End Self-Sabotage and Demand Your Life Back," by Gary John Bishop

$15.31
$22.99

May 6, 2019

"Identity Leadership," by Stedman Graham, $18, Amazon

"Identity Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself," by Stedman Graham

$17.70
$27.00

May 3, 2019

"Where Cooking Begins," by Carla Lalli Music, $19, Amazon

"Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook," by Carla Lalli Music

$19.30
$32.50

"Fiestas," by Marcella Valladolid, $14, Amazon

"Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas & More," by Marcella Valladolid

$13.51
$19.99

"Mama's Boy," by Dustin Lance Black, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Mama's Boy: A Story from Our Americas," by Dustin Lance Black

$18.27
$27.95

May 2, 2019

"From Scratch," by Tembi Locke, $18, Amazon

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home

$16.23
$26.99

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $16, Amazon

"Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and you too!" by Chelsea Handler

$16.75
$27.00

May 1, 2019

"A Woman Is No Man," by Etaf Rum, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"A Woman Is No Man" by Etaf Rum

$15.60
$26.99
$15.60
$26.99
$21.59
$26.99

"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton, $13, Amazon

"It's About Time: The Art of Choosing the Meaningful Over the Urgent," by Valorie Burton

$12.59
$17.99

April 30, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning to Say," by Kelly Corrigan

$14.40
$16.00
$11.76
$16.00
$12.32
$16.00

"Find Your Way," by Carly Fiorina, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"Find Your Way: Unleash Your Power and Highest Potential," by Carly Fiorina

$18.17
$25.99

"You are a Badass Every Day," by Jen Sincero, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"You Are a Badass Every Day: How to Keep Your Motivation Strong, Your Vibe High, and Your Quest for Transformation Unstoppable," by Jen Sincero

$14.00
$20.00

"You're Missing It!" by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith, $13, Amazon

"You're Missing It!," by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith

$12.75
$17.99

"101 Epic Dishes," by Jet and Ali Tila, $15, Amazon

"101 Epic Dishes: Recipes That Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious," by Jet and Ali Tila

$14.57
$21.99

April 29, 2019

"Steak and Cake," by Elizabeth Karmel, $15 (originally $23), Amazon

"Steak and Cake: More Than 100 Recipes to Make Any Meal a Smash Hit," by Elizabeth Karmel

$15.15
$22.95

"Shotgun Angels," by Jay DeMarcus, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope" by Jay DeMarcus

$17.70
$26.99

April 25, 2019

"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming, $12, Amazon

"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming

$12.32
$17.99
$12.32
$17.99
$12.59
$17.99

April 24, 2019

"What No One Tells You," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"What No One Tells You: A Guide to Your Emotions from Pregnancy to Motherhood," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf

$11.59
$17.00
$11.59
$17.00
$11.59

April 23, 2019

"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal, $13 (originally $18), Amazon

"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal

$12.81
$17.99

"The Valedictorian of Being Dead," by Heather B. Armstrong, $17 (originally $26), Amazon

"The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live," by Heather B. Armstrong

$17.10
$26.00

"Daring Greatly," by Dr. Brene Brown, $10 (originally $17), Amazon

Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead

$10.46
$17.00

April 19, 2019

"Code Name: Lise," by Larry Loftis, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Code Name: Lise: The True Story of the Woman Who Became WWII's Most Highly Decorated Spy," by Larry Loftis

$17.70
$27.00
$17.70
$17.70

"Notes from a Young Black Chef," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein

$12.90
$26.00
$17.10
$17.10

"For Such a Time as This," by Reverend Sharon Risher, $18, Amazon

"For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre," by Reverend Sharon Risher

$17.99

April 16, 2019

"The Mister," by EL James, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"The Mister," by EL James

$11.87
$16.95

"We Choose You," by Lauren and Tony Dungy, $12, Amazon

"We Chose You: A Book About Adoption, Family, and Forever Love," by Lauren and Tony Dungy

