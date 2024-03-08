Where Taylor Swift goes, Travis Kelce follows.

The Super Bowl champion was seen taking in Swift’s “Eras Tour” show at Singapore’s National Stadium on March 8 during the international leg of her tour.

One fan account captured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dancing while Swift performed a hit from "Reputation" during one of the six concerts she's hosting at the venue.

“Travis Kelce and friends vibing to ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” the post on X read.

Taylor Swift performs during her "Eras Tour" on March 2, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

“Travis in his Rep Era ,” someone wrote on another post on X while Kelce grooved along to “...Ready for It?”

“Travis Kelce at Taylor’s fifth Singapore show tonight!” another fan account captioned a photo of Kelce.

Another clip, purportedly after the show, captured Swift racing into Kelce's arms to give him a hug and a kiss.

"SCREAMING," one fan shared in response to the video on X.

"they’re so end game," another replied.

"She’s in love, she’s in love and she’s doesn’t care who knows it!" one person posted.

Kelce’s friend Harry Clark shared a video to his Instagram story on March 8, showing off a wristband from the tour, while tagging his location as National Stadium. He also posted a video of Swift singing onstage, captioning it by writing, “GO TAY TAY.”

Travis Kelce's friend Harry Clark shows off his bracelet while seeing Taylor Swift perform in Singapore. @_hcthegreat via Instagram

The “Cruel Summer” singer has another date at the National Stadium on March 9 before returning to the international leg of her tour on May 9 in Paris. It remains to be seen if Kelce will accompany her.

Travis Kelce hits Singapore following his brother’s retirement

Kelce’s trip to Singapore comes amid a whirlwind travel schedule. Earlier this week, he was in Philadelphia to support his brother, Jason Kelce, when he announced his retirement from the NFL.

Travis Kelce goes to Australia with Taylor Swift

Last month, the superstar tight end was with Swift when her tour took her to Australia. Before her concerts, the pair went to the Sydney Zoo. Kelce said it was an amazing experience.

“It’s a wild ride, but I will tell you this: Australia? Did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” he said on the March 6 episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother.

Travis Kelce watches the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" in Accor Stadium in Sydney on Feb 23, 2024. James Gourley / Shutterstock

He also said the concerts there were something to behold, comparing them to the shows she did in November in Argentina.

“Sydney did not disappoint,” he said. “I’m pretty sure the crowds over there are — they’re already rowdy. The Australians are pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time. I like to have a good time.

“They were just like a little bit louder than the Argentinian crowd. And I was not expecting that because Argentina was so f------ loud, and they were, they were into it. And so was Sydney. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get. Shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift in Argentina

Kelce has a handle on Argentina because he saw her perform in Buenos Aires, the first of the three international trips he took to see Swift on her "Eras Tour." She infamously kissed him after a show, which set off a frenzy because the couple had not yet officially gone public with their romance at that time. Swift publicly discussed their relationship for the first time in December when Time magazine named her the Person of the Year.

During her Nov. 11 show, Swift also changed the lyrics in “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me” — something she also did in Australia and again in Singapore.