Eddie Murphy wins 1st Emmy ever for iconic return to 'SNL': 'It's been 40 years'

Eddie Murphy’s return to “Saturday Night Live” after 35 years paid off big time!

The 59-year-old actor and comedian won his first Emmy award on Saturday for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for hosting the variety sketch show in December 2019 for his first big return to the show since 1984.

In true Eddie Murphy fashion, the "Coming to America" star started and ended his thank you speech with a laugh.

“Thank you to everybody at the Emmy’s, thank you so much for giving me an Emmy,” he began his speech. “I don’t have an Emmy, it’s been 40 years since I started ‘Saturday Night Live’ and this is my first Emmy, so thank you so much.”

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

He continued, saying, “I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together and making this happen. And I want to thank the cast and the writers and the crew at 'SNL.'”

“This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and to have the show turn out the way it did, I’m still floating from it,” he said. “And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”

Murphy’s long-awaited return to "SNL" went off without a hitch on Dec. 21, 2019. The “SNL” alum came with some guests, including appearances from Dave Chapelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and current cast member Kenan Thompson during the opening monologue.

"The Nutty Professor" star in a rare occurrence appeared in every sketch beside the cold open and reprised some of his most famous characters, including Mr. Robinson (a spoof of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”, Buckwheat of the "The Little Rascals,” and Gumby.

Mr. Robinson's cameo received a modern twist, teaching the audience the word “gentrification.”

"It’s like a magic trick," he said. "White people pay a lot of money and then, poof, all of the black people are gone."

Buckwheat made his 2019 appearance as a guest on “The Masked Singer” dressed as an ear of corn. For his tunes, Buckwheat sang some famous songs with a twist.

Gumby appeared later in the show, joining Colin Jost and Michael Che on the “Weekend Update” segment, where he proceeded to act unimpressed by the co-hosts.

"I’ve passed kidney stones with more personality than the both of you," he said.

Murphy joined "Saturday Night Live" as a cast member in 1980 at age 19 and was their second-youngest hire. The breakout star left the show in 1984 and has been part of dozens of box office hits since, including "Dreamgirls," "Shrek," "Beverly Hills Cop," and 2019's "Dolemite Is My Name."