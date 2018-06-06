Get a 1st look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 'A Star Is Born' trailer

share tweet pin email

The first trailer for "A Star Is Born" debuted on Wednesday — and it's clear from the footage that the movie's title could just as easily refer to Bradley Cooper as a singer or to Lady Gaga as an actress.

The remake of the 1976 Barbra Streisand drama (itself a redo of a 1954 Judy Garland film) marks the directorial debut for Cooper, a four-time Oscar nominee in front of the camera. But just as importantly, it marks the first leading role in a major movie for Gaga, who steals the show in the two-minute, 18-second trailer.

In the movie, which opens Oct. 5, Cooper plays a country musician named Jackson Maine, who discovers and falls for a struggling singer named Ally (played by Gaga).

"Almost every single person has told me I like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I looked," Ally says in one scene.

"I think you’re beautiful," Jackson responds.

"But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons," the movie's official synopsis warns.

In the first look, it's clear Gaga can channel Streisand, but also challenge herself. And the pop legend seemed as excited as her fans by the "A Star Is Born" trailer:

Itâs a dream come true and an honor to be a part of this incredible movie. Bradley's ability as a director, actor and musician is astounding. Itâs called âA Star Is Born,â and Iâm beyond thrilled for you to meet Jack and Ally. #AStarIsBorn https://t.co/L1rIawrzJ4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 6, 2018

"A Star Is Born" features one heck of a back-up band of actors, including Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

But the real stars of the movie may be Cooper and Gaga's voices on original songs, including ones written together and with artists Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson, that were recorded live during the production.

Cooper and Gaga certainly hit a high note — in every sense.