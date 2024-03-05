Jason Kelce touched a nerve with his emotional press conference announcing his retirement.

Kelce spoke to the media on March 4 to say he was retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 seasons. Reflecting on a career that will most likely end with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jason Kelce gave another hall of fame performance according to fans who were touched by how he let his feelings show.

Jason Kelce cries while announcing his retirement. Matt Rourke / AP

Jason Kelce broke down multiple times in his speech as he discussed everything from losing to his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in last year’s Super Bowl to the love he has for his wife, Kylie Kelce.

He wasn't the only Kelce who showed his emotions. His family was there on his big day, embracing the enormity of the moment.

Travis Kelce reacts when brother Jason Kelce announced his retirement from football. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Younger brother Travis Kelce was on hand, wiping away tears, while their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, were also in attendance to watch their son hang up his cleats, metaphorically speaking. They could also be seen dabbing at their eyes while Jason Kelce spoke.

Donna Kelce (center) fights back tears next to Ed Kelce (right) and Travis Kelce (left). Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Onlookers were struck by the emotions on display. That post brought out a flood of strong responses about how refreshing it was to see men be emotional.

“Jason & Travis Kelce should be considered role models for modern men. Live in the moment, show your emotions, foster those relationships,” one X user raved. “If you’re a boy mom/dad, this should be the goal.”

“Jason Kelce is a great example of how impactful it is to be vulnerable in showing your emotions,” someone else commented.

“They had permission to feel what they felt without judgement or criticism,” one X user pointed out.

Ed Kelce was overcome with emotion watching his son announce his retirement. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

X users applauded Ed and Donna Kelce for hypothetically creating a home environment where their sons felt at free to express themselves.

“Whatever Ed and Donna did to help their sons become emotionally available needs to be studied,” someone wrote on X.

“Whatever they did, they did it absolutely right in raising those two,” another person wrote.

“Petition for the Kelce’s to write a book on raising boys secure enough to show emotion,” someone wrote.

People were ready to learn whatever the Kelces had to teach.

Teaching boys to express their emotions is a hard thing to do but it is the most important thing you can give to your son,” someone else commented.

“I have a 12yo son…teach me the ways,” another person commented.The brothers' ability to lower their defenses, and be vulnerable, seemed to be a major takeaway from the conference — in addition to the retirement news.

“The way Jason and Travis Kelce are comfortable enough to let us see their emotions is honorable. Vulnerability is a superpower and I wish men weren’t looked down upon for it,” another person wrote.

“I just know anyone who watches/listens to New Heights is going to need therapy this week after seeing Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement and Travis’ reaction,” someone else wrote. “Just the perfect encapsulation of openly loving and being in touch with their emotions.”