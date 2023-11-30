Why fans are applauding Kourtney Kardashian on Season 4 of 'The Kardashians'

Fans have been calling Kourtney Kardashian Barker “The Kardashians” Season Four standout.

The eldest Kardashian has been keeping it real with how she feels about her family and the controversial men in their lives — and viewers are loving it.

The season began with an explosive fight between Kourtney and her younger sister, Kim — yes, about the Dolce & Gabbana debacle, but also about deeper issues between them. Kourtney called Kim a "witch" and a "narcissist." Kim said Kourtney's romance with Travis Barker changed her so much that her friends and family have a group chat devoted to discussing Kourtney Kardashian called “Not Kourtney.”

When it was revealed that Kourtney’s family had a separate group chat to discuss her, some viewers were not happy.

“Totally on Kourtney’s side!!! Is not kind and good vibes to tell your sister that her friends has a different chat to talk about her and to even put Kourtney’s kid’s against her,” one person commented on the show’s Instagram.

In response, Kourtney said she's distancing herself from her family: “I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it." She's happiest, she said, when she's away from them: “I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you.".

The two sisters made up, but Kourtney stayed vocal throughout the season. Kourtney was open about her mistrust of Tristan Thompson after cheating on Khloé Kardashian multiple times, and said her daughter Penelope is "triggered by him."

In the Nov. 23 episode, Kourtney came face-to-face with Tristan for an honest conversation about his behavior, during which she asked if he was a sociopath.

“I feel like in this family, you guys are so lucky," she told Tristan. "For whatever reason, it’s held a higher priority of like, ‘Let’s keep everyone happy and getting along.' For some reason that takes a priority in this family over setting a boundary or taking, having someone’s back.”

Kourtney Kardashian is not afraid to speak her mind — and viewers are taking notice. HULU / HULU

She further elaborated in her one-on-one interview that her family tends to "normalize" some of their exes' behaviors. Kourtney explained that she wants to set a better example for Penelope, who also isn't Tristan's biggest fan.

“Everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don’t want to show my daughter that’s OK,” she said. “Having regret and giving grace I think is right, but also having really clear boundaries, I think, is really important.”

The show's Instagram post featuring Kourtney and Tristan's exchange was posted following the show, with many people being Team Kourtney.

"This is the kourtney we live for," one person commented, while another added, "Kourtney is the only real and honest one about Tristan. Idk how everyone else in the fam can keep acting like he won’t cheat again if khloe does take him back lmao."

"I love how she's handling this," another person commented. "Perfect way to tackle it without pushing him and also making him feel whats going through her head without being fake about it."

“Wow huge respect to kourt she really loves her sister,” one person wrote, while another also added, “She had to deal with this with Scott, she ain’t here for the games and manipulation! She’s here for business love it!”

Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick. She is currently married to Travis Barker and they welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, in October.

When it came to Kourtney's words about how her sisters treat their exes, people on X also had thoughts.

"Also Kourtney Kardashian stating VERY clearly how they’ve prioritised playing happy families with all the bad men in their lives over setting boundaries and supporting the sisters & saying how she doesn’t want this bad behaviour to be normalised to her kids," one person tweeted, adding a "finally someone gets it" gif.

Another person tweeted, in part, "Kourtney is right I’m glad she broke the mold and is like no f--- you respectfully you can tell she actually cares about her sisters happiness.

This wasn't the only incident where people praised Kourtney. Since the season premiere viewers have been applauding Kourtney for her honesty. In the first episode, she said she was happiest when she was away from her family.

“I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you,” Kourtney told Kim Kardashian.

Later after the episode, one person wrote on the show’s official Instagram post, “I appreciate Kourtney’s wisdom in this episode. Sharing about the toxicity of her family putting one another down and how it’s affected her.”

Kourtney's change in behavior or realness has people taking notice. One person even tweeted while watching this season, "Kourtney Kardashian has had therapy and it shows."

Kourtney confirmed this in the series finale, where she speaks, in detail, about how therapy changed her outlook — and perhaps made her the fan favorite she is today.