TODAY Show book recommendations 2018

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.
December 24, 2018
"The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals," by Joel Sartore, $24, Amazon
December 18, 2018
"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $17, Amazon
December 12, 2018
"More Beautiful Than Before," by Steve Leder, $12, Amazon
December 6, 2018
"Shame Nation," by Sue Scheff and Melissa Schorr, $11, Amazon
December 5, 2018
"Short Cuts to Happiness," by Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, $13, Amazon
"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," by Samin Nosrat, $15, Amazon
"The Secret Ingredient," by Gigi Butler, $18, Amazon
"Everyday Magic for Kids," by Justin Flom $9, Amazon
December 4, 2018
"Eat What You Love," Danielle Walker, $17, Amazon
November 27, 2018
"High," by David and Nick Sheff, $12, Amazon
"Tony's Wife," by Adriana Trigiani, $19, Amazon
November 26, 2018
"You're Not That Great (But Neither is Anyone Else)," by Elan Gale, $14, Amazon
November 13, 2018
"Godwink Christmas Stories," by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt, $14, Amazon
November 6, 2018
"Homebody," by Joanna Gaines, $24, Amazon
November 5, 2018
"The Whole Foods Cookbook," by John Mackey, Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman, $18, Amazon
"Fantastical Cakes," by Gesine Bullock-Prado, $19, Amazon
November 1, 2018
"The Power of Love," by Bishop Michael Curry, $16, Amazon
"Martina's Kitchen Mix," by Martina McBride, $19, Amazon
October 30, 2018
"OtherEarth," by Jason Segel and Kristen Miller, $13, Amazon
October 29, 2018
"The Southern Living Party Cookbook," by Elizabeth Heiskell, $32, Amazon
October 25, 2018
"College Admission 101," by Princeton Review and Robert Franek, $9, Amazon
"All About Cake," by Christina Tosi, $22, Amazon
"My Squirrel Days," by Ellie Kemper, $17, Amazon
October 24, 2018
"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, $14, Amazon
"Buseyisms," by Gary Busey, $17, Amazon
"Chasing the Gator," by Isaac Toups and Jennifer V. Cole, $22, Amazon
October 23, 2018
"The Gift That I Can Give," by Kathie Lee Gifford, $13, Amazon
October 22, 2018
"Trump, the Blue-Collar President," by Anthony Scaramucci, $18, Amazon
October 19, 2018
"How to Stay Alive," by Bear Grylls, $13, Amazon
October 17, 2018
"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon
October 16, 2018
"Comfort in an Instant," by Melissa Clark, $15, Amazon
"Where You Go: Life Lessons from my Father," by Charlotte Pence, $17, Amazon
"Mix-and-Match Mama Meal Planner," by Shay Shull, $13, Amazon
"Candace Center Stage," by Candace Cameron Bure, $16, Amazon
October 10, 2018
"I Love You More Than...," by Taye Diggs, $13, Amazon
"Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment," by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, $9, Amazon
"Target: Alex Cross," by James Patterson, $19, Amazon
October 9, 2018
"Elbow Grease," by John Cena, $13, Amazon
"Fame: The Hijacking of Reality," by Justine Bateman, $17, Amazon
"Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel," $13, Amazon
October 8, 2018
"Presidents of War," by Michael Beschloss, $17, Amazon
October 3, 2018
"Joy's Simple Food Remedies," by Joy Bauer, $14, Amazon
"Builder Brothers: Big Plans," by Drew and Jonathan Scott, $16, Amazon
Super Satya Saves the Day," by Raakhee Mirchandani, $20, Amazon
October 2, 2018
"Struck," by Douglas Segal, $13, Amazon
October 1, 2018
"Next Level Thinking," by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon
"Pull Up a Chair," by Tiffani Thiessen, $17, Amazon
September 28, 2018
"I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way," by Nathan Turner, $27, Amazon
September 26, 2018
"American Like Me," by America Ferrera, $14, Amazon
September 25, 2018
"Know Your Value," by Mika Brzezinski, $14, Amazon
"This is the Day," by Tim Tebow, $15, Amazon
September 24, 2018
"Pop Stars, Pageants & Presidents: How an Email Trumped My Life," by Rob Goldstone, $25, Amazon
"The Magic Misfits: The Second Story," by Neil Patrick Harris, $12, Amazon
September 20, 2018
"To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence," by Lisa Kohn, $16, Amazon
September 18, 2018
"Princesses Save the World," by Savannah Guthrie & Allison Oppenheim, $12, Amazon
"Dear America," by Jose Antonio Vargas, $17, Amazon
September 11, 2018
"Too Big to Fail," by Andrew Ross Sorkin, $15, Amazon
September 10, 2018
"Fear," by Bob Woodward, $15, Amazon
"Betty Ford," by Lisa McCubin, $15, Amazon
"Perfectly Clear," My Michelle LeClair, $14, Amazon
September 7, 2018
"Live Long and...," by William Shatner, $18, Amazon
September 5, 2018
"Small Fry," by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, $17, Amazon
September 4, 2018
"Turning Pages" by Sonia Sotomayor, $18, Amazon
"The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor," by Sonia Sotomayor, $12, Amazon
"Me, Myselfie & I," by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell, $18, Amazon
September 3, 2018
"It's Momplicated," by Debbie Alsdorf and Joan Edwards Kay, $13, Amazon
August 30, 2018
"Pressure Cooker," by Martha Stewart, $20, Amazon
August 28, 2018
"Real Life Dinners," by Rachel Hollis, $13, Amazon
"Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses," by James and Sue Patterson, $13, Amazon
August 17, 2018
"What Can You Do with a Toolbox?" by John Colaneri, Anthony Carrino and Maple Lam, $11, Amazon
July 14, 2018
"Princesses Save the World" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $13, Amazon
This one is available for pre-order now and officially comes out on September, 18.
"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon
"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon
July 13, 2018
"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon
"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon
"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon
June 22, 2018
"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon
June 19, 2018
"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon
"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon
"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon
June 13, 2018
"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon
"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon
June 6, 2018
"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon
"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon
May 31, 2018
"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon
May 28, 2018
"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon
May 25, 2018
"Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon
May 24, 2018
"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon
May 23, 2018
"Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon
May 22, 2018
"The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon
May 21, 2018
"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon
"Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon
May 16, 2018
"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon
"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon
May 14, 2018
"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon
May 8, 2018
"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon
May 1, 2018
"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon
"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon
"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon
April 27, 2018
"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon
"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon
April 25, 2018
“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon
"The Family Table: Recipes and Moments from a Nomadic Life" by Jazz Smollett-Warwell, Jake Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Jussie Smollett, $16, Amazon
"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon
April 24, 2018
"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon
"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon
April 20, 2018
"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon
April 17, 2018
"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon
"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon
April 16, 2018
"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon
"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon
April 11, 2018
"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon
April 10, 2018
"Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way" by Nathan Turner, $31, Amazon
April 4, 2018
"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon
April 3, 2018
"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon
April 2, 2018
"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon
March 22, 2018
"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon
March 6, 2018
"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon
March 5, 2018
"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon
"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon
February 27, 2018
"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon
"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon
February 6, 2018
"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon
January 30, 2018
"Gratitude in Motion: A True Story of Hope, Determination, and the Everyday Heroes Around Us" by Colleen Kelly Alexander, $14, Amazon
January 9, 2018
"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon
January 3, 2018
"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon
January 2, 2018
"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon
