When is ‘Barbie’ available to stream?

"Barbie" has taken the summer — and the box office — by storm.

The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, brought in $155 million during its first weekend at the box office, marking the biggest opening weekend in history for a female-directed film.

And while theater-goers have made a party out of heading to cinemas clad in pink and sparkles, imitating the doll's signature style, some folks are jazzing to watch "Barbie" from home.

Here's what to know.

How to watch the 2023 "Barbie" movie at home (eventually)

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had good news to share this week: "Barbie" will indeed be available on the streaming service Max. As for when, he said it could be the fall.

However, he isn't rushing the film out of theaters.

“We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever (in the business)," he said according to Deadline. "When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall."

"PVOD" stands for premium video on demand.

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, "Barbie" is currently available for preorder from Amazon Prime Video. Those who preorder will get the movie as soon as it's available.

According to Deadline, “Barbie” will be available to watch on airlines in September.

"Barbie" continues to be a box office juggernaut. The movie is currently projected to soon hit the $1 billion mark worldwide.