By Francesca Gariano

"Glee" might have ended in 2015, but two of its stars, Lea Michele and Darren Criss, shared the stage just like old times to hop on the "A Star Is Born" bandwagon.

The two sang “Shallow,” a duet between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the blockbuster hit at their show on Oct. 26 in Las Vegas. Much like Jack (Cooper), Criss accompanied on guitar while Michele used her powerhouse voice to embrace her inner Ally (Gaga).

“We’ve literally sang this…never,” Michele said onstage before the song began. The two showed off their vocals, giving their best rendition of the hit song of the moment for the crowd. The spontaneous decision seemed to go over well with fans, who cheered their way through the end of the song.

Later, Michele tweeted, “Tonight.. Shallow. This was my dream. I ❤️ you @DarrenCriss #LMDCtour.”

Michele and Criss have been on their "LM/DC" tour together since the end of May, stopping along major cities in the United States before heading off to the United Kingdom at the end of November. They first announced the co-headlining tour on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in April. On tour, Michele and Criss have performed their own solo work (Michele is promoting her 2017 album, "Places," and Criss is promoting his 2017 EP, "Homework") while also adding in some duets of Broadway classics and songs they wished had made it onto an episode of "Glee."