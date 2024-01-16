Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have entered the building — err, Emmys red carpet. This marks the couple's first red carpet since the birth of their first child, son Rocky Thirteen, last November, following a documented fertility journey.

Kardashian Barker's family's reality TV shows, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians," have never been nominated for an Emmy — but she looked perfectly at home at the awards show on Jan. 15.

Perhaps that's thanks to her recent star turn in "The Kardashians" Season Four, during which fans applauded her honest, no-holds-barred conversations with various family members.

The couple is at the 75th Emmys because Barker is presenting, specifically helping host Anthony Anderson open the show. The Blink-182 drummer drummed "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins during a segment of Anderson's monologue.

(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The PDA-loving couple brought kisses, naturally, to the Emmys red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Kardashian Barker was effusive about her love for Barker, and vice versa, leading up to their May 2022 wedding — and continues to be.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT