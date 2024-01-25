Why Taylor Swift fans and cat lovers are rallying behind bullied Bills kicker

Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass missed a crucial game-tying field goal late in his team’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. But there is some good that has come out of his devastating miss.

While Bass has since deleted his social media accounts following online threats he received after his 44-yard attempt sailed right, several people have shown support for him by donating in his name the Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue nonprofit organization in Western New York. Bass has appeared in a campaign for the group.

“We stand with Tyler Bass. Don’t bully our friend,” Ten Lives Club spokesperson Kimberly LaRussa told TODAY in an interview that aired Jan. 25.

Tyler Bass (No. 2) watches as his fourth quarter, 44-yard field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoff game hooks right. Al Bello / Getty Images

LaRussa said Bass is getting a lot of love.

“People are just making comments and sharing nice words about Tyler Bass in their donations,” she said. “And we’re just blown away right now.”

It’s not only Bass fans who are contributing, either. Taylor Swift fans have also gotten in on the act.

“There are a lot of Swiftie groups out there that are rallying and donating on behalf of Tyler Bass,” LaRussa said.

Tyler Bass looks on during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 24, 2022 in Detroit. Nic Antaya / Getty Images

The Ten Lives Club says it has received more than $260,000 through Bass’ campaign, with many people donating $22, in honor of his No. 2 jersey.

Bass’ miss brought back memories of another infamous missed Bills kick. In Super Bowl 25 in 1991, Scott Norwood also pushed a kick wide right in the waning moments of the game, in which the Bills ultimately lost to the New York Giants, 20-19. The team went to three consecutive Super Bowls after that, losing each time. The Bills have not been back to the big game since, a frustration for a fan base craving a Super Bowl title.

LaRussa says it’s been nice to see people rally to Bass’ side during this time.

“I just hope that’s bringing him some joy right now during this time,” she said.