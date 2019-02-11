Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 11, 2019, 2:55 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Lady Gaga made an emotional plea for mental health awareness when she accepted the first award of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday.

The superstar musician accepted the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, for "Shallow," which she recorded with her "A Star Is Born" co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga accepted the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, for "Shallow," by making an emotional plea for mental health awareness. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"I gotta thank God, thank you for looking out for me, thank you for my family at home, I love you," said the 32-year-old performer as she fought back tears.

"If I don't get another chance to say this — I just want to say I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They're so important," she continued. "And lot of artists deal with that, and we got to take care of each other."

"So, if you see somebody that's hurting, don't look away," she urged.

Gaga then pleaded with her colleagues and fans to be sure to take care of themselves as well.

"If you're hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you," she said, adding, "I love you."

The singer and actress also expressed her gratitude for Cooper, who's in the United Kingdom attending the BAFTA awards.

"I wish Bradley were with me right now ... I know he wants to be here," Gaga shared, before gushing, "Bradley, I loved singing this song with you."

Gaga and Cooper beat out Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato for "Fall in Line," Backstreet Boys for "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall for “S Wonderful” and Maroon 5 and Cardi B. for "Girls Like You."

The also singer won two Grammys earlier in the day — best song for visual media for "Shallow" and best pop vocal performance for "Joanne."

Lady Gaga performed "Shallow" with her co-songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Getty Images

Later in the evening, Gaga took to the stage to perform "Shallow" along with her co-songwriters, musicians Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Gaga prowled around the stage like a glam rocker in one of the evening's most thrilling live performances. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Decked out in a low-cut sequined bodysuit, Gaga prowled around the stage like a glam rocker, shaking her hair wildly and bending down low with the microphone stand, to deliver one of the night's most exciting performances.