$12.37
$16.99

"I Am Enough," by Marisa Peer, $14, Amazon

"I Am Enough: Mark Your Mirror And Change Your Life," by Marisa Peer

$14.24
$14.99

"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo, $10, Amazon

"The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing," by Marie Kondo

$9.69
$16.99

"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo, $13, Amazon

"Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo

$13.29
$18.99

April 15, 2019

"Life Is a Party," by David Burtka, $19, Amazon

"Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration," by David Burtka

$19.49
$30.00

"Crushing," by T.D. Jakes, $17, Amazon

"Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power," by T.D. Jakes

$16.51
$25.00

April 12, 2019

"To Stop a Warlord," by Shanon Sedgwick Davis, $17, Amazon

"To Stop a Warlord: My Story of Justice, Grace, and the Fight for Peace," by Shannon Sedgwick Davis

$16.79

April 11, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18, Pre-Order on Amazon

"After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom," by Alice Marie Johnson

$17.70
$26.99

April 10, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $23, Amazon

"How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking: The Keys to Keep Your Wedlock Out of Deadlock," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola

$15.00

"The Last O.G. Cookbook," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker, $19, Amazon

"The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker

$18.90
$27.00

April 9, 2019

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $17 (originally $27), Amazon

"Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and you too!" by Chelsea Handler

$16.75
$27.00

"You Are the Universe," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $26), Amazon

"You Are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters," by Deepak Chopra

$14.30
$26.00

April 8, 2019

"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success: A Practical Guide to the Fulfillment of Your Dreams," by Deepak Chopra

$13.60
$16.00

"Tiny Hot Dogs," by Mary Giuliani, $16 (originally $24), Amazon

"Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites," by Mary Giuliani

$15.91
$24.00

April 1, 2019

"The Unwinding of the Miracle," by Julie Yip Williams, $18, Amazon

"The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After," by Julie Yip-Williams

$17.70
$27.00

"Women with Money," by Jean Chatzky, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Women with Money: The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (and, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve," by Jean Chatzky

$18.30
$28.00
$19.60
$28.00

March 29, 2019

"The Altman Close," by Josh Altman, $17, Amazon

"The Altman Close: Million-Dollar Negotiating Tactics from America's Top-Selling Real Estate Agent," by Josh Altman

$16.51
$25.00

March 27, 2019

"The Matriarch," by Susan Page, $23 (originally $32), Pre-order on Amazon

"The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty," by Susan Page

$22.75
$32.50

"Can't Hurt Me," by David Goggins, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

"Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds," by David Goggins

$14.99
$24.99

March 26, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines

$13.98
$19.99
$13.99
$19.99
$13.99
$19.99

"Unbecoming," by Anuradha Bhagwati, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience," by Anuradha Bhagwati

$17.70
$27.00

March 25, 2019

"Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance" by Brad Deutser, $14, Amazon

Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit, and Performance

$13.75
$25.00

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $18, Amazon

Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook

$12.98
$26.99

"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper and Marta Kissi, $11 (originally $8), Amazon

"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper

$11.04
$17.99
$12.75
$17.99
$11.04
$17.99

March 19, 2019

"The Home Edit," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

"The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

$14.99
$24.99

"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins," $25, Amazon

"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins"

$24.95

March 13, 2019

"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, $11, Amazon

"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer

$11.00
$16.00

March 11, 2019

"Don't Stop Believin'," by Olivia Newton John, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Don't Stop Believin'" by Olivia Newton John

$18.30
$28.00

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers: Suppers to celebrate the seasons," by Clodagh McKenna

$16.50
$24.99

"Love You Hard," by Abby Maslin, $27, Amazon

"Love You Hard: A Memoir of Marriage, Brain Injury, and Reinventing Love," by Abby Maslin

$27.00

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry

$21.00

March 8, 2019

"Lee Brice," $10, Amazon

"Lee Brice"

$9.97
$12.62
$13.99
$11.99

March 7, 2019

"Heart Talk," by Cleo Wade, $11 (originally $18), Amazon

"Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life," by Cleo Wade

$11.37
$17.99

March 6, 2019

"Magic Is Dead," by Ian Frisch, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Magic Is Dead: My Journey into the World's Most Secretive Society of Magicians," by Ian Frisch

$17.70
$26.99
$24.29

"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis, $15, Amazon

"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis

$14.99

"Where Do I Begin," by Elvis Duran, $27, Pre-order on Amazon

"Where Do I Begin?: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud," by Elvis Duran

$26.99

For full details, check out Simon & Schuster

"How To Break Up With Your Phone," by Catherine Price, $11 (originally $13), Amazon

"How to Break Up with Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life," by Catherine Price

$11.04
$12.99

March 5, 2019

"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb, $13 (originally $19), Amazon

"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb

$13.37
$18.99
$13.37
$18.99

"Brain Body Diet," by Sara Gottfried, M.D., $19 (originally $29), Amazon

"Brain Body Diet: 40 Days to a Lean, Calm, Energized, and Happy Self," by Sara Gottfried, M.D.

