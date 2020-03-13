TODAY Show book recommendations 2018

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

December 24, 2018

"The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals," by Joel Sartore, $24, Amazon

December 18, 2018

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $17, Amazon

December 12, 2018

"More Beautiful Than Before," by Steve Leder, $12, Amazon

December 6, 2018

"Shame Nation," by Sue Scheff and Melissa Schorr, $11, Amazon

December 5, 2018

"Short Cuts to Happiness," by Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, $13, Amazon

"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," by Samin Nosrat, $15, Amazon

"The Secret Ingredient," by Gigi Butler, $18, Amazon

"Everyday Magic for Kids," by Justin Flom $9, Amazon

December 4, 2018

"Eat What You Love," Danielle Walker, $17, Amazon

November 27, 2018

"High," by David and Nick Sheff, $12, Amazon

"Tony's Wife," by Adriana Trigiani, $19, Amazon

November 26, 2018

"You're Not That Great (But Neither is Anyone Else)," by Elan Gale, $14, Amazon

November 13, 2018

"Godwink Christmas Stories," by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt, $14, Amazon

November 6, 2018

"Homebody," by Joanna Gaines, $24, Amazon

November 5, 2018

"The Whole Foods Cookbook," by John Mackey, Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman, $18, Amazon

"Fantastical Cakes," by Gesine Bullock-Prado, $19, Amazon

November 1, 2018

"The Power of Love," by Bishop Michael Curry, $16, Amazon

"Martina's Kitchen Mix," by Martina McBride, $19, Amazon

October 30, 2018

"OtherEarth," by Jason Segel and Kristen Miller, $13, Amazon

October 29, 2018

"The Southern Living Party Cookbook," by Elizabeth Heiskell, $32, Amazon

October 25, 2018

"College Admission 101," by Princeton Review and Robert Franek, $9, Amazon

"All About Cake," by Christina Tosi, $22, Amazon

"My Squirrel Days," by Ellie Kemper, $17, Amazon

October 24, 2018

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, $14, Amazon

"Buseyisms," by Gary Busey, $17, Amazon

"Chasing the Gator," by Isaac Toups and Jennifer V. Cole, $22, Amazon

October 23, 2018

"The Gift That I Can Give," by Kathie Lee Gifford, $13, Amazon

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $21, Amazon

October 22, 2018

"Trump, the Blue-Collar President," by Anthony Scaramucci, $18, Amazon

October 19, 2018

"How to Stay Alive," by Bear Grylls, $13, Amazon

October 17, 2018

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

October 16, 2018

"Comfort in an Instant," by Melissa Clark, $15, Amazon

"Where You Go: Life Lessons from my Father," by Charlotte Pence, $17, Amazon

"Mix-and-Match Mama Meal Planner," by Shay Shull, $13, Amazon

"Candace Center Stage," by Candace Cameron Bure, $16, Amazon

October 10, 2018

"I Love You More Than...," by Taye Diggs, $13, Amazon

"Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment," by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, $9, Amazon

"Target: Alex Cross," by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

October 9, 2018

"Elbow Grease," by John Cena, $13, Amazon

"Fame: The Hijacking of Reality," by Justine Bateman, $17, Amazon

"Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel," $13, Amazon

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

October 8, 2018

"Presidents of War," by Michael Beschloss, $17, Amazon

October 3, 2018

"Joy's Simple Food Remedies," by Joy Bauer, $14, Amazon

"Builder Brothers: Big Plans," by Drew and Jonathan Scott, $16, Amazon

Super Satya Saves the Day," by Raakhee Mirchandani, $20, Amazon

October 2, 2018

"Struck," by Douglas Segal, $13, Amazon

October 1, 2018

"Next Level Thinking," by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

"Pull Up a Chair," by Tiffani Thiessen, $17, Amazon

September 28, 2018

"I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way," by Nathan Turner, $27, Amazon

