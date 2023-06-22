Why are Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fighting over Dolce & Gabbana?

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ongoing drama over the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana takes center stage on the June 22 episode of "The Kardashians."

In the episode, Kardashian Barker told stylist Dani Michelle that she felt betrayed by Kardashian, who co-designed a Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Dolce & Gabbana just four months after Kardashian Barker and new husband Travis Barker wore multiple Dolce & Gabbana looks during their May 2022 wedding.

Kardashian Barker noted that her sister's “Ciao, Kim” collection was specifically inspired by 1990's era Dolce & Gabbana — just as her and Barker’s wedding attire was. “It just feels like she took the mood board we sent my family," said Kardashian Barker, who remarked on the similar designs.

She added, "She's putting out all these vibes from my wedding, with looks that we so carefully curated and then putting it into the fashion show."

Kardashian Barker, who had stopped speaking to Kardashian, said she understood that designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were a brand and would ultimately do what was in their brand's best interest.

Kardashian, on the other hand, is family.

"I can't really expect as much from them as like I would from my sister," she said.

Kardashian Barker's feelings of betrayal extended to the her mom and manager, Kris Jenner.

“I’m sure my mom did the deal,” she told Michelle, adding that she felt it was "bizarre" that her Jenner never mentioned Kardashian's partnership to her.

"Because it’s four months after my wedding, this had to be planned and worked on for months to get such a big production done," Kardashian Barker added.

The episode showed the Skim's creator making last-minute touches to her high fashion collection moments before debuting it in a surprise appearance during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.

Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were also in Milan to celebrate Kim Kardashian's success. At a dinner with the designers, she could be heard calling her eldest sister a "hater."

Kim Kardashian later explained in a confessional, "I did this to push me mentally and emotionally but knowing Kourtney is mad just kills my vibe ... I just want her to be happy for me."

Later in the episode, Khloé Kardashian told Kim Kardashian that Kardashian Barker felt she "stole her thunder."

"She feels just like, 'Why can't she have something for herself?" said Khloé Kardashian.

After speaking to Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian called Simon Huck, a mutual friend of hers and Kardashian Baker, to discuss the situation.

The Skims founder told Huck she couldn't understand why the eldest Kardashian sister was angry with her.

"I thought I was being really mindful," she said, noting that she advised Dolce & Gabbana to avoid designing anything resembling the Barkers' wedding looks.

In May, Kim Kardashian dropped by TODAY where she talked with Savannah Guthrie about the friction this season on "The Kardashians."

“We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK,” she said. “We’re always family, that’s how we were raised. But I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.

Still, said the KKW Beauty founder, watching "The Kardashians," which is filmed months in advance, can always reignite the drama.

“There’s different cycles,” she said. “You film it, and we think we’re good and we make up, and then you edit it, and then I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back.

“The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions.”