$18.89
$28.99

"Cinder Girl," by Christina Meredith, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

CinderGirl: My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope

$11.59
$16.99

"Era of Ignition," by Amber Tamblyn, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution

$16.51
$25.00

"Karamo," by Karamo Brown, $16 (originally $27), Amazon

"Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope," by Karamo Brown

$15.82
$27.00

March 4, 2019

"Hungry Girl Simply 6," by Lisa Lillien, $15 (originally $22), Amazon

"Hungry Girl Simply 6: All-Natural Recipes with 6 Ingredients or Less," by Lisa Lillien

$14.57
$21.99
$15.39
$21.99

"Every Monday Matters," by Matthew Emerzian, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"Every Monday Matters: How to Kick Your Week Off with Passion, Purpose, and Positivity," by Matthew Emerzian

$11.72
$16.99

"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic, $13, Amazon

"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic

$13.37
$18.99

March 1, 2019

"The Perfect Predator," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson, $22, Amazon

"The Perfect Predator: A Scientist's Race to Save Her Husband from a Deadly Superbug: A Memoir," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson

$22.32
$28.00
$22.40
$28.00

February 28, 2019

"Dinner for Everyone," by Mark Bittman, $25, Amazon

"Dinner for Everyone: 100 Iconic Dishes Made 3 Ways--Easy, Vegan, or Perfect for Company," by Mark Bittman

$25.34
$40.00

"Good Kids, Bad City," by Kyle Swenson, $19, Amazon

"Good Kids, Bad City: A Story of Race and Wrongful Conviction in America," by Kyle Swenson

$19.00

"Waking up in Winter," by Cheryl Richardson, $18, Amazon

"Waking Up in Winter: In Search of What Really Matters at Midlife," by Cheryl Richardson

$17.70
$26.99

February 19, 2019

"The Threat," by Andrew G. McCabe, $18 (originally $30), Amazon

"The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," by Andrew G. McCabe

$17.99
$29.99

"The Upside of Stress," by Kelly McGonigal, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"The Upside of Stress: Why Stress Is Good for You, and How to Get Good at It," by Kelly McGonigal

$14.40
$16.00

February 14, 2019

"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen, $19, Amazon

"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen

$19.00

February 13, 2019

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah

$18.00

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone," by Lori Gottlieb, $18, Amazon

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed," by Lori Gottlieb

$18.00

February 12, 2019

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, $19, Amazon

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush

$19.00

"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee, $15, Amazon

"We Need to Talk,," by Celeste Headlee

$22.49
$26.99

February 11, 2019

"Grateful American," by Cary Sinise, $18, Amazon

"Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service," by Gary Sinise

$18.00

February 8, 2019

"Damn Delicious Meal Prep," by Chungah Rhee, $19, Amazon

"Damn Delicious Meal Prep: 115 Easy Recipes for Low-Calorie, High-Energy Living," by Chungah Rhee

$19.00

February 5, 2019

"The Truth About Men," by DeVon Franklin, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know," by DeVon Franklin

$18.00
$26.00
$19.00
$26.00
$20.00

"More Beautiful Thank Before," by Steve Leder, $16 (originally $18), Amazon

"More Beautiful Than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us," by Steve Leder

$16.00
$18.00
$17.00
$18.00
$16.00

"Here's Hank: Everybody is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, $10, Amazon

"Here's Hank: Everybody Is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver

$10.00

January 31, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $15, Amazon

"How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking: The Keys to Keep Your Wedlock Out of Deadlock," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola

$15.00

"Golden Child," by Claire Adam, $17, Amazon

"Golden Child: A Novel," by Claire Adam

$17.00

"Broadcasting Happiness," by Michelle Gielan, $15, Amazon

"Broadcasting Happiness: The Science of Igniting and Sustaining Positive Change," by Michelle Gielan

$15.00

January 30, 2019

"Breaking and Entering," by Jeremy N. Smith, $16, Amazon

"Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called 'Alien'" by Jeremy N. Smith