September 26, 2018

"American Like Me," by America Ferrera, $14, Amazon

September 25, 2018

"Know Your Value," by Mika Brzezinski, $14, Amazon

"This is the Day," by Tim Tebow, $15, Amazon

September 24, 2018

"Pop Stars, Pageants & Presidents: How an Email Trumped My Life," by Rob Goldstone, $25, Amazon

"The Magic Misfits: The Second Story," by Neil Patrick Harris, $12, Amazon

September 20, 2018

"To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence," by Lisa Kohn, $16, Amazon

September 18, 2018

"Princesses Save the World," by Savannah Guthrie & Allison Oppenheim, $12, Amazon

"Dear America," by Jose Antonio Vargas, $17, Amazon

September 11, 2018

"Too Big to Fail," by Andrew Ross Sorkin, $15, Amazon

September 10, 2018

"Fear," by Bob Woodward, $15, Amazon

"Betty Ford," by Lisa McCubin, $15, Amazon

"Perfectly Clear," My Michelle LeClair, $14, Amazon

September 7, 2018

"Live Long and...," by William Shatner, $18, Amazon

September 5, 2018

"Small Fry," by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, $17, Amazon

September 4, 2018

"Turning Pages" by Sonia Sotomayor, $18, Amazon

"The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor," by Sonia Sotomayor, $12, Amazon

"Me, Myselfie & I," by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell, $18, Amazon

September 3, 2018

"It's Momplicated," by Debbie Alsdorf and Joan Edwards Kay, $13, Amazon

August 30, 2018

"Pressure Cooker," by Martha Stewart, $20, Amazon

August 28, 2018

"Real Life Dinners," by Rachel Hollis, $13, Amazon

"Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses," by James and Sue Patterson, $13, Amazon

August 17, 2018

"What Can You Do with a Toolbox?" by John Colaneri, Anthony Carrino and Maple Lam, $11, Amazon

July 14, 2018

"Princesses Save the World" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $13, Amazon

"Princesses Save the World" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $13, Amazon

This one is available for pre-order now and officially comes out on September, 18.

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon

"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon

"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon

July 13, 2018

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon

"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon

"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon

June 22, 2018

"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon

"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon

June 19, 2018

"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon

"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon

June 13, 2018

"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon

"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon

"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon

HOMEBODY: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave by Joanna Gaines Harper Design "Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon

June 6, 2018

"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon

"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon

"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon

"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon

May 31, 2018

"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon

"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon

May 28, 2018

"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon

"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon

May 25, 2018

"Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon

Amazon "Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon

May 24, 2018

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon

Amazon "First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon

May 23, 2018

"Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon

Amazon "Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon

May 22, 2018

"The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon

Amazon "The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon

May 21, 2018

"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon

Amazon "Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon

"Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon

Amazon "Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon

May 16, 2018

"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon

"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

May 14, 2018

"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon

"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon

May 8, 2018

"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon

"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon

May 1, 2018

"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon

"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon

"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon

"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon

"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon

"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon

April 27, 2018

"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon

"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon

"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon

"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon

April 25, 2018

“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon

“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon

"The Family Table: Recipes and Moments from a Nomadic Life" by Jazz Smollett-Warwell, Jake Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Jussie Smollett, $16, Amazon

"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon

"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon

April 24, 2018

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon

April 20, 2018

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon

April 17, 2018

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

April 16, 2018

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

April 11, 2018

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

April 10, 2018

"Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way" by Nathan Turner, $31, Amazon

April 4, 2018

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

April 3, 2018

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

April 2, 2018

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

March 22, 2018

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

March 6, 2018

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

March 5, 2018

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

February 27, 2018

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

February 6, 2018

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

January 30, 2018

"Gratitude in Motion: A True Story of Hope, Determination, and the Everyday Heroes Around Us" by Colleen Kelly Alexander, $14, Amazon

January 9, 2018

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

January 3, 2018

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

January 2, 2018

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

For more book recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!