Fans say Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks' 'Shallow' cover is 'better than the original'

The 2018 chart-topper “Shallow,” from the film “A Star Is Born,” made Bradley Cooper a hit singer and made Lady Gaga an Oscar-winning songwriter. But on Monday, the ballad simply made viewers of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” happy that they tuned in.

That’s because the host welcomed country music crooner Garth Brooks to her show and then joined him for an off-the-cuff cover of the romantic duet.

The abbreviated performance, which lasted two minutes, showed off both singers’ vocal strengths and highlighted the haunting melody.

Fans who caught the performance on YouTube after the show aired raved about it.

“This is incredible! please record this as a studio version,” one wrote. Another added, “Better than the original ! Seriously !” While yet another admirer commented, “I NEED this version with these 2 released like NOW!!!”

There’s just one problem with that sentiment — Brooks already recorded a version of “Shallow,” alongside his on- and off-stage partner, Trisha Yearwood.

Last month, the “Dive Bar” singer released his latest album, “Fun,” and the "Shallow" cover with his wife is the latest single.

In fact, after raising his voice alongside Clarkson’s for their cover, a guilty-looking Brooks looked straight into one of the cameras and said, “Miss Yearwood ... I didn’t enjoy that” — which earned a smile from Clarkson, who then noted, “Well, I’m sorry, Trisha, but I enjoyed every second of it!”

Of course, Clarkson is no stranger to the song, either. Long before she sat across from Brooks to belt it out on her show, she performed it during a stop on her 2019 “Meaning of Life” tour.

“Shallow” wasn’t the only song she shared with Brooks Monday.

The two hit makers also sang along to snippets of a variety of classics, as Brooks strummed his way though songs like “ Mama Tried,” “Piano Man” and “American Pie.”