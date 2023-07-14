Take note: If you’re looking for a Ken, ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling has a tip

Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest celebrity interview might just be her most swoonworthy one yet.

The YouTube creator, known for her interview series “Chicken Shop Date,” had an endearing encounter with Ryan Gosling at the London premiere of "Barbie" and shared the hilarious video on her TikTok page.

Dressed in a pink tweed blazer, black shirt, pink skirt and blond wig, Dimoldenberg channeled her inner TV anchor Barbie and chatted with Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, on the red carpet.

"I’m actually on the lookout for a Ken myself," she told the actor. "Do you have any tips on how to find a Ken?"

“If you want to find a Ken, hmm,” Gosling said.

The 42-year-old seemed a bit stumped at first but then shared advice with Dimoldenberg.

“You know, drop something,” he said.

“Oh, yeah,” she replied.

Gosling then elaborated on his suggestion.

"And if a Ken picks it up and he gives it to you and he says, ‘Here, you dropped this’ and then quickly goes away and doesn’t invade your space, is very respectful —" he said.

At this point, Dimoldenberg playfully dropped her notecards on the ground.

“Oh, God. Did that just happen? I just dropped my cards," she said.

Right on cue, Gosling bent down to pick them up.

"You dropped this," he said charmingly while handing them back.

"Oh, wow, thank you, Ken," a flirtatious Dimoldenberg said.

Gosling slightly bowed and then said "have a nice day" before turning around while the interviewer finished her video.

"Oh, God, wow," she said, pretending to faint.

Dimoldenberg also asked Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the film, the same question and she had a brilliant response.

"I mean, a Ken really should find you. That’s kind of key, that the Ken is there looking for you and supporting you," she said.

Playing along, the interviewer said, "So maybe just, like, go about my daily life unbothered."

"Yeah, you be you to your full self and Ken will find you," Robbie said.

Earlier this year, Dimoldenberg's interview with Andrew Garfield went viral after the pair exhibited their strong chemistry on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The pair enjoyed a lot of giggly banter and he said, "I only ever want to see you" when she joked that they "must stop meeting like this."

In response to Garfield's bold statement, Dimoldenberg said, "What?!"

Garfield quickly clarified what he meant and said with a laugh, "On like a — that's not the end of the sentence."