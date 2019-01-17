Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kevin Curry

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women―Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He shows us how to make cheese-stuffed chicken parmesan and Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon. He also reveals his three top tips to master meal prep.

Eating healthy should be less about "you can't eat that" and more about "here's how you can eat that and still stay on track." It doesn't work for every recipe, but it did for this one! Every bite is perfectly savory, crunchy and cheesy.

It has been said that bacon makes everything better, and it's true! The Brussels sprouts are still the star of this dish, but crisp, salty bacon makes them that much better.

3 commandments of meal prep:

1. Buy only what you're actually going to eat.

Don't go overboard and over buy. It's easy to get carried away with food shopping, but try to stay conscious of the amount you're buying. Purchase only what you'll be able to cook and consume that week. Try to avoid overloading your fridge and freezer.

2. Be budget friendly and practical.

Meal prepping can be a great money saver. Planning and prepping your meals ahead of time helps avoid the need to resort to take-out or spend too much on last minute meals. Also, avoid splurging on expensive ingredients, you can make amazing meals with affordable foods.

3. Store your food in high-quality containers.

Air is the enemy when it comes to storing food. Invest in good-quality containers with tight fitting lids to ensure your meals stay fresh as long as possible. Also, try to use containers that are microwave- and/or oven-safe to make reheating easy.

