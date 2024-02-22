Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gone from the excitement of the Super Bowl to some quiet time feeding the kangaroos together at Australia's Sydney Zoo.

The pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted visiting the zoo on Feb. 22 after Kelce flew to Australia to meet up with Swift, according to 7News Australia.

Just over a week after Swift cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs as they won Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, the couple enjoyed a private tour of the zoo, the station reported.

They were seen hand-feeding kangaroos and taking selfies ahead of Swift's upcoming shows in Sydney for her blockbuster Eras Tour, according to 7News Australia.

The singer was seen wearing sneakers, denim shorts and a red tank top, while Kelce was clad in red shorts, a white baseball hat and a dark shirt as they casually strolled around the zoo.

Swift, who also was spotted at the zoo a day earlier, according to 7News Australia, is scheduled to play four shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium beginning on Friday.

Kelce has traveled internationally to see Swift perform before. In November, he flew to Argentina for one of Swift’s Buenos Aires concerts.