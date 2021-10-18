Judge approves Kanye West's legal name change to Ye

Kanye West is officially and legally named “Ye.”

Ye, formerly West, filed his request to change his name in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 11, 2021. Ye is a nickname the artist has used for years and the title of his June 2018 album. That work explored his psyche, mental health and family.

Ye, then known as Kanye West is seen leaving a London restaurant on Oct. 10, 2020. Neil Mockford / GC Images

At the time of the album release, Ye announced his plans to go by the nickname officially.

"the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE," he tweeted on Sept. 29, 2018.

Monday, court records showed that his August petition will be granted, though official documents weren’t immediately available.

It has been a year of change for the rapper, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West. Kardashian West filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. The two share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

It was Ye’s first marriage and Kardashian West's third.

Monday afternoon, the rapper shared a photo of the back of his head with a new haircut.

He captioned the picture "¥," which is the symbol for yen. It's unclear if that is related to his name change.

