Super Bowl viewers got several glimpses of Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce during the big game, but one of the singer's friends is now giving a behind the scenes look into their fun antics during football's biggest night.

Keleigh Sperry Teller, the wife of actor Miles Teller, shared several photos from Swift's private suite on Instagram after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

In one post, she shared a group shot with Swift and her pals and wrote the following caption: "INSANITY, what a night😂😂😂."

Teller also called the experience the "best day with my Chiefs fam," describing the Super Bowl as "one for the books."

In her Instagram story, Teller posted another group shot that showed Swift posing with her pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey and several others.

Swift poses with several of her gal pals. @keleighteller via Instagram

Swift and her friends had a lot to celebrate, and stress over, during the high wire game, and Teller shared one photo of the group throwing their hands in the air in excitement.

Celebration time! @keleighteller via Instagram

On TikTok, Teller also posted a video montage that showed Swift going wild as she cheered on Kelce and a video of Swift dancing to her song “You Belong With Me” at an after party at Wynn Las Vegas.

Swift was in good company at the Super Bowl and was seated in a private box with Lively, Ice Spice and several members of Kelce's family, including his mother Donna Kelce, father Ed Kelce and brother Jason Kelce. Her parents Scott and Andrea Swift were also present.

After the Chiefs won the game at the very last minute (err, second), Swift and Kelce celebrated at an after party. The couple was seen kissing and dancing to Swift's own songs.

Swift's parents also got in on the fun and the singer shared a TikTok of them the after party, which unfolded at a packed club.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned the video.