Kourtney Kardashian asks Tristan Thompson if he identifies as a sociopath

Don't mess with Khloé Kardashian's big sister!

Kourtney Kardashian Barker ripped into her younger sister's ex, Tristan Thompson, in the most recent episode of "The Kardashians."

Tristan, who shares two children with Khloé, has been given loads of airtime this season as he seemingly tries to right his past philandering wrongs with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. He's apologized on-camera to some sisters, including last week's episode when he finally spoke with Kylie Jenner about how he cheated on Khloé in 2019 with her then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

He said in his talk with Kylie he'd also spoken to Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner off camera.

In his chat with the eldest Kardashian sister in the episode released on Nov. 23, Kourtney didn't hold back her feelings toward Tristan.

"I see these TikTok videos and there's these people and they're like, 'I am a sociopath narcissist. I have no empathy, no feelings.' Do you think there's any part of you that relates to that?" she asked her sister's ex.

"You should definitely feel the way you feel, 100%, because if it was my sister, I'd feel the same way," he replied. "I think for me, you know, I want Khloé to be happy and whatever that may be, I'm fully supportive of that."

When pressed by Kourtney, Tristan revealed that he wishes his family had stayed together but added, "I've done things to put myself in a position out of that."

"Yeah, like if the actions don't match the words, it's hard to believe the person with the actions," Kourtney said.

Kourtney went on to say that she feels like the women in the family are often too forgiving of the men who have wronged them in order to keep the familial peace.

"I feel like in this family, you guys are so lucky. Like, all the guys, because, for whatever reason, it's held a higher priority of like, 'Let's keep everyone happy and getting along,'" she lamented, adding that she's been a part of the cycle in the past too. "For some reason that takes a priority in this family over, like, setting a boundary or taking having someone's back."

Later, in her one-on-one interview, she reiterated that point and said she wanted to set a better example for her daughter, Penelope.

"Everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don't want to show my daughter that's OK," she said. "Having regret and giving grace I think is right, but also having really clear boundaries, I think, is really important."