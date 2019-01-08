Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Celebrity trainer and book author Marco Borges — who is perhaps most famous for his work with Beyoncé and Jay-Z — is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share hearty plant-based recipes from his book "The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World." Borges shows how to make vegan tacos with mushroom "chorizo," colorful quinoa bowls and loaded sweet potatoes that are hearty enough for dinner.

These lettuce tacos are a family favorite in our home, and I'm sure they'll be in yours, too. When making this recipe you might want to make an extra batch of the mushroom "chorizo," and store it in the fridge to enjoy with other recipes, like we do. It adds great flavor and a nutritional boost to any meal.

This colorful and nutritious quinoa bowl is loaded with protein, vitamins and fiber. There's no better way to eat your veggies! The quinoa, kale, chickpeas, corn, tomatoes and avocado go together perfectly for a meal that is complete, balanced and full of flavor.

Every bite of this meal is bursting with flavor — it has the perfect combination of sweetness and savoriness from the sweet potatoes and sautéed black beans and kale, and the cashew dressing adds creaminess.

