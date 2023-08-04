Ryan Gosling makes Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. He’s not the 1st actor to do so

Ryan Gosling has proven that he can, in fact, have a successful career as a singer.

In the 2023 "Barbie" movie, Gosling portrays Ken, and his song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie's soundtrack debuted at No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making this the actor's first time ever as a charting artist.

On YouTube, the song also has over 3 million views, and let's not forget his incredible Matchbox Twenty cover of "Push" that he did for the "Barbie" film as well.

But as incredible as his singing chops are, Gosling isn't the only actor to break through Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Read on to see more actors who charted as well.

Kristen Bell

In 2013, Kristen Bell starred as Princess Anna in the Disney hit "Frozen." The actor, who's also known for voicing Gossip Girl in the beloved series of the same name, once had three of her songs from the "Frozen" soundtrack land in the Hot 100, such as “Love Is an Open Door," which peaked at No. 49 in 2014, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” that landed at No. 51 in 2014 and “For the First Time in Forever” that came in at No. 57 in 2014. How's that for musical talent?!

Bradley Cooper

In October 2018, Bradley Cooper impressed everyone with his singing skills when he appeared alongside Lady Gaga in the remake of "A Star Is Born."

The movie's hit song, "Shallow," which he sings alongside Gaga, eventually hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019. Many celebrities have also performed the duet themselves, including Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

As millennials and some Gen Z kids know, "High School Musical" (2006) is one of the best movies to ever come out of the Disney Channel.

When Efron and Hudgens sang "Breaking Free," it debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 86 and then leaped to No. 4 in 2006. Efron's song “Get’cha Head in the Game” also soared to No. 23.

Since Efron's voice was blended with songwriter and vocalist Drew Seeley's, his credits for the songs were later changed to Seeley's.

“In the first movie, after everything was recorded, my voice was not on them,” Efron reportedly told the Orlando Sentinel in 2007, according to Teen Vogue. “I was not really given an explanation. It just kind of happened that way. Unfortunately, it put me in an awkward position. It’s not something I expected to be addressed. Then 'High School Musical' blew up. I’m very fortunate that Drew has gotten proper credit and also that I’ve gotten the opportunity to come back and try it again with my own voice.”

Zac Efron, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman

Zac Efron and Zendaya's 2017 film, "The Greatest Showman," was another movie that had a lot of catchy songs.

Their duet, “Rewrite the Stars,” peaked at No. 70 on the Hot 100 chart in 2018. Then, another song from the film, “The Greatest Show,” performed by Efron, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle, reached No. 88.

Jimmy Fallon

In 2002, Jimmy Fallon made the Billboard 200 chart with his comedy album, "The Bathroom Wall." Ten years later, his 2012 album, "Blow Your Pants Off," debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200.

Since he thought he could do better, according to Billboard, he later teamed up with will.i.am in 2014 to do his first musical “Ew!” which was based on his famous “Ew!” skits that he did with Seth Rogan, Efron, Taylor Swift and more.

When Fallon and will.i.am performed their sketch on "The Tonight Show," the song ended up debuting at No. 26 on the Hot 100.

Jamie Foxx

Foxx first made it on the Billboard charts in 1994 with his album "Peep This." In 2017, he appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" and said he would host parties for artists in the hopes that they would one day want to collaborate with him, even though he was working as an actor at the time.

After grabbing the attention of West, now known as Ye, Foxx landed a spot on the “Runaway” rapper's "Slow Jamz" track with Twista.

But once they were in the studio, Foxx said he thought to himself that the song was "wack" and West was "not going to make it" as a new artist. But to his dismay, the song ended up being "No. 1 in the country," and it helped Foxx get more into music.

Donald Glover

"Atlanta" actor Donald Glover has shown his fans many times that he has what it takes to be a rapper. When he releases music, he does it under the name Childish Gambino. In an interview with Fuse, he said he got the moniker from Wu-Tang Clan's name generator.

After deciding on the name, Glover then began releasing music. His 2013 song “3005” peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Then, in 2016, he reached No. 12 with "Redbone."

Once he gained a massive following, he topped the Hot 100 chart in 2018 with his hit song "This Is America," which is about gun violence and racism in the United States.

Anne Hathaway

"The Devil Wears Prada" actor Anne Hathaway blew away fans with her voice when she appeared in the film adaptation of "Les Miserables" (2012) and sang “I Dreamed a Dream” for the movie.

In 2013, the song peaked at No. 69 on the Hot 100 chart.

Eddie Murphy

Some fans might not know this, but "Norbit" actor Eddie Murphy actually has a background in music. The comedian told Billboard in 2013 he was once in a band called EMMK as a teenager.

But after he made it big on "Saturday Night Live," Murphy started to pursue an acting career. After starring in the 1984 hit movie "Beverly Hills Cop," he showed fans he could really sing when he recorded “Party All the Time” with producer Rick James. Murphy spent three weeks at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1985.

Then, his song “Put Your Mouth on Me” peaked at No. 27 in 1989 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is known for starring as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" films. But before she did that, she used to do some school musicals, according to Billboard.

However, when she took on the role of Katniss, she was told she had to sing a track for the third film, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1," which was released in 2014.

According to Vanity Fair, director Francis Lawrence told The Radio Times that the actor was "horrified to sing" the song. “She cried a little bit in the morning before (the scene) ... She’d probably tell you it was her least favorite day (on set)," Francis Lawrence reportedly said.

However, Jennifer Lawrence ended up singing the tune, and that song, “The Hanging Tree” with James Newton Howard, debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.