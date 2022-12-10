Kourtney Kardashian on her IVF journey: 'It gets better'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a candid update nearly one year after stopping her in vitro fertilization journey.

Kardashian Barker posted a black and white photo on her Instagram story on Thursday, Dec. 8, as reported by E! The snap captured the front of her treadmill and a glimpse of the Poosh founder in the mirror, with her face mostly obstructed by her phone.

On top of the image, Kardashian Barker shared an update with fans about her fertility journey, writing, “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Kardashian Barker and her husband, Travis Barker, have remained open about the reality star’s journey with IVF and their desire to have a child together.

However, she revealed during a September 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal that she ultimately made the decision to halt on further IVF treatments. Kardashian Barker explained, “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Kardashian Barker shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Barker also shares stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Prior to the couple’s lavish Portofino wedding in May 2022, they expressed wanting to have more children together and opened up about their fertility struggles.

During an April 2022 episode on the first season of “The Kardashians,” Kardashian Barker spoke about her initial experience with IVF in a confessional, telling the camera, “Travis and I want to have a baby. My doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Kardashian Barker claimed at the time that the medicine that she was given by her doctor forced her into menopause, as well as put her into a depression. She said, “I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just like having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

She shared another IVF update in an October 2022 episode during season two of the family’s reality show, speaking about her “thicker” physique and how her body has changed since starting her IVF treatments eight months prior.

“My a-- is amazing,” Kardashian Barker said. “I’m so into my thicker body. I looked at photos of my body when I was so skinny. It is cringey.”

Though some of the physical reactions to her IVF treatments were celebrated by Kardashian Barker, she said that it has also taken a toll on her body both “mentally and physically,” as well as affected her comfort with her looks amid people on social media asking if she’s pregnant.

“Obviously, we wish that,” Kardashian said of having a child with Barker. “If it’s in God’s plan, then it is.”