$16.00

"Rejection Proof," by Jia Jiang, $15, Amazon

"Rejection Proof: How I Beat Fear and Became Invincible Through 100 Days of Rejection," by Jia Jiang

$15.00

January 29, 2019

"The Bold World," by Jodie Patterson, $18, Amazon

"The Bold World: A Memoir of Family and Transformation," by Jodie Patterson

$18.00

"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield, $33, Amazon

"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield

$33.00

January 28, 2019

"Brave Love," by Lisa Leonard, $16, Amazon

"Brave Love: Making Space for You to Be You," by Lisa Leonard

$16.00

January 23, 2019

"The Elephant in the Room," by Tommy Tomlinson, $18, Amazon

"The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man's Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America," by Tommy Tomlinson

$18.00

January 22, 2019

"The Soul of a Team," by Tony Dungy, $18, Amazon

"The Soul of a Team: A Modern-Day Fable for Winning Teamwork," by Tony Dungy

$18.00

"Maid," by Stephanie Land, $16, Amazon

"Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive," by Stephanie Land

$16.00

"Quiet," by Susan Cain, $13, Amazon

"Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking," by Susan Cain

$13.00

January 21, 2019

"Vertical Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson, $15, Amazon

"Vertical Marriage: The One Secret That Will Change Your Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson

$15.00

January 17, 2019

"Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married," by Abby Ellin, $18, Amazon

Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married

$18.00

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry

$21.00

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women―Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He showed us how to make cheese-stuffed chicken parmesan and Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon. He also reveals his three top tips to master meal prep.

January 15, 2019

"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro, $16, Amazon

"Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love," by Dani Shapiro

$16.00

"Limitless," by Laura Gassner Otting, $24, Pre-order on Amazon

"Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life," by Laura Gassner Otting

$24.00

January 14, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $20, Pre-order on Amazon

We Are the Gardeners

$20.00

Also available wherever books are sold.

January 11, 2019

"Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days," by Brandon McMillan, $12, Amazon

Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days

$12.00

January 9, 2019

"Dressing on the Side," by Jaclyn London, $13, Amazon

"Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked)," by Jaclyn London

$13.00

Plenty of diets out there are full of promises – and also pitfalls. Jackie London, a registered dietitian and Good Housekeeping nutrition director, stopped by to share her tips, as detailed in her book, “Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked).”

January 8, 2019

"The Greenprint," by Marco Borges, $20, Amazon

"The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World," by Marco Borges

$20.00

'The Greenprint' was written by Beyonce's nutrition coach who joined TODAY to cook vegan tacos and discuss is plant-based lifestyle.

Beyonce's nutrition coach, Marco Borges, makes his 'chorizo' vegan tacos

Jan. 8, 201904:06

"I've Been Thinking... The Journal," Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking . . . The Journal," by Maria Shriver

$13.00

Maria Shriver joined TODAY to talk about her latest book, which encourages readers to put their dreams and goals down on the page.

"Still in the Game," by Devon Still, $17, Amazon

"Still in the Game: Finding the Faith to Tackle Life’s Biggest Challenges," by Devon Still

$17.00

Devon Still visited TODAY with his daughter to talk about cancer, remission and the 5 things he wished he's known about being a cancer dad.

"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn, $13, Amazon

"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn

$13.00

"Zero Debt," by Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, $16, Amazon

"Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom 3rd Edition"

$16.00

"Put Your Best Face Forward," by Dr. Sandra Lee, $24, Amazon

"Put Your Best Face Forward: The Ultimate Guide to Skincare from Acne to Anti-Aging," by Dr. Sandra Lee

$24.00

And for Dr. Lee's "Pimple Pete" game, check out the link below.

Pimple Pete Game, $10, Amazon

Pimple Pete Game Presented by Dr. Pimple Popper

$10.00

January 7, 2019

"The Martha Manual," by Martha Stewart, $24, Amazon

"The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything," by Martha Stewart

$24.00

"Help Me!," by Marianne Power, $24, Amazon

"Help Me!," by Marianne Power

$24.00

January 3, 2019

"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko, $18, Amazon

"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko

$18.00

January 2, 2019

"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya, $35, Amazon

"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya

$35.00

"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittany Williams, $13, Amazon

"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittant Williams

$13.00

