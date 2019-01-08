Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today By Kavita Varma-White

After retiring from his NFL football career in 2017, linebacker Devon Still knew what he'd tackle next: helping other families deal with childhood cancer.

It's a second career Still is prepared for. Since 2014, he had been by his daughter Leah's side as she battled Stage IV neuroblastoma. She had a 50-50 chance to live, according to doctors. Now 9, Leah is a cancer survivor.

During her public fight, Leah helped raise more than a million dollars for cancer research, won an ESPY Award for her courage, and formed a close bond with TODAY's Hoda Kotb after appearing in the "Truly Brave" video starring Cyndi Lauper and Sara Bareilles that was produced by Kotb.

Still, who has written a new book, "Still in the Game," spoke to TODAY Parents about the things he wished he had known before becoming a cancer dad. Here's his advice to other families going through the same ordeal.

1. I wish I would’ve know it was okay to be vulnerable in front of Leah because we wouldn’t have bottled up our emotions to help each other stay “strong.”

2. I wish I would’ve known that I needed to take better care of myself because it would’ve allowed me to take better care of Leah. You can’t give what you don’t have. Most parents forget to take care of themselves because they’re too busy focused on taking care of their child. We think we are helping but we are truly hurting them and ourselves without knowing.

3. I wish I would’ve known that you can’t go reading everything online about this disease because sometimes it makes the fight scarier than what it already is.

4. I wish I would’ve known that it truly wasn’t my fault for what Leah was going through. When you find out your child has cancer you immediately start beating yourself up about what you did wrong, what you could’ve done different (foods, drinks,etc.), why you didn’t notice the signs sooner.

5. One thing I’m glad I did know is that no matter what the doctors were saying, no matter what I read on the internet, no matter how stressed I was, no matter how much pain we were in, no matter how many treatments failed, no matter how many times I FELT like giving up, as long as Leah was alive, we still had a chance..we were Still In The Game!