Travis Kelce chokes up talking to brother Jason about his retirement: ‘I couldn’t be more proud’

Travis Kelce is asking for some Kleenex, again.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end choked up talking about his brother Jason Kelce's retirement from the NFL during the March 6 episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

"In this game alone, you've always been a step ahead of me and it's always been like I've had that flotation device right there," Travis Kelce said, becoming emotional. "To have you out of it man, it feels empty. And it definitely feels like it's complete, you know, it was a success."

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs hug after a game on Nov. 20, 2023. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Travis Kelce, 34, paused to collect himself, before continuing his heartfelt tribute to the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

"It was a fun a-- journey to watch... Like I said yesterday, man, I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all on the journey with you," he said.

"It was cool being the tag team with you," Travis Kelce continued, referencing several sports the brothers played together before both ending up in the NFL.

Jason Kelce, 36, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday during an emotional press conference in Philadelphia, making the news official after months of speculation.

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce and the brothers' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, attended the announcement, shedding many tears along the way as Jason Kelce reflected on his 13 seasons in the NFL.

Travis Kelce reacts during his brother Jason Kelce's retirement announcement on March 4. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

"I couldn't have been more proud listening to you yesterday and it's been a lot of a lot of emotions, a lot of sad emotions, a lot of exciting emotions. I mean, you got the f---ing world in your palm right now, dude," Travis Kelce said. "You got three little ones that I know you're dying to watch grow up and it's just a lot of exciting future things that we have to look forward to."

He then wrapped up his slew of praises with a joke: "Yeah, so back to the speech. Can I see the Kleenex?"

During Jason Kelce's 45-minute speech, he held back tears as he thanked his coaches, members of the Eagles organization and his family as he looked back on his 13 seasons.

He reflected on how much his family meant to him during his professional football career, and specifically recalled the night he met Kylie Kelce, the woman he would later marry.

"I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," he said. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time."

Kylie Kelce responded to her husband's comments in an interview with NBC affiliate WCAU on Tuesday.

"I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it," she said. "I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL."

As for what's next for the 2018 Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer? Probably more podcasting, and potentially more shirtless, screaming tailgating at his brother's games.