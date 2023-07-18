Who is David Woolley? Get to know 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's fiancé

Ever since Christine Brown announced that she had found love once again following her divorce from Kody Brown, "Sister Wives" fans have been eager to learn more about the new man in her life: David Woolley.

The reality star, 51, first revealed that she'd found love in February 2023, saying that her new beau was "everything (she'd) been looking for." Just a few days later, Brown went Instagram official with Woolley, sharing a selfie.

Flash forward two months and the couple was ready to announce their engagement.

While we wait to see if Woolley makes any appearances in the next season of "Sister Wives," out in August, here's everything we know so far about the man that captured Brown's heart.

Like Christine Brown, David Woolley has a large family

Brown has six children, and her fiancé is also used to having lots of family around.

In a recent Instagram post, Woolley introduced "Sister Wives" fans to his family. Woolley has eight children, six of whom are married, and 10 grandchildren.

While Woolley will likely appear in future "Sister Wives" seasons, some of his children have expressed an interest in living a more private life, which is why he blocked their faces in the photo.

"Half of my kids do not want to be in the spot light, so I'm respecting their wishes and you won't see their faces on here ... I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids," he wrote on Instagram in July.

Brown has applauded her fiancé for playing such an active role in his children and her own children's lives. In June, she honored Woolley on Father's Day with an Instagram tribute.

“I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well,” she wrote.

This will be the second marriage for both

Woolley and his first wife, the mother of his children, were married for 20 years until she died in 2012, per her obituary. The father of eight said he has been a single dad for 11 years and has dated since then but it "never went anywhere."

Meanwhile, Brown was married to Kody Brown for nearly 26 years and was part of a plural marriage with three other women.

He's a longtime business owner

As Woolley explained on Instagram in July, he has been doing drywall since 1980 and has owned his company for 20 years.

He's won a stamp of approval from Christine Brown's family and friends

After Brown and Woolley announced their engagement, Janelle Brown reacted to the news and left the following comment: “Hurray!!!”

Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown Queiroz, who got married in July but was engaged at the time of her mom's announcement, left the following comment: "We’re literally twinsies."

Since their engagement, Brown has posted photos of the two spending time with each others' families.

Based on some cheeky Instagram posts, he has a sense of humor

When Brown celebrated her birthday in April, she and Woolley ate nachos — and made an inside joke that only "Sister Wives" fans would know.

“I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!” she captioned the post.

Woolley shared the same photos on his Instagram account, along with the following caption: “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!”

Some of Brown's fans noted that she might be throwing shade at her ex-husband Kody Brown since he once said he was “grossed out” by her when she ate nachos during their courtship.

They enjoy traveling together

In recent months, the lovebirds have gone on several trips together, including a vacation to California with Brown's youngest daughter, Truely, in May, and a trip to Disneyland in April.

The couple visited Nashville together in June and got all dolled up for a night on the town.

He refers to Christine Brown his 'queen'

Woolley frequently refers to his fiancée as "my queen" and regularly showers her with love on Instagram.

"When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before," he shared in one post earlier this year, adding that he's the "luckiest guy."

In his most recent post, Woolley said he's "really excited to be with Christine" and said "the future is really bright!!"