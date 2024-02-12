Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sing ‘Love Story’ to each other after Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win on Feb. 11 by dancing at an after party to a soundtrack of Swift's songs.

The couple were spotted on the dance floor kissing and embracing as they danced together to Swift's 2008 hit "Love Story" while partying with Kelce's teammates and other close friends at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

In a video the club posted on its official Instagram account, Swift dances as she sings along to her lyrics, “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone /I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run /You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess /It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

Swift and Kelce share a post-Super Bowl win kiss on the dance floor at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

“Taylor jamming to her own song with her man is a total vibe,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Good for them that’s the way you do it,” someone else wrote, while another added, “Feel the love.”

Her official fan account also celebrated the scene, noting that it was a full-circle moment for the pop star. Swift first started re-recording her hits three years ago so she could own the masters with “Love Story.”

“It’s been 3 years since this princess started the journey of reclaiming her life’s work with #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion,” @taylornation13 wrote. “Since then, 105 songs have joined her outside of the vault.”

The couple chat with the party's famous DJ, Marshmello. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

In another video, Kelce can be seen handing Swift his jacket before walking out in front of cameras.

Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, dressed in yellow and red plaid overalls and wearing a wrestling mask, boogied down onstage alongside the party’s hit-making DJ, music producer Marshmello, who wore his trademark mask.

Swift and Kelce arrive at XS Nightclub. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

In another video the club posted, Kelce sang along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jason Kelce celebrates his younger brother's Super Bowl win at the party. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

A rep for the club told TODAY.com in an email that Kelce and his Chiefs teammates, who claimed victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win their third Super Bowl, arrived at the celebratory party with their loved ones around 2:15 a.m. PT.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dances at the party. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

The Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in 2020 against the 49ers, and again in 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift shares a hug with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

Other celebrities joining the team at the bash included Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Miles Teller.

Travis Kelce mugs from the camera from the deejay booth. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

"Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrated until about 3:30 a.m. before departing the venue," the club revealed in its email.

Kelce sings alongside Marshmello in the deejay booth. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

"Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the remaining Kansas City Chiefs kept the party going until 5:15 a.m. as they noshed on a special delivery of chicken fingers and fries and continued to dance in the VIP section," the club added.

Jason Kelce and Patrick Mahomes dance in celebration. XS Nightclub / Courtesy Wynn Las Vegas

Swift famously flew across nine time zones, from a tour stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas, to cheer on Travis Kelce as he played in the high-profile game inside Sin City's Allegiant Stadium.

The "You Belong with Me" singer appeared to arrive at the stadium with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. She watched the game alongside Lively, rapper Ice Spice, Brittany Mahomes and other close pals.