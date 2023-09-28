Kourtney Kardashian says she's happiest when she's away from her family

Kourtney Kardashian didn't hold back when speaking to her younger sister Kim Kardashian on the phone in the Season Four premiere of "The Kardashians."

The 44-year-old told Kim Kardashian she was a "witch" and a "narcissist" who thinks everything is "about her." Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, revealed that she is part of a group chat devoted to discussing Kourtney Kardashian called "Not Kourtney."

During the conversation, Kourtney Kardashian spoke about wanting to distance herself from her reality TV famous family. "I don't need you guys anymore. I don't need to be a part of it," Kourtney Kardashian said.

Kourtney Kardashian during the Season Four premiere for "The Kardashians." Hulu

When Kim Kardashian expressed concern that her sister wasn't happy, Kourtney Kardashian said she was reading the situation incorrectly.

"I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you," Kourtney Kardashian said.

Some of the conversation revolved around Kourtney Kardashian's 2022 wedding to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, which took place in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian alleged that Kim Kardashian "complained" throughout the wedding, leaving her with the impression that her sister "wasn't happy" for her.

"You couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren't," she said.

"What is that you feel so low of me? ... Figure out why you hate me so much and why you're so angry for me. All of this never happened. I was so happy for you," Kim Kardashian replied.

The conversation was the latest installment in a feud that appeared to bubble up last season over the sisters' work with Dolce & Gabbana.

Months after Kourtney's '90s Dolce & Gabbana-inspired wedding to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian designed a collection for D&G, also riffing on the '90s.

The two resolved their arguments in Season Three, but the wounds reopened between seasons as they watched the episodes back and saw what they said about each other.

"We get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings,” Kim Kardashian said.

“What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit. It’s not a natural way of living,” Kourtney Kardashian said.

Reflecting afterward, Kourtney Kardashian said the "hurtful" phone call was emblematic of why she wants distance.

"I've been reminded of this characteristic that's been in my family for years. We say mean things to hurt each other. It's what I work hard at in therapy to change."

"When I'm reminded of those things, it's hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy and be around positivity and good vibes. Palm Springs with my husband is where it's at," Kourtney Kardashian said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Barker have a son on the way.