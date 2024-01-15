Emmys 2024 red carpet: Live updates on the stars' arrivals

After being postponed over the summer due to writers and actors strikes, the 75th annual Emmy Awards have finally arrived, with actors (and potential winners) walking the red carpet.
The long-awaited award show is set to kick off Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT from Peacock Theater at L.A., located in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Fox.
With host Anthony Anderson (and his mom) ready to take the stage, the Emmys are expected to showcase a myriad of stars from nominated shows like “The White Lotus,” “Succession” and “Abbott Elementary.”
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards already took place earlier this month, with "The Last of Us" walking away with the most awards — a total of eight. "The Bear," "Wednesday" and "The White Lotus" were next, with four wins each.
Here's a full list of this year's Emmy Award nominations.
Follow along for the latest from the red carpet and beyond.
Laverne Cox, interviewer to the stars, arrives to the red carpet
Cox wore a strapless, vintage Thierry Mugler gown to her gig hosting the E! red carpet.
Who is nominated for a 2023 Emmy?
Nominees were released last July, with three HBO shows taking the lead: "Succession," which finished its final season; "The Last of Us," which kicked off its first; and "The White Lotus," which we all checked into for a second time around. Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" was behind the pack, but barely, with 21 nominations.
Check out a few of the nominees of notable categories below.
Outstanding Drama Series
“Andor”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“House of the Dragon”
“The Last of Us”
“Succession”
“The White Lotus”
“Yellowjackets”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Jury Duty”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“Wednesday”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Who is hosting the 2023 Emmy Awards?
Fox and the Television Academy announced in December that Anthony Anderson will be hosting the 2023 Emmy Awards.
“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves," Anderson said in a statement on the Emmy Awards website. "And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards."
Wait, why are the 2023 Emmys being held in 2024?
It's the question on everyone's mind. In short, the Emmys are being held a year late because of the writers and actors strikes.
The original 2023 Primetime Emmys were planned for Sept. 18, but they were postponed in July amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have now ended.
They were moved to Jan. 15, smack dab in the middle of awards season.
How to watch the Emmy Awards on Jan. 15
The Emmy Awards will take place Monday, Jan. 15, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET and 5 to 8 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater in L.A., located in downtown Los Angeles.
The award show is set to air live on Fox and will stream on Hulu the following day, Jan. 16.