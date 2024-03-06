Travis Kelce raves about his trip to Australia, calls Taylor Swift the ‘best thing possible’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Travis Kelce’s trip Down Under is something he will always remember.

The three-time Super Bowl champion discussed his visit to Australia on the March 6 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, recently retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.

“It’s a wild ride, but I will tell you this: Australia? Did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” he said, while noting he only went to Sydney and he hopes to one day visit friends he has in Melbourne.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Kelce loved his trip to the Sydney Zoo with girlfriend Taylor Swift, while noting helicopters were “full on” surrounding them “just flying around.”

“This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible,” he said about the attention they received.

Travis Kelce also detailed how they saw kangaroos and red pandas and how he got to pet a rhinoceros.

"How is that not the f------ thing you lead with?" Jason Kelce asked incredulously.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are having a whirlwind romance. After the Super Bowl, the pair jetted to Australia. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"It felt terrifying to be even in the same pen," his brother said about the experience.

Another experience that will stay with him is seeing Swift perform in concert in Sydney, which he compared to seeing her perform in Argentina last November, when he caught that concert.

“Sydney did not disappoint,” he said. “I’m pretty sure the crowds over there are — they’re already rowdy. The Australians are pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time. I like to have a good time.

“They were just like a little bit louder than the Argentinian crowd. And I was not expecting that because Argentina was so f------ loud, and they were, they were into it. And so was Sydney. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get. Shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”