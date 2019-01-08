Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Marco Borges

Celebrity trainer and book author Marco Borges — who is perhaps most famous for his work with Beyoncé and Jay-Z — is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share hearty plant-based recipes from his book "The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World." Borges shows how to make vegan tacos with mushroom "chorizo," colorful quinoa bowls and loaded sweet potatoes that are hearty enough for dinner.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Get The Recipe

Mushroom 'Chorizo' Lettuce Tacos

Marco Borges

These lettuce tacos are a family favorite in our home, and I'm sure they'll be in yours, too. When making this recipe you might want to make an extra batch of the mushroom "chorizo," and store it in the fridge to enjoy with other recipes, like we do. It adds great flavor and a nutritional boost to any meal.

Get The Recipe

Rainbow Quinoa Bowls

Marco Borges

This colorful and nutritious quinoa bowl is loaded with protein, vitamins and fiber. There's no better way to eat your veggies! The quinoa, kale, chickpeas, corn, tomatoes and avocado go together perfectly for a meal that is complete, balanced and full of flavor.

Get The Recipe

Healthy Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Marco Borges

Every bite of this meal is bursting with flavor — it has the perfect combination of sweetness and savoriness from the sweet potatoes and sautéed black beans and kale, and the cashew dressing adds creaminess.

If you like those vegan recipes, you should also try these:

Vegan Mac and Cheese with Cauliflower
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vegan Mac and Cheese with Cauliflower

Chloe Coscarelli
Vegan Meatball Sliders
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vegan Meatball Sliders

Chloe Coscarelli