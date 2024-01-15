Emmys 2024 red carpet: Live updates on the stars' arrivals

After being postponed over the summer due to writers and actors strikes, the 75th annual Emmy Awards have finally arrived, with actors (and potential winners) walking the red carpet.

The long-awaited award show is set to kick off Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT from Peacock Theater at L.A., located in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Fox.

With host Anthony Anderson (and his mom) ready to take the stage, the Emmys are expected to showcase a myriad of stars from nominated shows like “The White Lotus,” “Succession” and “Abbott Elementary.”

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards already took place earlier this month, with "The Last of Us" walking away with the most awards — a total of eight. "The Bear," "Wednesday" and "The White Lotus" were next, with four wins each.

Here's a full list of this year's Emmy Award nominations.

Follow along for the latest from the red carpet and beyond.