Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast won the iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year award, and the brothers credited one group of people in particular with playing a part in the win: Taylor Swift fans.

"We would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all of the 92%ers out there, aka Swifties, who voted for us to win this award," Jason Kelce said, referencing the name of their podcast listeners, in a clip posted on Instagram on March 11.

"Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us," he added. "To receive an award like this is beyond humbling."

Travis Kelce chimed in: "Thank you guys for everything, and we truly do have the best fan base in the entire world. Thank you guys for voting every single day of every single month and every hour that day."

In addition to playing professional football last season, the Kelce brothers also co-host the "New Heights" podcast, where they discuss sports, their families, and of course, Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

"We absolutely love making this podcast each and every week," Jason Kelce, 36, said. "And it is beyond rewarding when we get to find out that it resonates with so many people out there and that they get joy out of it because we sure put a lot of that into it."

"And you guys make this show what it is," Travis Kelce, 34, added. "We truly appreciate you guys, and thank you again to iHeart Podcast Awards, to the 92%ers, thank you guys as well, and to our production team and crew. We can't not thank Wave (Podcasting). We love you guys."

During last week's episode of "New Heights," the pair discussed Jason Kelce's announcement that he would be retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, got choked up while talking about his brother's retirement.

"In this game alone, you’ve always been a step ahead of me, and it’s always been like I’ve had that flotation device right there," Travis Kelce said, becoming emotional. "To have you out of it man, it feels empty. And it definitely feels like it’s complete, you know, it was a success."

Jason Kelce replied saying that even though he won't be playing in the games, he will still be there for his brother.

"I look forward to being able to appreciate and watch your games more and take in the bigger picture of football and everything that it has to offer," he said. "It's a different chapter and in some ways I'll be able to experience more things and do things that I've never done before, which is exciting."