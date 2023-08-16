Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s kids: Meet their blended family

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s life is about to get a little bit more hectic — in the best possible way.

The couple, who got married in May 2022, revealed that they're expecting their first child together, and they pulled off a pretty epic pregnancy announcement.

On June 16, Kardashian Barker attended one of her husband's Blink-182 concerts and held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant." The sweet moment paid homage to a scene from the band's 1999 music video for the song "All The Small Things."

Days later, they announced that they're expecting a baby boy.

The newlyweds each have three children from previous relationships.

Kardashian Barker has spoken openly on several occasions about their desire to welcome another child to the family. The 44-year-old has also shared shared updates about the difficulties of her IVF journey.

In the Season Three premiere of "The Kardashians," the reality star revealed that she was "officially done with IVF," saying she and Barker had decided to see "what God has in store for us" instead.

With a new addition on the way soon, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the couple's growing family.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's kids

Mason Disick

Mason Disick is the eldest of three children Kardashian Barker shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The couple broke up in 2015.

The former couple welcomed their son in December 2009 and the proud parents have shared a plethora of photos and videos of their son on social media over the years.

In 2016, Kardashian Barker posted a video of Mason, then 6, recreating a viral YouTube video as he practiced his British accent. Flash forward a few years, and the mother of three spoke publicly about why she didn't want her 10-year-old son to have his own social media accounts just yet.

“He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us,” she said during a 2020 Instagram Live. “I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like ... he’s 10!”

In 2021, Mason proved that he has savvy social media skills when he texted his aunt, Kim Kardashian, to express his concerns about her daughter North going live on TikTok without asking her first.

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason wrote in a text. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Mason is now 13 and celebrated his bar mitzvah in 2022. His aunt, Khloé Kardashian, took to Instagram to congratulate her nephew, sharing several photos with some of her nieces from the party.

Mason shares a birthday with his younger brother Reign, and their mom has posted several sweet birthday tributes to honor both of her boys on their special day over the years.

Penelope Disick

In 2012, Disick and Kardashian Barker welcomed their second child, a daughter named Penelope.

In 2019, Disick gave his little girl, then 7, the pink bedroom of her dreams during an episode of his TV show “Flip It Like Disick.”

“Obviously, the most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope,” he said during the episode. "And because she goes back-and-forth to her mom Kourtney’s house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s. And I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect.”

On her daughter's 10th birthday last summer, Kardashian Barker shared the following tribute for Penelope on Instagram: "I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world."

A few years earlier, she also shared a list of life lessons she likes to teach her daughter. "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter," she wrote at the time.

In 2022, Kardashian Barker said that she still co-slept with her 10-year-old daughter nearly every night.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born,” she said during an episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “And pretty much still still does, unless she has a friend sleep over.”

Reign Disick

Kardashian Barker and Disick’s third child arrived on a special day: His brother Mason’s birthday. Reign was born on Dec. 14, 2014. His parents revealed his full name — Reign Aston Disick — on Instagram a week later.

In 2019, Kardashian Barker responded to an online troll who wrote the following comment on one of her Instagram posts: “She really need (sic) to cut his hair.”

The mother of three replied with the following sassy comment: “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own.”

The following year, Reign made a major mane move and got a buzz cut. His mom acknowledged the emotional moment with her caption and wrote, "I am not ok."

The 7-year-old is quite the hair chameleon and got a mohawk in the summer of 2022. In March 2023, he debuted yet another hair change: platinum blond locks.

Travis Barker's kids

Atiana De La Hoya

Before he welcomed his two biological children, Barker became stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, whose parents are Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex-wife, and former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Moakler and Barker split in 2006 after less than two years of marriage.

The 24-year-old appeared in her family’s MTV series “Meet the Barkers” in 2005. She has also appeared on “The Kardashians” and an episode of “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown.”

In a 2021 interview with Page Six, De La Hoya spoke about her famous family and discussed her passions and a potential career path.

“Painting, drawing, digital art, sculpture — I’m still trying to find out what’s my thing,” she said at the time.

De La Hoya has maintained a close bond with Barker and regularly posts social media tributes to her stepfather on his birthday and Father's Day.

In 2019, she shared the following message with the musician on Instagram: "Thank you for always putting us first and being there for me no matter what." In 2018, she also called Barker "the strongest person" she knows.

Landon Barker

Barker and Moakler welcomed their first biological child together in 2003: a son named Landon.

Barker’s love for music seems to have influenced his son, now 19, who frequently posts about his love for performing. He also seems to have a passion for fashion and collaborated with the brand Boohoo Man in 2022.

Landon graduated from high school in 2022 and his proud dad posted a sweet social media tribute to celebrate.

“So proud of you,” Barker wrote. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become.”

A few months later, Landon celebrated his 19th birthday and Barker once again took to social media to mark the special occasion.

"You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become," he wrote in part.

Kardashian Barker also paid tribute to the birthday boy on her own Instagram page, writing, in part, “I love you forever and always!”

Landon seems to have a tight bond with his stepmother and even teamed up with Kardashian Barker for an amusing TikTok video in February 2023.

Alabama Barker

Barker and Moakler welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Alabama, in 2005.

When Barker and Kardashian Barker first got engaged, his daughter shared a photo on her Instagram stories and captioned the post, “So happy for you guys I love u both!”

In April 2023, Alabama wished her stepmother happy birthday and shared a loving message for the 44-year-old.

"You’re the best step mom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The 17-year-old continued her post, writing, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

Alabama shares her father's love for music and has shared clips of herself rapping. The father-daughter duo seems to have a tight bond; Barker wished his little girl a happy birthday on Instagram when she turned 17.

"I can’t believe you’re 17! I’m so proud to call you my daughter. God blessed me with you and I’m forever grateful ... I love you," the proud dad wrote.

The adoration appears to be mutual and Alabama gave her dad a sweet shoutout on Instagram just a few months ago, writing, "I love you more than anything."