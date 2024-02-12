See the sweet moment Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift his jacket at a Super Bowl after party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win not by going to Disney...but by going to Vegas.

The game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers unfolded on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium and went into overtime, becoming only the second Super Bowl in NFL history to do so.

Swift has been attending NFL games in support of her boyfriend Kelce, who is a tight end for the Chiefs, since September 2023. The Super Bowl marked a culmination for Chiefs fans — and the Swifties who became Chiefs fans.

While people celebrated at home, Swift and Kelce celebrated at an after party at the Wynn Las Vegas along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, and Swift's friend Blake Lively.

When a sweet moment captured on video by the luxury resort and casino, as they walked into the party, Kelce removed his sparkly black jacket and slung it over Swift's shoulders.

Swift appeared to wear the plaid sparkled jacket, which complemented her own black outfit, for the rest of the evening, per photos shared by Wynn.

Swift and Kelce walk into the party hand-in-hand.

Kelce and Swift were alsophotographed kissing at the nightclub, as well as dancing and singing along to Swift's songs — specifically, "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" — on the dance floor.

It's a love story! Pictured: Swift and Kelce kissing.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, watched the nail-biting game together. The Chiefs scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the game, when Patrick Mahomes threw a ball to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, resulting in their win.

In another photo, Swift and Mahomes were seen at the after party with their arms around each other.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have watched Chiefs games together all season.

Swift and Kelce also had a conversation with Christopher Comstock, the electronic music producer better known by his stage name, Marshmello.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello.

Creating his own sartorial theme entirely was Jason Kelce, wearing a luchador mask and Chiefs-themed overalls. Jason Kelce had watched much of the game with Swift, greeting her with a big hug.

At the Wynn, Jason Kelce and Mahomes made an appearance in the DJ booth, as did Travis Kelce, where the Chainsmokers presided.

Jason Kelce, Marshmello and Patrick Mahomes.

Swift's behavior at the Super Bowl reminded some of Jason Kelce, especially when she chugged an entire drink in one go. However, she didn't go as far as to join the brothers at the DJ booth.

For that, there's always the next Super Bowl victory.