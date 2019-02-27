Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 11:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Just days after Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga made fans swoon at the 2019 Academy Awards, Warner Bros. has announced that "A Star is Born" is heading back to theaters with 12 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. revealed the blockbuster drama will return to theaters for one week beginning this Friday. This time around, the movie will feature additional footage, longer musical scenes, and an as-yet-unheard song called "Clover."

The studio shared a short teaser of Ally (Gaga) and Jackson (Cooper) performing "Clover" together on an empty stage, which you can watch in the video above.

An extended encore version of "A Star is Born" will feature 12 minutes of never-before-seen footage. Courtesy Everett Collection

Fans seeing the special encore edition of the movie can also look forward to Jackson performing a full version of his opening number “Black Eyes" — and a longer version of “Alibi,” the song he sings right before he pulls Ally onstage with him the first time.

We'll also see a new scene of Jackson singing “Too Far Gone” in his studio.

As for Gaga, we'll see Ally singing a longer version of her a cappella parking lot performance of “Shallow," and we'll be treated to new footage of her singing the ballad “Is That Alright" to Jack at their wedding.

"A Star is Born" was nominated for eight Academy Awards this year, including Best Original Song, which Gaga won with her "Shallow" co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

“A Star is Born” reopens in theaters for one week this Friday.