Travis Kelce arrives in Australia ahead of Taylor Swift’s Sydney concerts

Travis Kelce has flown across the world to support Taylor Swift on the international leg of her “Eras Tour.”

On Feb. 21, TODAY.com confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end touched down in Sydney.

Australia’s “The Morning Show” captured the moment Kelce deboarded a private plane on Feb. 22 (in Australia) ahead of Swift’s four shows at the Accor Stadium. Her first performance at the stadium will be on Feb. 23.

Kelce has traveled far to see the pop icon perform before. In November, he flew to Argentina for one of Swift’s Buenos Aires concerts.

While he watched the impressive three-hour set from a special VIP section, Swift decided to give him a sweet shoutout.

She slightly tweaked the lyrics for her song “Karma” and sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

In the original lyric, she sings, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me.”

Swifties passionately cheered after hearing the reference to Kelce and many recorded his immediate reaction.

The NFL player, who was standing next to Swift’s father, Scott Swift, playfully covered his face and smiled in multiple videos shared on social media.

His possible attendance at one of Swift’s Sydney concerts would mark the third time he has seen the “Eras Tour.” Before they started dating, Kelce spoke on his “New Heights” podcast about attending a Kansas City show in July and trying to give Swift his number before their romance began.

Since then, the two have dominated headlines as Swift traveled to cheer him on during multiple Chiefs games. The “Anti-Hero” singer managed to perform four shows in Tokyo before arriving in Las Vegas in time to see Kelce’s team defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11.

After the pair shared a romantic moment on the field after the win, they danced the night away at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

The club posted a video to its official Instagram account that showed the couple singing and kissing as a remix of her song “Love Story” blasted in the background.

Swift resumed her “Eras Tour” a few days later and flew to Melbourne, Australia, to play for her biggest crowd ever on a tour.

After her Australian concert dates, Swift will head to Singapore for her next group of tour dates on March 2.